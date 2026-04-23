Broncos NFL Draft Rumors: What’s Real, What’s Smoke, and What to Watch

The months-long run-up to the NFL draft is known as the 'lying season' for a reason. Teams show public interest in certain prospects by meeting with them at bowl games, the NFL Combine, or pro days, and even inviting some in for top-30 visits.

Almost all of those meetings are genuine, meaning the team is trying to gather information on the prospect, but not necessarily because they like or want to draft them. In fact, very few prospects that teams host on top-30 visits ever actually land in that city come draft day, and many of the meetings teams have are perfunctory, meant simply to check a box or cross a name off a list.

When NFL general managers and head coaches speak publicly, they're very guarded in what they say about their draft plans, and that's especially true of the Denver Broncos . Teams will also use press contacts to leak information they want into the public arena for their own purposes.

Those reporters then take that info and turn it into "per sources" posts on X and/or articles that can shape or reshape the narrative on a given prospect or team. It's draft season, baby, and while it can be maddeningly hard to follow, it's a lot of fun, if nothing else.

With the NFL draft kicking off on Thursday, this article aims to gather the latest Broncos buzz and all the rumors in one place, separating the smoke from the fire and pinpointing what to watch.

Trade Rumors: Veteran Weapons

Atlanta Falcons tight end Kyle Pitts Sr. (8) against the Arizona Cardinals. | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

Aqib Talib rekindled speculation that the Broncos are poised to make another big move, and that it could come during the draft. Considering his accuracy in predicting the Jaylen Waddle trade, we have taken Talib's forecast seriously.

As far as veteran trade candidates go, there are names that have been floated as potential Broncos targets, including Miami Dolphins running back De'Von Achane and Atlanta Falcons tight end Kyle Pitts . Some Broncos fans are still clinging to their Breece Hall or George Pickens dreams, but there have been no solid morsels of information to sink our teeth into surrounding those two.

The Achane buzz existed for a reason, but the Dolphins came out publicly last week and said that he's " not available for trade ." Meanwhile, ESPN 's Adam Schefter listed Pitts among a group of names who could be available for trade during the draft.

There's an argument for Achane or Pitts fitting in Denver, but there are drawbacks and pitfalls in both instances. We don't need to get into them here, but suffice it to say, neither is a perfect fit for the Broncos, based on the personnel already under contract, the potential role on offense, and/or the salary-cap situation.

Never say never, but with the Broncos lacking a first and third-rounder in this draft, it minimizes the likelihood of them giving up even more capital for a veteran player, especially when there are no major areas of need.

Then again, if the Broncos truly believe they're in a Super Bowl window, if they see a piece out there within reach that could help get them over the hump, what's to stop them from pulling the trigger?

Trade Rumors: Players Who Could Garner Interest

Denver Broncos cornerback Ja'Quan McMillian (29) celebrates his turnover with cornerback Riley Moss (21). | Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images

The Broncos have a handful of players who could generate some interest over draft weekend. Many of them are veterans playing on expiring contracts, like cornerbacks Riley Moss and Ja'Quan McMillian, but the Broncos also suddenly have a logjam at wide receiver, which could embolden teams to check on the availability of Troy Franklin and Marvin Mims Jr., the latter of whom is also a two-time Pro Bowl returner and is entering a contract year.

The two names that jump out to me are Moss and Franklin, because I know they have value and the Broncos could view them as being expendable. Considering the number of quality quarterbacks on the Broncos' schedule this year, they'd be remiss to trade Moss or McMillian, even though Jahdae Barron is champing at the bit for more playing time, one year removed from being a first-round pick.

If the right offer came in, I could see the Broncos moving Moss. But it would have to be an offer GM George Paton couldn't refuse, like the fourth and seventh-round picks he got from the New Orleans Saints last year in exchange for wideout Devaughn Vele, who was a 2024 seventh-rounder himself. Barring such an offer, Moss is too valuable.

As for Franklin, there are questions about how he fits with Waddle in the fold, and the Broncos also have 2025 third-rounder Pat Bryant poised to demand more playing time. It could come down to the Broncos making a decision on who they value more long-term: Franklin or Mims.

Both could garner interest around the league, but Franklin's 700-yard 2025 campaign could have receiver-needy teams calling Broncos HQ this weekend. We'll see.

The Broncos have been part of several draft-day trades involving veterans, but in recent years, they've acquired players like defensive lineman John Franklin-Myers and quarterback Zach Wilson rather than trading their own guys away. Could this be the year they trade away a player during the draft? It's possible.

