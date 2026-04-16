8 Sleepers the Broncos Can’t Afford to Miss in the NFL Draft

Ever since George Paton became the Denver Broncos' general manager, he's done well in finding late-round sleepers in the draft who have gone on to exceed expectations. When Sean Payton joined Paton, that trend continued.

Even though this is a weaker draft, there are still sleepers the Broncos can find. Let's examine eight of them.

Toledo’s Chip Trayanum ran with the ball against Kentucky Saturday afternoon at Kroger Field. August 30, 2025 | Scott Utterback/Courier Journal / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Trayanum is a power back who excels in short-yardage situations, working downhill between the tackles, in pass protection, and as a receiver out of the backfield. While he isn’t the fastest runner or the most athletic, he is a grinding runner who can wear down defenses for a faster back to capitalize on.

The ball security is there as well with Trayanum. Despite his power and running style, he projects best as a depth running back as either the second or third back in the room.

There is enough versatility in how Trayanum could be used that the offense doesn’t get predictable. Trayanum is a great fit for the Broncos and would upgrade over their current depth, even as a rookie.

Cincinnati Bearcats tight end Joe Royer (11) catches a pass for a touchdown against the Northwestern State Demons in the first half at Nippert Stadium. | Aaron Doster-Imagn Images

Royer is the forgotten man in a talented tight end class. He is a big slot tight end with a frame to add mass to develop into an in-line tight end.

There is a good basis in Royer's blocking that can help him in-line, with more development on top of the added mass. His early impact would come as a slot receiver, and he is good enough of a blocker to make an impact there.

There is plenty of potential for Royer to be a top-two or three tight end in the NFL, with a versatile skill set. The biggest drawback to being a versatile piece early is the need to add more mass to his frame.

With Evan Engram on the last year of his deal and Denver needing talent in its tight end room, Royer is well worth the shot, especially with the 170th overall pick the Broncos currently have.

Illinois Fighting Illini offensive lineman J.C. Davis (74) in the first half against the Purdue Boilermakers at Memorial Stadium. | Ron Johnson-Imagn Images

Tackle or guard, Davis can play either in the NFL or on the left side. So, as a depth piece as a rookie, he can provide that depth behind Garett Bolles and Ben Powers, while potentially developing into a starter at either spot.

Davis has a good frame, power, and solid movement skills to work in the Broncos' diverse run scheme.

The tackle class isn’t overly deep, and Davis needs a lot of technical refinement before being a legitimate starting candidate in the NFL. However, given his physical tools and the Broncos' history of developing offensive linemen over the past few years, he is worth the gamble for this coaching staff to be a versatile left-side blocker.

Aggies offensive lineman Ar’maj Reed-Adams answers questions from the media during the SEC Media Days at Omni Atlanta Hotel. | Jordan Godfree-Imagn Images

This guard class has good depth, and Reed-Adams is a powerful prospect who could be a natural choice to develop into a replacement for Powers at left guard. There is enough of a skill set in Reed-Adams's power and movement to be effective across a diverse skill set.

When comparing Reed-Adams to Powers, there are many similarities in how they win and lose. Pass protection is where Reed-Adams currently struggles, and where the focus of his development will need to be.

He can be a day-one starter given how efficient and developed his run blocking is, but his pass protection needs some seasoning before hitting a starting lineup. A year would probably do it, which aligns with when Powers’s contract voids.

West defensive lineman James Thompson Jr. (90) lines up against the East during the first half at the Ford Center at the Star. | Jerome Miron-Imagn Images

Denver has a lot of third-contract players on its defensive line, but the team doesn't have much developmental depth to turn into potential starters. Thompson is physically gifted, with the power he carries in his well-built frame, and can make an impact as a run defender and pass rusher.

Defensive linemen take two or three years, with some exceptions, to become serious impact players, and Thompson could use that time to grow from a technical standpoint. He has impact starter potential with his physical gifts, but his technique is all over the place.

Much like with offensive linemen, the Broncos have done well bringing along the defensive linemen they have to make Thompson well worth the shot for the coaches to develop.

BYU's Jack Kelly breaks up a pass intended for Texas Tech's Cameron Dickey during the Big 12 Conference championship football game. | Nathan Giese/Avalanche-Journal / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

As a rookie, Kelly could contribute on special teams, and has enough to work on defense as a depth piece in case of injury. He is one of the few later linebackers who has legitimate starting potential, and he is a natural fit for the role Alex Singleton currently fills for the Broncos.

Kelly is a physical player who is currently suited for a downhill role. Still, he flashes the above-the-shoulders ability in coverage that can be developed into a capable coverage player.

Kelly has more upside in coverage than what the Broncos get out of Singleton. There are many physical and intangible tools to develop with Kelly, and it's about putting the pieces together rather than building any one area.

Ohio State Buckeyes cornerback Lorenzo Styles Jr. (3) reacts in the first half during the 2025 Big Ten championship game at Lucas Oil Stadium. | Aaron Doster-Imagn Images

An athlete as talented as Styles is always worth a shot. Odds are, a team can develop such a player into a great special-teams contributor at the very least.

Defensively, things are rough with Styles, as it isn’t clear where his best position is or how reliant he is on athleticism over intangibles or technique. His elite athleticism is enticing, though.

Denver has a history of developing defensive backs, so the coaches have proven themselves trustworthy at developing players from a football standpoint. With Styles's athleticism, the sky is the limit if you can develop his technique, mature his instincts, and build better awareness in coverage.

Maryland Terrapins defensive back Jalen Huskey (22) celebrates during the second half against the Rutgers Scarlet Knights at SECU Stadium. | Daniel Kucin Jr.-Imagn Images

Huskey is a versatile defensive back who can play just about any role or alignment in the secondary and really be that queen chess piece for a defensive coordinator. He can also be an instant player on special teams in multiple roles, which could be how he makes the roster and has an impact as a rookie.

While he isn’t the athlete Styles is, Huskey shows more instincts and awareness in coverage, which he can build on with better football technique. Like Styles, the Broncos' coaches can be trusted to develop Huskey into a capable defender.

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