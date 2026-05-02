Bo Nix Eases Fan Concern With Eye-Opening Video

After hearing for three months that Bo Nix would be recovered from his ankle surgery and ready to roll for Denver Broncos OTAs, fans were taken aback earlier this week when news dropped about his " cleanup procedure ."

According to Ian Rapoport and others, Nix will be available for training camp, which sounds like a new timetable, and would mean that his "cleanup procedure," par for the course though it may have been, set back his return.

The Broncos have yet to comment on Nix's outlook since NFL draft weekend, when head coach Sean Payton said there was "nothing to report." However, on Friday, Nix, perhaps sensing the mood within Broncos Country, posted a video of himself sprinting on his Instagram page .

From @BoNix10's IG.



Let not your heart be troubled pic.twitter.com/wzeZlWzTsh — Chad Jensen (@ChadNJensen) May 2, 2026

No Official Change to Nix's Timetable

Denver Broncos quarterback Bo Nix (10) walks off the field after the AFC Divisional Round game against the Buffalo Bills. | Dustin Bradford / IMAGO / Icon Sportswire

Bear in mind, we haven't heard from the Broncos that Nix's timeline has changed. Throughout the offseason, the Broncos have said publicly that he's ahead of schedule on his recovery and that he'll be available for OTAs.

As recently as last week, Payton again stated that Nix is doing great after his med-check appointment with surgeon Dr. Norman Waldrop, and that he's spending time at Broncos HQ on the regular.

"He had a recheck that was scheduled. He’s doing great," Payton said on Saturday, April 25, following the draft. "We’re excited about his progress. Nothing to report."

The Broncos will report on Monday, May 4, for the initial voluntary phase of the offseason training program. The team will spend all of May working out and meeting before taking to the field for any football activities in June.

"These guys will be coming in here. He’s here," Payton said of Nix. "A number of these guys are coming in the building."

When the news of Nix's "cleanup procedure" hit last Tuesday and reports circled training camp as his return date, one of the first thoughts was that the Broncos would need to sign a quarterback for OTAs in June to keep the third-string receivers fed.

No quarterback move has been made, though. The Broncos didn't draft one or sign one in the college free-agent ranks, either.

That could mean that Denver expects Nix to be out there in June, doing the light work of OTA practices. Things don't really ramp up physicality-wise until training camp, which will come in late July, so it's still possible that Nix will be out there throwing passes in OTAs — especially after seeing the video he posted.

The Takeaway

Nix's ankle is looking alright. So, Broncos Country, heave a sigh of relief and let not your hearts be troubled over this matter.

Nix is set to return for Year 3 with the Broncos, and he'll be as motivated as ever to get back at it after all of his hard work — blood, sweat, and tears — from the 2025 season went up in smoke with that unfortunate, rude ankle injury in the divisional round of the playoffs, robbing him of the chance to host the AFC championship game, and earn a Super Bowl berth.

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