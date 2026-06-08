Jonathon Cooper's Trial Date Set Close to Broncos Training Camp

Early Friday morning, Denver Broncos outside linebacker Jonathon Cooper was arrested in Denver and charged with two counts of domestic violence and one count of criminal mischief. On Monday morning, Cooper entered a plea of not guilty on all counts in a Douglas County courtroom, per 9NEWS ' Mike Klis .

A trial date was set for July 22, with a motion hearing scheduled for July 6. According to The Denver Post 's Parker Gabriel , Cooper's attorney, Harvey Steinberg, does not plan to file a motion to dismiss and wants this case to go to trial, where it can be heard by a jury.

Cooper's girlfriend was also arrested on Friday, after an argument over cheating allegations became heated, and police were called to respond to a "domestic incident." Cooper received misdemeanor charges while the girlfriend received a petty-level charge.

We learned in Cooper's arrest affidavit that the two parties provided conflicting statements to police.

"According to the report written by police officer Elijah Hamdeed, there 'was no probable cause for harassment or assault charges given conflicting statements and lack of specific physical evidence,'" Klis reported .

Close to Training Camp

It's worth noting that Cooper's trial date may end up cutting it close to the beginning of Broncos training camp, which usually kicks off in the fourth week of July. It's unclear how long it will take to adjudicate his trial.

While the Broncos have yet to announce the specific dates for their training camp this year, the veterans reported on July 22 last summer. If the Broncos follow a similar scheduling format this year, the reporting date for veterans could be July 21, which would mean that Cooper's trial date could conflict.

Cooper's Broncos Resume

Denver Broncos linebacker Jonathon Cooper (0) stands at the line of scrimmage against the Las Vegas Raiders. | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

Cooper, 28, is coming off his fifth NFL season. A 2021 seventh-round pick, Cooper became a full-time starter on the Broncos' defense in Year 3 and garnered a lucrative multi-year extension in the fall of 2024.

Cooper has totaled 31.5 sacks as a Bronco, including a career-high 10.5 in 2024. His sack production dipped last season, especially down the stretch, finishing with 8.0 opposite Nik Bonitto, who totaled 14 sacks.

The Broncos have led the NFL in sacks in back-to-back seasons, and Cooper has been a big part of that, contributing 18.5 total sacks over that span. His four-year, $54 million extension keeps him under contract with the Broncos through the 2028 season, at which point the team will have a decision to make.

Behind Cooper, the Broncos have a wellspring of depth, led by Jonah Elliss and Dondrea Tillman. Also vying for the coveted outside linebacker roster spots this summer are 2025 fourth-round pick Que Robinson and 2023 third-rounder Drew Sanders, the latter of whom was recently moved from inside linebacker to the edge.

NFL's Personal Conduct Policy

Cooper is perceived as innocent until proven guilty, but that does not exempt him from potential NFL discipline. Under the Personal Conduct Policy, the NFL can suspend a player even without a criminal conviction.

"It is not enough simply to avoid being found guilty of a crime in a court of law. We are all held to a higher standard and must conduct ourselves in a way that is responsible, promotes the values of the NFL, and is lawful," the Policy states .

"Players convicted of a crime or subject to a disposition of a criminal proceeding (as defined in this Policy) are subject to discipline. But even if the conduct does not result in a criminal conviction, players found to have engaged in any of the following conduct will be subject to discipline."

The Personal Conduct Policy goes on to list conduct that includes "actual or threatened physical violence against another person, including dating violence, domestic violence, child abuse, and other forms of family violence" as grounds for league discipline. The possibility of a Cooper suspension hinges on the NFL's findings from its investigation and any details that emerge in potential court proceedings.

The Takeaway

As it stands, both the Broncos and the NFL are investigating the Cooper incident. Time will tell whether the allegations lead to any criminal or NFL consequences.

Cooper will get his day in court.

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