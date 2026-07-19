Broncos Depth Chart Entering Camp: Starters, Battles, and Bubble Players

As training camp approaches, the Denver Broncos sit with a 91-man roster, thanks to the international exemption for one player. There are many newer names to know.

Today, we're going to examine how the Broncos' depth chart breaks down. Some positions are difficult to sketch out because of how they move around, so if the order looks a little weird, it's because a single player could back up two spots or even be a starter at another spot in a different formation.

Let's look at how the depth chart is taking shape with training camp right around the corner .

Quarterbacks

Denver Broncos quarterbacks Sam Ehlinger (4), Bo Nix (10), and Jarrett Stidham (8) during Training Camp. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Starter: Bo Nix | Backup: Jarrett Stidham | Reserve: Sam Ehlinger

No surprise here, as Nix is the top guy in the room and Stidham is his backup. Is there a chance Ehlinger could leapfrog Stidham?

Sure, but based on the offseason activities, there still seems to be a gap separating Stidham and Ehlinger.

Running Backs

Starter: J.K. Dobbins | Backups: RJ Harvey, Jonah Coleman | Reserves: Tyler Badie, Jaleel McLaughlin, Cody Schrader

Even with his injury history, Dobbins is the guy, with Harvey and Coleman behind him, giving the Broncos a good trio full of potential to lead the room.

Denver's reserves are nothing to write home about, so hopefully the top three backs can stay healthy.

Fullback

Starter: Adam Prentice

With no competition, Prentice is the starter by default, though his play in 2025 was good enough to sit at the top even if the Broncos did bring in competition.

Also, Prentice's play is likely why they didn’t bring in another fullback.

X-Receiver

Starter: Courtland Sutton | Backup: Lil’Jordan Humphrey | Reserves: Hakeem Butler

Sutton is the X-receiver, but he moves around the formation and regularly flips sides. Humphrey and Butler have played all the receiver alignments, and their specific roles largely depend on what the Broncos are looking for from them.

After all, it isn’t uncommon to see Humphrey line up in the slot to provide solid inside run-blocking.

Z-Receiver

Denver Broncos wide receiver Jaylen Waddle catches a pass during OTA practice at Broncos Park Powered by CommonSpirit. | Gabriel Christus/Denver Broncos

Starter: Jaylen Waddle | Backup: Pat Bryant | Reserves: Dane Key, Joseph Manjack, Cameron Ross

The main backup for Waddle is likely the starter in the slot, with Bryant next in line. With how the Broncos used Bryant last year, he could be listed as a backup in any of the three receiver spots.

Key, Manjack, and Ross are all best suited as traditional Z-receivers.

Slot Receiver

Starter: Troy Franklin | Backup: Marvin Mims Jr. | Reserves: Michael Bandy, Kolbe Katsis

Franklin is Waddle’s primary backup, but when the Broncos go with three-receiver sets, he is probably the third one in and can work interchangeably with Waddle as the Z and in the slot.

Mims can also work as the Z and in the slot, though he is mostly inside due to his size. Bandy and Katsis are in the same spot because of their size.

'Big Slot' Tight End

Starter: Evan Engram | Backup: Justin Joly | Reserves: Lucas Krull, Dallen Bentley, Caleb Lohner

The Broncos have an abundance of slot tight ends, and they're betting that Engram takes a step up in his second year with Denver, with Joly developing to replace him after this season.

Krull, Bentley, and Lohner are all receiving tight ends with issues as blockers, though Bentley and Lohner have the build to develop into more in-line tight ends.

Y-Tight End

Starter: Adam Trautman | Backup: Nate Adkins

Right now, the Broncos have only two Y-tight ends (in-line tight ends). They have to provide blocking and receiving ability to change the math for defenses.

Despite plenty of issues with Trautman and Adkins as blockers, the latter is the best in the room but still in the bottom half of the NFL. These two are the closest Denver has to a true Y-tight end.

Left Tackle

Starter: Garett Bolles | Backup: Frank Crum

Bolles, an All-Pro, is the starter. Crum is the backup swing tackle and provides depth at both tackle spots.

Denver also uses side-specific backups to help with its depth and roster math, but the guy on the left side is with the guards.

