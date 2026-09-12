Why Broncos Are Working Out So Many LBs Days Ahead of Chiefs Showdown

The Denver Broncos are keeping one eye on what's available out there on the linebacker market.

On Friday, just three days from their season-opening trip to take on the Kansas City Chiefs on Monday Night Football, the Broncos worked out three linebackers, per 9NEWS' Mike Klis.

"The Broncos worked three players today: Former Dolphin LB special teamer Cameron Goode; OLB Elliott Brown and OLB Jahfari Harvey," Klis posted on X .

Earlier this week, the Broncos worked out two defensive backs and two linebackers , combing the NFL for special teams impact. The team is relying heavily on its depth safeties and linebackers on special teams this season.

At inside linebacker, the Broncos are highly confident in their starting duo — Alex Singleton and Justin Strnad — but their depth is the epitome of unproven . Karene Reid and Jordan Turner are both in their second season, one year removed from going undrafted.

Reid made the initial roster on the heels of an impressive training camp and preseason performance, and he's an excellent special teams contributor. Turner making the roster came somewhat as a surprise, given that he missed much of camp on the Non-Football Injury list, but he's a true stack linebacker who also contributes in the third phase.

On the practice squad, the Broncos were able to hold onto seventh-round linebacker Red Murdock. He led the team in preseason tackles and forced a fumble in the finale.

But the Broncos are looking for additional options — not because they're looking to sign someone today, but to know what's available to them out there in the even that the team finds itself in need, one way or another.

The Workout Players

Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Jahfari Harvey (91) against the Arizona Cardinals. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Goode is a former Dolphins seventh-round pick who carved out a role for himself by thriving on special teams. Last season, he totaled a career-high 22 tackles and even started a game at linebacker for Miami.

Brown, a rush linebacker, went undrafted in 2022, and with little interest from the NFL, he took his talents north of the 49th parallel to play in the Canadian Football League with the Edmonton Elks. Last year, he earned the chance to compete in the Arizona Cardinals' training camp, but was ultimately waived.

Brown spet a little time on Arizona's practice squad, before again being waived. The Cardinals signed him to a futures contract after the season, but moved on from him again at the final roster cutdowns on August 30.

Harvey is also a rush linebacker. He went undrafted last year but signed with the Las Vegas Raiders as a college free agent.

Harvey impressed the Raiders enough to be re-signed to their practice squad after the final cuts. He went on to appear in two games, totalling just one tackle.

The Takeaway

Again, these are moves with special teams very much in mind. It's not so much about linebacker or edge depth; it's about the possibility of signing players to the practice squad who could be elevated during the season, potentially, to contribute on special teams.

Again, the Broncos' first test of the regular season comes on Monday night against the Chiefs . Kansas City has always been one of the NFL's best third-phase teams, so it'll be interesting to see how Denver's special teams measure up with the initial roster constructed as is.

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