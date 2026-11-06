Broncos' Week 9 Injury Report: S Brandon Jones Trending Toward Inactive

Denver Broncos starting safety Brandon Jones was among three players who missed practice for a second consecutive day and now appear highly questionable to play in Week 9 against the Carolina Panthers.

Jones suffered a hamstring injury in last week's victory over the Chiefs and has yet to resume practicing. Ditto for defensive lineman Eyioma Uwazurike, whose shoulder issue has held him out. Ditto for cornerback Kris Abrams-Draine, who's dealing with an ankle affliction.

Each player will need to get in at least a limited session Friday to have any chance of suiting up at Carolina.

In more fortunate news, Denver's other starting safety, Talanoa Hufanga, was upgraded from DNP (Did Not Practice) to a limited participant on Thursday, giving him a shot at returning after being sidelined for the last three games with his own ankle malady.

Wide receiver Courtland Sutton and defensive end Zach Allen were also upgraded to full following a veteran rest day on Wednesday. Both will be active in Week 9.

WRs Jaylen Waddle (chest) and Pat Bryant (ankle) were full participants, as well. Bryant will return from a four-game absence due to an ankle injury.

On Carolina's side, five players did not practice: OLBs Jaelan Phillips and Trevis Gipson, CB Will Lee, OG Damien Lewis, and LB Bobby Okereke. Quarterback Bryce Young (ankle) was a full participant and will play against the Broncos.

“You’ve definitely seen his ascension, and he’s very comfortable with what they’re doing," Broncos head coach Sean Payton said of Young on Wednesday. "It’s an explosive team. I think they’re seventh or eighth in explosives. They do a great job mixing the play action, the ‘RPO’ (Run-Pass Option) game. They’ve drafted well. So all those numbers are different today than they were two years ago.”

Nov 1, 2026; Denver, Colorado, USA; Denver Broncos safety Brandon Jones (22) makes a tackle on Kansas City Chiefs wide receiver Rashee Rice (4) during the second quarter at Empower Field at Mile High. Mandatory Credit: Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

What This Means for Week 9

Assuming Jones is ruled out, Taylor Rapp would likely fill in as a starting safety at Carolina. If Hufanga can't go, Devon Key or JL Skinner would slot in next to Rapp. Skinner, in particular, had a standout game in last week's comeback victory over the Chiefs.

Assuming Uwazurike is scratched, Sai'vion Jones would likely be penciled in as a starting DE opposite Allen, with third-round rookie DL Tyler Onyedim a possibility to make his NFL debut.

Assuming Abrams-Draine is out of commission, second-year CB Jahdae Barron could see an uptick in snaps behind CBs Patrick Surtain II, Riley Moss, and Ja'Quan McMillian.

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