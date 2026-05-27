The 5 Broncos UDFAs Who Actually Matter at OTAs

After hosting rookie minicamp a couple of weeks after the NFL draft, the Denver Broncos have spent the rest of May in the early phases of the offseason training program, lifting and meeting as a team.

The Broncos' cleats won't hit the grass for OTAs until June 2, but that date is right around the corner. As always, the Broncos have an intriguing crop of undrafted rookies vying for a place on the roster.

With OTAs coming up next week, let's talk about the handful of undrafted rookies who matter most. Keep in mind, if a guy isn't mentioned here, it's not because they don't matter.

Each was brought in for a reason, and the Broncos have the best undrafted rookie legacy of any NFL team, so you know each player will be given a fair opportunity to catch on.

Taurean York | LB

Texas A&M Aggies linebacker Taurean York (21) celebrates during the game against the Miami Hurricanes. | Jerome Miron-Imagn Images

York went undrafted for one reason: his size. At 5-foot-10 and 226 pounds, he has the measurables of a strong safety, and that gave NFL teams pause in the draft.

The Broncos like York a lot, though, giving him $325K in guarantees. He's a small linebacker, but players like him have had success in the NFL over the years, like London Fletcher and Zach Thomas, so never say never.

York will have to pick up the system and prove that he can get off blocks in training camp and the preseason to have a shot at making the 53-man roster. With the linebacker depth chart very much up for grabs this year after Alex Singleton and Justin Strnad, York has a path to the roster if he can play his cards right, and also shine on special teams.

Even if he loses out in the numbers game initially, a spot on the 16-man practice squad would be a great consolation prize for a smart, tenacious linebacker like York. The Broncos could turn to him at any point in the 2026 season if needed.

Kolbe Katsis | WR/R

Northern Arizona Lumberjacks wide receiver Kolbe Katsis (11) drops a pass under pressure during the first quarter of the game between Arizona State Sun Devils. | Arianna Grainey-Imagn Images

Katsis is purportedly a favorite of Broncos special teams coordinator Darren Rizzi. The small-school wideout and returner brings 4.43 speed to the table, and the Broncos are looking for an additional return man on kickoffs to star alongside Marvin Mims Jr.

The Broncos' wide receiver depth chart is going to be tough to crack this year, but if Katsis can showcase the 29.1 yards-per-attempt returner ability in training camp and preseason, perhaps the Broncos go long at wide receiver and shorter at a different position to compensate, relative to the roster math.

Brent Austin | CB

California Golden Bears defensive back Brent Austin (4) during the third quarter against the Southern Methodist Mustangs. | Darren Yamashita-Imagn Images

The Broncos are deep at cornerback, but they have two guys entering a contract year, so they're on the hunt for reinforcements. Austin starred at Cal, but went undrafted, perhaps because he's slightly undersized as a boundary cornerback.

At 5-foot-11 and 180 pounds, Austin can make up for that lack of size with his exceptional ball skills . If he can showcase that ballhawk ability in training camp, he'll have a shot at the roster. He's a very talented young cornerback. If he doesn't make the 53-man roster, he'll have a great shot at the practice squad.

Tyler Miller | OT

Iowa State Cyclones offensive lineman Tyler Miller (66) plays against the Texas Longhorns at Jack Trice Stadium. | Reese Strickland-Imagn Images

Once again, the Broncos didn't draft a true offensive tackle. They did select Kage Casey, a career left tackle at Boise State, but the team intends to play him inside at guard, with some inside-out flexibility.

Meanwhile, the only long-term depth tackle the Broncos have on the roster is Frank Crum, who hasn't been pressed into much regular-season action, thankfully, since arriving as an undrafted rookie himself a couple of years back.

Enter the 6-foot-9, 335-pound Miller, a behemoth of a tackle. He's got the size and measurables in spades, but he will have to show an aptitude for the coaching and technique he's receiving in order to overcome his extremely raw status. But he's a ball of clay that Denver wants to shape.

Luke Basso | LS

Oregon long snapper Luke Basso works out with the Ducks Wednesday, Aug. 16, 2023, in Eugene, Ore. | Ben Lonergan/The Register-Guard / USA TODAY NETWORK

Basso matters because he's the only undrafted rookie being brought in to directly compete with a starter, if you can call a specialist a starter, anyway. The Broncos want to see if they can get cheaper at long-snapper, and although Mitchell Fraboni has been reliable, Basso could give him a run for his money this summer.

No doubt, Rizzi had much to do with the Basso signing , so it'll be interesting to see how this competition shakes out between the undrafted rookie and the incumbent.

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