Left Guard

Starter: Ben Powers | Backup: Kage Casey | Reserves: Matt Peart, Gavin Ortega

Casey is the backup left-side player who can provide depth at tackle if needed, much like Peart did last year. The Broncos also hope Casey will develop into the replacement for Powers for the 2027 season.

Peart is likely on his way out, but Ortega can make a push for the practice squad.

Center

Denver Broncos quarterback Bo Nix (10) and center Alex Forsyth (54) and center Luke Wattenberg (60) during training camp. | USA TODAY Sports via Reuters Connect

Starter: Luke Wattenberg | Backup: Alex Forsyth | Reserves: Michael Deiter, Reid Holskey

Wattenberg is cemented as the starter, but the question is whether Deiter can unseat Forsyth as the backup center. Forsyth is entering the final year of his rookie deal, so Denver could already be thinking about finding someone to replace him and not have to worry about it after this season.

Of course, the Broncos could do that with someone on the practice squad.

Right Guard

Starter: Quinn Meinerz | Backup: Alex Palczewski | Reserves: Nick Gargiulo, Calvin Throckmorton

Meinerz is the All-Pro starter, and Palczewski is their backup right-side player. Gargiulo seemed poised to be Powers's backup last year before an injury sidelined him.

Gargiulo has a chance to push for the backup swing guard spot this year, which would replace the role Throckmorton had with the team.

Right Tackle

Starter: Mike McGlinchey | Backup: Frank Crum | Reserve: Tyler Miller

Again, Crum is the backup swing tackle, but Miller has a chance to make the roster as a fourth tackle if he shows enough.

If he does, it wouldn’t be the first time Sean Payton kept a fourth tackle on the roster to develop on the practice squad, as the Broncos did with Crum in his rookie year.

Strongside Defensive End

Starter: Zach Allen | Backup: Eyioma Uwazurike | Reserve: Matt Henningsen

Allen is rarely moved out of his spot, but the defensive line has to rotate and provide depth at multiple spots. Uwazurike was at his best on the strong side of the defensive line, but he plays all over the line. The same goes for Henningsen, who has made a push for a roster spot early in the offseason.

Nose Tackle

Starter: D.J. Jones | Backup: Malcolm Roach | Reserve: Jordan Miller

Jones and Roach are the two nose tackles, though Denver also uses Uwazurike here.

There doesn’t seem to be much chance of Miller making the roster this year, but he is still competing for a spot on the practice squad.

Weakside Defensive End

Denver Broncos rookie defensive lineman Tyler Onyedim runs a drill at rookie minicamp | Ben Swanson / Denver Broncos

Starter: Tyler Onyedim | Backup: Sai’vion Jones | Reserves: Jordan Jackson, Kristian Williams

Replacing John Franklin-Myers will be tough, and rotating Onyedim and Jones makes the most sense given the traits they bring to the table. Uwazurike and Roach also seem to be in play, though both did poorly at this spot in 2025.

Jackson is pushing for a seventh spot on the roster with Henningsen, if Denver keeps seven, with Williams looking at the practice squad.

Weakside Outside Linebacker

Starter: Nik Bonitto | Backup: Dondrea Tillman | Reserves: Johnny Walker, Drew Sanders

Bonitto is a great pass rusher, but he has some issues against the run. Last year, Denver rotated him and Tillman regularly, as Tillman is the best edge setter in the room.

Walker and Sanders are competing for a practice-squad spot, though Denver could be ready to move on from Sanders.

Strongside Outside Linebacker

Starter: Jonathon Cooper | Backup: Jonah Elliss | Reserves: Que Robinson, Dasan McCullough

Cooper is facing legal issues, which could have his status with the team up in the air. There are questions on whether Denver could move on.

Behind Cooper is Elliss, who regularly flips sides for the Broncos and has been a capable depth piece when healthy, which is a significant caveat. Robinson brings defense and special teams impact, and Vance Joseph has floated him as a " future starter ."