Trade Rumors: Moving Up the Board

Denver Broncos head coach Sean Payton and general manager George Paton host their pre-draft press conference on April 16, 2026. | Denver Broncos

Talib wasn't super specific about what this next "big" move could be, but considering that he said it could be on draft day, we have to consider a trade up the draft board. Again, though, unless the Broncos are willing to mortgage future premium picks to land a coveted player this year, it doesn't make much sense, especially sans a first and third-rounder.

The Broncos aren't slated to enter the draft party until pick No. 62, which is toward the end of Round 2. It would cost picks this year and early next year to get back into the first round. The only reason a team would give up that much capital is for a quarterback, and the Broncos don't need one with Bo Nix in the fold.

However, Paton wouldn't rule out a trade-up in Round 2 last week. I could see the Broncos utilizing their pair of fourth-round picks to move as high as No. 45, if a coveted prospect were to fall into that range.

Still, it would be ill-advised. The Broncos have only one pick in the top 100 and three total in the top 150. Without a first or third-rounder, the Broncos would be wise to hold onto picks No. 108 and 111 in Round 4.

So far, there haven't been any high-profile prospects specifically linked to the Broncos. The closest would be Vanderbilt tight end Eli Stowers and Notre Dame running back Jadarian Price, but anything connecting them to Denver has been pure speculation.

Neither prospect would be worth giving up one of those (or both) fourth-rounders to acquire.

Post-Draft Free-Agent Targets

Depending on how the draft pans out for Denver, there are two free agents worth monitoring: tight end David Njoku and defensive lineman Cameron Jordan.

Njoku can block and catch, while Jordan is an experienced defender who played most of his career for Sean Payton in New Orleans, and is yet to win a ring. Keep an eye on these two after the draft because the Broncos could sign any free agent at that point without it offsetting the compensatory draft picks they're projected to receive next year.

Other Draft Buzz to Watch

Washington Huskies cornerback Ephesians Prysock (7). | Kevin Ng-Imagn Images

The Denver Post 's Luca Evans reported on Wednesday that Denver plans to add a boundary cornerback in the draft this year. This could tie into the possibility of Moss or McMillian being dealt, but as a boundary cornerback, the implications are more dire for Moss.

There's a lot of buzz that the Broncos are going to add another running back. We know that J.K. Dobbins was Denver's top free-agent priority, but they also wanted to add Travis Etienne , but backed out when his market skyrocketed to $13 million per year.

That shows that Denver's internal thought process was to secure two running backs this offseason. With Dobbins re-signed on a two-year deal, that leaves one spot unresolved. If the Broncos draft a running back, it's likely to be with one of their first three picks because it's a top-heavy and shallow class.

The same holds true at linebacker. The Broncos released Dre Greenlaw, creating a vacuum at the No. 3 linebacker spot that I'm not sure the unproven Jonah Elliss can fill on his own.

This is a great linebacker class, thankfully, and the Broncos will have plenty of options. Do they use an earlier pick, or wait until Day 3?

Earlier options include the possibility of Texas Tech's Jacob Rodridguez, Texas' Anthony Hill Jr., Cincinnati's Jake Golday, and Missouri's Josiah Trotter. If the Broncos wait, they could target mid-round guys like Pittsburgh's Kyle Louis or Oregon's Bryce Boettcher.

Where TE Fits

Georgia Bulldogs tight end Oscar Delp (4) runs the ball in the first half against the Texas Longhorns at Sanford Stadium. | Brett Davis-Imagn Images

I'm not convinced the Broncos view tight end as a need on the same level as fans and many in the media do. However, the Broncos do need to have an option ready to roll in 2027 for life after Evan Engram, which is why tight end could be a priority at some point in this draft.

If the Broncos are going to target 'big slot' prospects who could step into Engram's shoes in the near future, this class has many options, including the aforementioned Stowers, Ohio State's Max Klare, Georgia's Oscar Delp, and NC State's Justin Joly. If it's a blocker/in-line tight end, Delp, Texas A&M's Nate Boerkircher, and Ohio State's Will Kacmarek fit the bill.

If I'm the Broncos, and I'm thinking tight end, I'd shoot for Delp in Round 2 because he can play the 'F' and the 'Y,' and projects as a complete long-term option. If I'm prioritizing an in-line blocker, Boerkircher takes the cake, and he'll be there in Round 4.

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