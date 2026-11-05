Broncos' Week 9 Injury Report: WR Pat Bryant Gearing Up for Return

He's baaaaack.

After missing the last four games with an ankle injury, the Denver Broncos designated wide receiver Pat Bryant to return from injured reserve, opening his window to be activated to the 53-man roster.

That will likely happen sooner rather than later as Bryant was marked as a full practice participant on the team's first Week 9 injury report ahead of Sunday's road game at Carolina.

Bryant was carted off the field amid Denver's Week 4 loss against the 49ers with what appeared to be a significant injury, though the second-year wideout avoided being placed on short-term injured reserve.

Also listed as a full participant was Bryant's fellow pass-catcher, WR Jaylen Waddle, who's still nursing a minor chest issue. Waddle looked no worse for wear in last week's comeback victory over Kansas City, snagging three passes for 39 yards and a touchdown.

WR Courtland Sutton, meanwhile, was considered limited as he enjoyed a veteran rest day. Ditto for defensive end Zach Allen. Both will play against the Panthers.

What's less certain is the Week 9 status of four key defensive players in safety Talanoa Hufanga (ankle), safety Brandon Jones (hamstring), defensive lineman Eyioma Uwazurike (shoulder), and cornerback Kris Abrams-Draine (ankle) — all of whom did not practice on Wednesday.

Jones, Abrams-Draine, and Uwazurike were injured in Week 8 and their status for Sunday's contest is to be determined. They'd need to get in at least a few limited practices on Thursday and Friday to increase their chances of suiting up.

Hufanga has been sidelined since Oct. 11 — he was initially expected to miss 2-3 games — and could be held out once more with Denver's Week 10 bye looming.

Sep 27, 2026; Denver, Colorado, USA; Denver Broncos wide receiver Pat Bryant (13) scores a touchdown against the Los Angeles Rams during the second half at Empower Field at Mile High. Mandatory Credit: Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

A Potential Boost to Denver's Passing Offense

Finally, the Broncos — if they choose to activate him this week — could be back at full strength in their receiving corps, with Waddle, Sutton, Bryant, Marvin Mims, and Troy Franklin all sharing the same field together.

Bryant totaled nine receptions for 133 yards and a touchdown prior to going down, with his lone score coming in Denver's Week 3 upset of the Los Angeles Rams. He also snagged a two-point conversion earlier in the season.

With sure hands and a wide catch radius, Bryant will again provide quarterback Bo Nix a security blanket over the middle of the field and in the red zone, helping to boost a passing offense that currently ranks 25th in the NFL, averaging 180.4 yards per game through the air.

Sign up for our free Denver Broncos On SI newsletter and get breaking Broncos news delivered to your inbox daily!