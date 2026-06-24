Breaking Down Jarrett Stidham's Broncos Future—Writing on the Wall

The Denver Broncos currently have about $29.5 million in cap space with all their draft picks signed . That number will change, though, once the regular season starts, the 53-man roster and 16-member practice squad are set, and all players will count against the cap (presently, only the top 51 cap hits do).

But while the Broncos have a lot of cap space , there's always the chance they could create more by parting ways with certain players. That could be especially true if the Broncos believe certain lower-cost players are worth keeping instead of more expensive veterans.

One case could be the backup quarterback position. Jarrett Stidham is beloved in the locker room, but the Broncos re-signed Sam Ehlinger, and the two are competing for the backup job.

Let's look at Stidham's contract status and ponder what may happen in 2026 and beyond.

Contract Status

Stidham enters the final year of a two-year deal he signed in 2025 . He is due a base salary of $5.99 million and a $510K per-game roster bonus. Of that money, $2 million is fully guaranteed.

The per-game roster bonus is divided among 17 games and is paid out only when Stidham is on the active roster. He does not collect it for games in which he is inactive.

Should the Broncos cut Stidham at any point before the start of the season, they will gain $4.5 million in cap space with a $3.5 million dead-money charge. If he makes the 53-man roster, the remainder of his base salary becomes fully guaranteed.

Future Outlook

Denver Broncos quarterback Sam Ehlinger (4) and quarterback Bo Nix (10) and quarterback Jarrett Stidham (8) during Denver Broncos Training Camp. | Isaiah J. Downing-Imagn Images

The Broncos brought in Stidham to be the backup QB back in 2023, and he's held the job ever since. Though he was put into a competition for the job after the Broncos drafted Bo Nix, the 2024 first-round pick claimed the starting role, and his only missed start was in the 2025 AFC title game because of a broken ankle.

Stidham is considered a valued member of the locker room, which is one reason the Broncos re-signed him last year. But the Broncos also brought back Ehlinger this past March , who spent 2025 as the third-string quarterback, and he is on a cheaper one-year deal.

That raises the question about whether the Broncos might part ways with Stidham. Though he's due $2 million in fully guaranteed money, there is an offset clause should he sign with another team, and the veteran minimum is more than half that $2 million.

However, just because Ehlinger is a cheaper option does not mean the Broncos will cut Stidham. Ehlinger has to prove he is the clear choice to be the top backup in order for the Broncos to move on from Stidham.

After 2026, though, it's possible the Broncos allow Stidham to depart in free agency. If Ehlinger shows potential to be a backup option — even if he doesn't outperform his counterpart in the preseason — the Broncos might prefer to re-sign him in 2027 and allow Stidham to go elsewhere.

The Takeaway

Don't expect the Broncos to cut Stidham just to save some cash and cap space. The only way he's cut is if Ehlinger demonstrates that he is, without question, the top backup.

Stidham may not have played well in the AFC title game, but he is a valued locker-room presence and has a good relationship with Nix. As long as Stidham shows in the upcoming preseason that he's the better of the backup quarterbacks, he should stick around for 2026.

In 2027, though, things get interesting. The Broncos may believe it's better to go with a less expensive backup. Though the Broncos have ways to work the cap to fit Stidham, they may have other priorities.

Therefore, fans should plan on Stidham being with the Broncos in 2026, but in 2027, things could be different.

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