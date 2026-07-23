Every Rookie to Watch During Broncos Training Camp

The Denver Broncos' rookie class has already reported for training camp . They'll get an extra week before the veterans join them on July 28.

That's when things get real at Broncos camp.

The 2026 rookie class doesn't have it easy. Denver has one of the NFL's best and deepest rosters.

The Broncos didn't have a first- or second-round pick this year, but even if they did, these rookies would have a hard time getting their beaks wet — just ask Jahdae Barron. He was last year's first-rounder, and he'll likely still be relegated to a depth role in Year 2 because of how strong the cornerback depth chart is.

This roster is legit. You can point to perhaps a single starting job that is truly up for grabs, and it's on the defensive line thanks to a free-agent departure. What's more is how every position group on the Broncos' roster is absolutely stacked.

Some rookies face a stiffer path to the roster and/or a role than others. However, six rookies will be worth watching throughout training camp.

Here are the Broncos' rookies to watch when things kick off in only a few days.

Jonah Coleman | RB

Denver Broncos rookie running back Jonah Coleman runs during an OTA practice. | Ben Swanson/Denver Broncos

Coleman was drafted at No. 108 overall in Round 4, and it almost felt foreordained. He met with the Broncos multiple times pre-draft, including a top 30 visit. Before the draft, he even posted a social media video of him announcing a draft card with his name on it, going to the Broncos in Round 2.

The Broncos passed on Coleman in Round 2 before trading out of it entirely. But he remained one of the team's top targets, and it all worked out in the end.

Sean Payton talks about it often: it doesn't matter how a player ended up in Denver; it's what he does from there that counts. Coleman is champing at the bit to make an impact.

The rookie will start out at the bottom of the running back depth chart, though it won't take Coleman long to leapfrog Jaleel McLaughlin, Tyler Badie, and Cody Schrader for the No. 3 spot behind J.K. Dobbins and RJ Harvey.

When the season rolls around, the Broncos plan for Coleman to be the No. 3 guy in Payton's running-back-by-committee ground attack. Coleman has already dubbed it a " three-headed monster ."

How quickly Coleman will be able to surpass the veterans ahead of him will be worth monitoring. The Broncos love their new 5-foot-8, 220-pound running back, but he'll have to earn his role.

Tyler Onyedim | DL

Denver Broncos rookie defensive lineman Tyler Onyedim runs a drill at rookie minicamp | Ben Swanson / Denver Broncos

After trading out of Round 2, the Broncos selected Onyedim in Round 3. He was one of the best run-stopping defensive linemen in this draft class, and in Vance Joseph's scheme, he could thrive.

The one vacant starting job is at defensive end opposite the All-Pro Zach Allen, and Onyedim will factor into the competition, though it would take a monumental summer for him to leapfrog the two veterans the Broncos have earmarked for the position.

Malcolm Roach has been Denver's primary nose tackle backup behind D.J. Jones. However, Coach Joseph let it slip during mandatory minicamp that Roach will be in the mix for John Franklin-Myers's former starting job at defensive end.

Onyedim will be competing with Roach and his dear friend from Iowa State, Eyioma Uwazurike. The rookie acquitted himself well during offseason workouts, but training camp will be a different animal.

When the pads go on a few days into camp, keep a close eye on the Broncos' top 2026 draft pick. By the way, if you didn't catch the Onyedim film breakdown by our Lance Sanderson , you're missing out.

Justin Joly | TE

Denver Broncos head coach Sean Payton talks with tight end Justin Joly at rookie minicamp. | Ben Swanson/Denver Broncos

Some draftniks had Joly rated as a late-Day 3 prospect , but he was on the board in Round 5. The Broncos saw an opportunity, relinquishing a sixth-rounder to move up and take him off the board.

Evan Engram is in a contract year, and Joly will be auditioning to be his successor as the Broncos' F-tight end or 'Big Slot.' There are others in the mix at tight end, though none have the athletic upside that Joly does.

The top two spots on the tight end depth chart are spoken for by Engram and Adam Trautman. The Broncos traditionally carry four tight ends out of camp, so that means that five players, including Joly, will be competing for two roster spots.

Can Joly vanquish the veteran Lucas Krull and 2025 seventh-rounder Caleb Lohner? Time will tell, but those two tight ends will be Joly's biggest competition for the backup F role behind Engram this year.

Keep an eye on No. 80.

Red Murdock | LB

Denver Broncos rookie linebacker Red Murdock practices during rookie minicamp at Broncos Park Powered by CommonSpirit. | Gabriel Christus/Denver Broncos

Mr. Irrelevant has a great opportunity to make the Broncos' 53-man roster. Beyond Alex Singleton and Justin Strnad, the Broncos' linebacker depth chart is a massive question mark.

There are several incumbents in the mix, all of whom are former undrafted free agents. Murdock is the only linebacker besides Drew Sanders the Broncos have drafted in the Payton era (not counting edge defenders), and that could count for something in this competition.

Murdock will have to sing for his supper, though. He exited the college ranks as the FBS' all-time leader in forced fumbles, with 17 in his carrer at Buffalo.

If Murdock can pick up the playbook quickly and display that same football IQ that helped him set records in college, he'll earn a spot on the roster. Competing with him will be the trio of incumbents — Karene Reid (who made the 53-man roster last year), Levelle Bailey (made it in 2024), and Jordan Turner (spent time on the 53 late last season) — as well as the uber-motivated undrafted rookie Taurean York.

Keep an eye on the fiery Murdock. It shouldn't take long for him to stand out when the pads go on.

Brent Austin | CB

California Golden Bears defensive back Brent Austin (4) during the third quarter against the Southern Methodist Mustangs. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The undrafted rookie out of Cal faces an uphill battle because of how deep the cornerback room is. But he's a unique talent who loves playing press coverage , though he showed last season that he's adept at zone, too.

Austin's 13 pass break-ups were the second most in the nation last season. He might have a tough time making the 53-man roster, but he's a guy I could see the Broncos developing on the practice squad.

I wouldn't completely rule out Austin making the roster out of camp, but it would require the Broncos to carry six cornerbacks, unless they traded Riley Moss or Ja'Quan McMillian, both of whom are starters playing on expiring contracts.

Taurean York | LB

Texas A&M Aggies linebacker Taurean York (21) celebrates during the game between the Aggies and the Hurricanes at Kyle Field. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

I've already mentioned York, but he deserves a spot here among the Broncos' rookies to watch . He's got the size of a safety (5-foot-10, 226 pounds) playing the linebacker position.

The thing to watch will be whether York can get off blocks efficiently. He struggled to do so in college and it will be even tougher in the NFL.

If the Broncos ran a 4-3 scheme with a weakside linebacker playing mostly in space — think Wesley Woodyard circa 2008-13 — York's size wouldn't be as detrimental. But in a 3-4 scheme, a big part of his job will be taking on blocks and shedding them to get to the ball carrier.

York's intensity, football IQ, and athleticism are what set him apart, but if he truly wants to make it as a linebacker, he's got to prove he can hang in the muss against NFL-level guards and centers. We'll know a lot more about his mettle in this regard when the pads go on.

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