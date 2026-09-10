Sean Payton Just Made the Case for Broncos to Dress Jonah Coleman vs. Chiefs

The Denver Broncos' defense ranked significantly higher than the Kansas City Chiefs' last season, but that doesn't make Sean Payton any less wary of Steve Spagnuolo's unit.

The Broncos fielded the NFL's second-ranked rushing defense, while the Chiefs finished ninth, allowing just 105.7 yards per game. The Broncos are days away from traveling to take on the Chiefs at Arrowhead Stadium to kick off the regular season.

On Wednesday, Payton explained what makes Spagnuolo's rushing defense such a challenge.

“They mix a lot of looks up," Payton said of the Chiefs. "It all depends on what they’re trying to take away, but they’re well coached, they tackle well. They can create negative plays in both the run and passing game because of the pressure looks that you get."

Payton again emphasized that the Chiefs' approach to stopping the run centers around the opponent's personnel and what (or who) they're trying to stop.

"So a lot of it is the personnel you’re in and then what they’re trying to take away," Payton said.

Now, Payton was talking about the personnel packages, like how many wide receivers, tight ends, and running backs are on the field. But Spagnuolo's approach also factors in individual players; if the Chiefs don't want to let J.K. Dobbins beat them, for example, they'll sell out to stop him, and the same goes for the passing attack with specific receivers.

Why Coleman Must Dress

Jonah Coleman sheds a tackler agains the Packers. | Hector Acevedo / IMAGO / ZUMA Press Wire

Payton's respect for the Chiefs' rushing defense calls into question the Broncos' plan for rookie running back Jonah Coleman in Week 1. Since the initial roster was set , there have been rumblings that Tyler Badie will dress on game days, not Coleman, as the third running back.

Rarely will an NFL team dress four running backs (not counting a fullback), so if it's only going to be three, there is a belief that Badie will be the last guy because of what he contributes on special teams. Payton said that Badie beat out Jaleel McLaughlin and Cody Schrader for the fourth and final running back spot on the roster because of "the kicking game."

Badie is not only the Broncos' co-returner alongside Marvin Mims Jr. on kickoffs, but he's also used in punt and kick coverage, too. Badie has also been a punt protector for Denver, so that value, combined with what he brings to the table as a running back and third-down specialist, is why it's possible the Broncos could opt to dress him on game days over Coleman.

However, Coleman is the superior running back — by leaps and bounds. There's a reason the rookie is listed third on the Broncos' first unofficial depth chart of the regular season.

Coleman was one of the few complete running backs in the 2026 draft class , and the reasons he fell to the fourth round were concerns over his conditioning and his straight-line speed. However, since arriving in Denver, he has kept his body in great shape, standing at 5-foot-8 and 220 pounds.

The rookie may not have sub-4.5 speed, but he's fast enough. Coleman wins with his vision, short-area burst, and raw power. His jump-cut is wicked, and in the preseason, he also showcased other implements in his toolkit, like his spin move, soft hands, and elusiveness.

Add to that Coleman's proficiency as a pass blocker, and he's already the complete package. The Broncos could use a talent of his caliber on gameday — in the offense — even if it's as the third back in the rotation.

Dobbins is rip-roaring, ready to go, after missing the Broncos' final seven games and the playoffs last season. He's healthy and primed, but if the Broncos want to do everything they can to keep him on the field this season, peppering in Coleman would go a long way.

RJ Harvey is a unique talent, too, and as the Broncos' No. 2 running back, he's a true weapon. A threat to score from anywhere on the field, Harvey is a force to be reckoned with, but he doesn't offer much as a short-yardage back, and his down-to-down consistency as a runner is still less than ideal.

The Takeaway

Against a division rival of Kansas City's caliber, the Broncos need as many arrows in the quiver as possible, especially if Payton truly wants to start faster this season.

Payton respects the heck out of Andy Reid and Spagnuolo, and what he said about the Chiefs' defense only hammers home why the Broncos are going to need Coleman on the road at Arrowhead Stadium to open up the season.

Who knows? Maybe the Broncos dress four running backs and go lighter at a different position. I doubt it, though. The decision will likely come down to whether they dress Coleman or Badie.

Coleman can be so much more than just a Dobbins insurance policy. Even as a rookie, Coleman can make an impact, but he has to be dressed and active in order for the Broncos to benefit from his unique ability.

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