Broncos Finally Get Entire 2026 Draft Class Under Contract

Following the team's mandatory minicamp last week, and prior to training camp next month, the Denver Broncos put the finishing financial touches on their 2026 rookie class.

Per 9NEWS' Mike Klis, the Broncos on Sunday agreed to terms with third-round defensive lineman Tyler Onyedim on a four-year contract worth roughly $7.39 million. The deal includes a $1.83 million signing bonus.

The No. 66 overall pick of April's draft, Onyedim tallied 138 total tackles (55 solo, 83 assisted), 5.5 sacks, one forced fumble, one fumble recovery, and an interception across 53 collegiate appearances for Iowa State and Texas A&M.

The 6-foot-3, 292-pound Onyedim — an ideal fit in Vance Joseph's scheme — was one of three defensive players selected by the Broncos this past spring, along with seventh-round safety Miles Scott and linebacker Red Murdock.

"At Iowa State they were playing him at a different… It was a 3-3-5 scheme. He was two-gapping, playing blocks," general manager George Paton said upon drafting Onyedim. "He wasn’t penetrating; he wasn’t rushing as much. He got to see and do more at A&M which he’ll be doing here. The tape was good at Iowa State, but we really liked it at A&M.”

Now officially under contract, Onyedim will be counted on to help replace former starting defensive end John Franklin-Myers, who left for the Tennessee Titans in March free agency.

Dec 20, 2025; College Station, TX, USA; Texas A&M Aggies defensive tackle Tyler Onyedim (11) celebrates a sack during first half of the first round game of the CFP National Playoff against the Miami Hurricanes at Kyle Field. Mandatory Credit: Jerome Miron-Imagn Images | Jerome Miron-Imagn Images

Good First Impression

Onyedim, due largely to his contractual situation, flew under the radar amid Denver's offseason workout program, which included voluntary Organized Team Activities and its mandatory cap. Perhaps the biggest winner of his position group was fourth-year pro Matt Henningsen.

However, behind the scenes, Onyedim has clearly made a strong first impression on his veteran defensive mates — namely, star DE Zach Allen, who's "really excited" to help with his rookie development.

“He’s got the hard part kind of done," Allen told reporters on June 11. "You could definitely tell he’s got the physical traits, and then he’s got a good attitude about it. So he is always trying to learn, always asking questions. He really takes the film seriously, which is pretty rare for a young player. He’s been great. It’s been awesome. [I’m] really excited just to keep working [with him]. It’s crazy to think it’s only his second week on the job. When the pads are on, it’s going to be fun.”

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