Strongside Linebacker

Denver Broncos rookie linebacker Red Murdock practices during rookie minicamp at Broncos Park Powered by CommonSpirit. | Gabriel Christus/Denver Broncos

Starter: Alex Singleton | Backup: Jordan Turner | Reserves: Levelle Bailey, Red Murdock, Taurean York

Singleton starts, but the backup spot is questionable right now. Pencil Turner in as the backup for now, as he ended up holding the spot to close out last season and was a significant contributor to Denver's turnaround of the special teams coverage units.

Bailey, Murdock, and York have a chance, but they will have to bring more value on defense and special teams to jump Turner.

Weakside Linebacker

Starter: Justin Strnad | Backup: Karene Reid

Strand is the coverage linebacker, and Reid is the only backup who hasn’t proven to be a liability in that area. Maybe one of the other linebackers can show improvement in coverage — Denver's weakest area — but that's a long shot.

Reid is also a very capable special teams player, and for depth linebackers, the third phase is critical.

Strongside Cornerback

Starter: Patrick Surtain II | Backup: Kris Abrams-Draine | Reserves: Jaden Robinson, Blake Cotton

Cornerback is another position where the backups can be a bit wonky because they switch alignments based on various factors. So, Abrams-Draine is behind Surtain, but he is the fifth corner in the room.

There has been some praise for Robinson, who could make the roster if the Broncos trade away one of their top corners, but a practice squad spot is more likely.

Weakside Cornerback

Starter: Riley Moss | Backup: Jahdae Barron | Reserve: Brent Austin

The Broncos have been very clear that they see Barron on the outside, so he lands behind Moss. If Denver trades Moss, Barron will step in as the starter.

If the Broncos don’t trade Moss, they have a very clear role for Barron that keeps him more on the perimeter, handling different tasks on defense.

Slot Cornerback

Starter: Ja’Quan McMillian | Backup: Reese Taylor | Reserve: Sean Fresch Jr.

McMillian is in the top slot, but there has been some buzz about Taylor as his backup. Fresch’s best chance of making the roster would be as a special-teams returner .

Strong Safety

Starter: Talanoa Hufanga | Backup: JL Skinner | Reserve: Tycen Anderson

Hufanga is the starter as long as he stays healthy, but there is a battle between Skinner and Anderson for his backup spot. They both provide solid special teams play, but their strengths and weaknesses on defense are similar.

Skinner holds the backup spot only because he has been with the team as a 2023 sixth-rounder, while Anderson was a free-agent signing .

Free Safety

Denver Broncos 2025-2026 safety Devon Key (26) during mini camp at Broncos Park. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Starter: Brandon Jones | Backup: Devon Key | Reserves: Miles Scott, Parker Robertson

Jones is the starter here as long as he is healthy, and hopefully he can return to his 2024 form, as he struggled in 2025 before getting hurt.

Key is his backup, while Scott seems to have been drafted for the future with only three years at safety under his belt. He's still learning the position.

Punter

Starter: Jeremy Crawshaw

The Australian-born Crawshaw is the lone punter and carries the international exemption I mentioned earlier. He had a good rookie year, but the question is how much he can improve in Year 2.

Kicker

Starter: Wil Lutz

Lutz is reliable inside 40 yards, but he doesn’t have the best leg. At his age, he's unlikely to suddenly develop a big leg.

Long Snapper

Starter: Mitchell Fraboni | Backup: Luke Basso

Fraboni has the experience and time working with Crawshaw as the punter and holder, but Basso, an undrafted rookie, has a chance to come in and take the job.

Kick Returner

Starters: Marvin Mims Jr., RJ Harvey | Backups: Tyler Badie, Kolbe Katsis, Sean Fresch Jr.

Mims is the clear top guy, but with the way kickoffs work now, the Broncos need to find themselves a second returner, which they struggled to do in 2025.

Harvey had a shot, but a blunder ended it, and everyone else the Broncos put next to Mims did poorly. This is both Katsis’s and Fresch’s best chance of making the roster.

Punt Returner

Starter: Marvin Mims Jr. | Backup: Michael Bandy | Reserves: Kolbe Katsis, Riley Moss, Sean Fresch Jr.

Another spot where Mims is the clear guy, with an All-Pro selection at both returner spots. Teams don’t need two punt returners, but Bandy was the backup last year.

If Katsis or Fresch can get a spot for kick returns, they'll likely land as the backup punt returner as well.

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