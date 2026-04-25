Broncos Trade Down, Nab Potential JFM Replacement in Draft

The Denver Broncos made a bit of franchise history on Friday evening.

After trading down with the Buffalo Bills, dropping from the No. 62 to No. 66 overall pick (they also acquired a sixth-rounder), the Broncos were absent from both the first- and second-round of the 2026 NFL Draft for only the third time in franchise history.

The club also sat out of the action on Thursday evening -- the result of this offseason's blockbuster trade that brought wide receiver Jaylen Waddle to the Mile High City.

In round three, Denver finally turned in a draft card, selecting former Texas A&M defensive lineman Tyler Onyedim.

Adding to the trenches. 😤



Welcome to #BroncosCountry, Tyler Onyedim! pic.twitter.com/gOQjoNT0kC — Denver Broncos (@Broncos) April 25, 2026

Scouting Report

An Iowa State transfer who spent his final season with the Aggies, Onyedim totaled 138 total tackles (55 solo, 83 assisted), 5.5 sacks, one forced fumble, one fumble recovery, and one interception across 53 collegiate appearances.

The 6-foot-3, 292-pound defender graded out positively at February's Scouting Combine, recording a 32-inch vertical jump and 9-foot, 3-inch broad jump. He projects as an "future starter" at the NFL level, according to his NFL Media scouting profile.

"Fifth-year senior who transferred to Texas A&M from Iowa State and made an immediate impact," draft guru Lance Zierlein noted. "Onyedim is an impressive athlete with an explosive first step and long arms. He beats blockers into gaps and uses active hands/feet to bypass them, making tackles in tight quarters or down the line. He competes at the point with a stiff punch and powerful upper half to stall blocks. He can set edges but lacks the lower-body mass to be a static defender inside. His pass rush is behind his run defense but the tools and flashes are promising. Onyedim is a future starter with the athleticism and scheme versatility to play as a 3-technique or odd-front end."

Mile High Huddle draft expert Erick Trickel is also bullish on Onyedim's physical tools and athletic upside.

"Physically, Onyedim is set for the NFL with great size, length, build, power, strength, and is a good enough athlete," Trickel said. "He has the versatility to align in multiple spots on the defensive front in both odd and even looks, while also being able to play on the strong and weak sides of the formation. His first step is quick, and he can turn that initial explosive step into drive-generating power."

Feb 26, 2026; Indianapolis, IN, USA; Texas A&M defensive lineman Tyler Onyedim (DL13) during the NFL Scouting Combine at Lucas Oil Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

Fit with Broncos

Although it could take a bit to vault atop the depth chart, Onyedim could begin his professional tenure as part of a potential three-man rotation along the defensive line, joining 2025 third-round Sai'vion Jones and fifth-year veteran Enya Uwazurike.

The three will aim to equal one John Franklin-Myers, the Broncos' starting defensive end the last two seasons who defected to the Tennessee Titans in free agency this offseason.

The Broncos are next scheduled to go on the clock at pick No. 108 overall in the fourth round.

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