Why Broncos' Week 2 Game at Jaguars is a 'Must-Watch'

When it comes to the Denver Broncos' 2026 schedule — specifically, the murderers' row of opponents that is their first six games — everybody talks about the Week 1 Monday Night Football matchup at Kansas City, or the Week 3 Sunday night home affair versus the Rams.

Fewer people, however, are discussing the contest sandwiched in between: a Denver road date with the Jacksonville Jaguars, which ESPN posits will be a "must-watch" for the NFL masses.

"Last season, the Jaguars put a statement win on their first-year surge under coach Liam Coen by winning in Denver 34-20. This year, Broncos quarterback Bo Nix has a shiny new option in wide receiver Jaylen Waddle, who might be the final 'Infinity Stone' the team needs for a Super Bowl run," league analyst Benjamin Solak wrote Monday.

"But how healthy will Nix be this early in the season as he returns from an ankle injury? And how much Travis Hunter will Waddle see, as the Jaguars continue to fiddle with the snap distribution for their two-way unicorn? This is an important rematch."

As Solak notes, this will be Round 2 of the intraconference battle between Broncos quarterback Bo Nix and his Jaguars counterpart Trevor Lawrence, the latter of whom bested the former in the 2025 debut head-to-head.

Lawrence's four touchdowns helped Jacksonville snap Denver's then-11-game winning streak. Prior to that tilt, the Broncos had defeated the Jaguars in three of their previous four meetings, including a 2022 victory in London.

"It's tough to go on a 12-game streak or 11, whichever one it was. We got hit in the mouth today, and they played a good game and we let it get away," Nix said after the loss.

Dec 21, 2025; Denver, Colorado, USA; Jacksonville Jaguars defensive end Travon Walker (44) hits Denver Broncos quarterback Bo Nix (10) during the second half at Empower Field at Mile High. Mandatory Credit: Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images | Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images

What to Watch For...

While the Broncos obviously will aim to exact some form of revenge against the Jaguars, this game features more than just Nix and Lawrence squaring off yet again. On the Broncos' side, several fresh faces should be key contributors in the late-afternoon Week 2 window.

Such as wide receiver Jaylen Waddle and rookie running back Jonah Coleman — two players key to Nix and company's success if the offense hopes to match points with Jacksonville a la 2025. To that end, Denver's defense, returning all but one starter, will hope it doesn't.

As of this writing, the Broncos are three-point road favorites for the contest, though the line could (and probably will) move closer to the Sept. 20 kickoff.

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