Breaking Down Jonathon Cooper's Broncos Future—Everything Has Changed

As we continue examining the contract status of Denver Broncos veterans, we now come to a player whose status with the team might best be described as up in the air: that being beleaguered outside linebacker Jonathon Cooper.

Just a month ago, no one would have asserted that Cooper's status for 2026 was in question. However, his arrest for domestic violence , followed by a subsequent arrest one week later for violating a protection order and additional charges of second-degree assault, have left some fans asking how much longer he'll be with the team, especially after the Broncos excused him from mandatory minicamp .

The charges against Cooper, regardless of the outcome in the judicial system or any discipline the NFL hands down as a result, could factor into what happens with his contract, but exactly how is a bit complicated.

Let's first examine Cooper's contract as it currently stands, in the same manner as we have other players, and then we will come to what could happen next.

Contract Status

Cooper's 2026 base salary was restructured into a signing bonus near the start of the 2026 league year to give the Broncos additional cap room. That amount was $10.275 million, along with a base salary of $1.215 million and a $510K per-game roster bonus, all fully guaranteed.

Cooper is due a base salary in 2027 of $12.99 million and a per-game roster bonus of $510K. The money is guaranteed for injury only and becomes fully guaranteed if he's on the roster on March 20, 2027.

In 2028, Cooper is due a base salary of $12.99 million and a per-game roster bonus of $510K, but none of that money is guaranteed. He has multiple void years in his deal for cap purposes, and the Broncos have used two void years to spread out the signing bonus he received in 2026, plus one in 2025 when the team restructured his deal.

Cooper's cap charges are $5.78 million in 2026 and $17.555 million in 2027 and 2028, with a dead money charge of $4.91 million in 2029 if his contract expires and he isn't re-signed.

Future Outlook

Denver Broncos linebacker Jonathon Cooper (0) sacks Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Carson Wentz (11). | Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images

First, we need to go back to his 2026 money, which is fully guaranteed, but only for cap, skill or injury reasons. When it comes to off-field issues, the situation can be different.

There are teams that will add clauses to a contract which state that guarantees could be voided if the player runs afoul of the NFL's personal conduct policy. It's not clear whether Cooper has such a clause in his contract, but if he does, it could come into play.

And while it's true that if a player is suspended by the NFL for a personal conduct policy violation, the player forfeits money for games lost, and the team gets a cap credit. However, with Cooper, the Broncos converted much of his base salary into a signing bonus, so they wouldn't get much cap credit if he is suspended for any games in 2026.

The question, therefore, is whether the Broncos added clauses to the contract that state guarantees could be voided for personal conduct policy violations. Furthermore, the question is whether the Broncos might use such a clause to declare Cooper must forfeit or pay back some of his signing bonus.

With that said, the possibility of the Broncos voiding guarantees could depend on the outcome of the judicial process in Cooper's case. That might explain why the Broncos haven't been quick to release him.

Things could get complicated depending on how long this case continues through the judicial process. Cooper was initially set for a jury trial beginning on July 22 , but now a trial will not happen on that date. It's not a given that the case will be settled before Broncos training camp begins.

The thing to keep in mind is this: While it's easy to cut bait now, the Broncos need to know whether they can void guarantees. If they can't do it yet, they're unlikely to cut him since they might be stuck with paying him.

It's one thing to look at that as "sunk costs" if a player isn't performing well. However, Cooper's issues have nothing to do with on-field performance but with an off-field issue, and that's a case in which a team will want to recoup its costs, especially given the serious nature of the allegations.

Or another way to put it: If a team guarantees a player money and he fails to perform on the field, the team will look at it as "that's on us." But when a player has a serious off-field violation, the team will look at it as "that's on the player" and seek to void guarantees.

The Takeaway

This isn't an ideal situation for the Broncos. Cooper has played well, but that cannot be used to excuse any off-the-field actions, particularly serious violations of the law.

With that said, the judicial process needs to play out, and depending on whether Cooper is convicted or exonerated, the Broncos can move forward accordingly, particularly after the NFL hands out any discipline.

If Cooper is exonerated, the Broncos can evaluate what comes next in 2027 and beyond. If he isn't, we may find that the Broncos release him, then seek to void guarantees or ask that the signing bonus be repaid.

It's not a good situation to be in, but we shouldn't expect an immediate outcome from the Broncos. Any decision will likely depend on the outcome of Cooper's case — and that may not be known for a while.

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