Breaking Down Wil Lutz's Broncos Future—A Position Solved?

The Denver Broncos extended three of their players during the 2025 bye. Along with center Luke Wattenberg and interior defensive lineman Malcolm Roach, the Broncos extended kicker Wil Lutz .

Lutz, acquired by the Broncos in a trade just before the 2023 season, re-signed with the Broncos in 2024 on a two-year deal after reportedly agreeing to terms with the Jacksonville Jaguars. He ultimately decided to stay in Denver instead.

Since then, Lutz has proven reliable, and the Broncos rewarded him with a three-year, $16.1 million extension.

As with Wattenberg and Roach , it's worth looking again at how the Broncos structured Lutz's contract and determining what that means for his long-term outlook.

Contract Status

For 2026, Lutz received an option bonus of $794K and a base salary of $1.3 million. The option bonus was due March 15 and has since been exercised. All of his 2026 money is fully guaranteed.

For 2027, Luz is due an option bonus of $2.415 million, a base salary of $1.345 million, and a $340K per-game roster bonus. Of that money, $2.5 million became fully guaranteed on March 15 of this year. His option bonus isn't due until September 1, 2027, and can be exercised to treat it as a signing bonus or declined to treat it as base salary.

For 2028, Lutz is due an option bonus of $3.77 million, a base salary of $1.39 million, and a $340K per-game roster bonus. None of that money is guaranteed.

Lutz has five void years in his contract for salary cap purposes. If he isn't re-signed in 2029, the Broncos would incur a $5.8M dead money charge, assuming all of his option bonuses are exercised.

Future Outlook

Denver Broncos place kicker Wil Lutz (3) kicks a field goal during the fourth quarter against the Los Angeles Chargers at Empower Field at Mile High. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Lutz will be with the Broncos in 2026 and, from a practical standpoint, in 2027. The Broncos do have the ability to get out of the deal in 2028 if necessary.

With Lutz, though, his option bonuses aren't as high as those for Wattenberg and Roach. Consequently, the Broncos wouldn't incur as much dead money if they exercised Lutz's options, as compared to the other two players.

The Broncos might decide it makes sense to exercise Lutz's option bonuses to help them with their cap situation. Because in 2027 and 2028, the options aren't due until September 1, the Broncos can take their time with making that decision.

Furthermore, because kickers tend to have long careers, the Broncos wouldn't take as much of a risk by extending Lutz when his deal expires. Thus, it would make the dead-money charge moot.

Of course, it remains to be seen whether Lutz continues to play at a high level. Should his play decline, the Broncos could decide to move on in 2028 and replace him with a younger kicker.

The Takeaway

Assuming Lutz continues to play well, it makes sense to exercise the option bonuses in his contract each season. Doing so gives the Broncos a little more wiggle room under the cap.

When his deal expires in 2029, the Broncos can determine whether they want to extend him. If they allow him to depart, they should be able to manage the dead money charge.

Along with his performance, the Broncos will also have to consider how much money Lutz wants when it comes time to extend him. Currently, the highest-paid kickers get $7 million in average annual salary, and Lutz is just below that amount.

Assuming Lutz isn't looking to re-set the market when it's time to extend him, the Broncos should be able to keep him if that's what they want to do. And as long as he performs well, it won't be a surprise if he remains a Bronco for the rest of his career.

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