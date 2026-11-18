The Denver Broncos are starting the clock on an intriguing, young — albeit star-crossed — pass-catcher.

9NEWS insider Mike Klis reported Wednesday that Denver has activated tight end Caleb Lohner from injured reserve, opening his 21-day practice window after being sidelined since June with a lower-body injury.

Klis guesses Lohner will likely need to exhaust most of the practice period before a final decision is made on his potential 2026 debut. After 21 days, the team must either place him on the 53-man roster or leave him on injured reserve for the remainder of the season.

A 2025 seventh-round pick, Lohner spent the majority of his rookie campaign on Denver's practice squad, save for a promotion ahead of January's Divisional Round win over the Bills (he was inactive for the game).

Lohner enjoyed an impressive offseason program this past spring, positioning himself as a hidden offensive gem due to his 6-foot-7-inch stature and college basketball background — this, however, was before undergoing a "routine" cleanup procedure on and "setback" with what general manager George Paton later revealed to be his foot.

“He’s looked good. He was having a really good offseason and obviously had a setback with the foot. We expect him, I’m not sure the timetable, mid-season maybe. Don’t hold me to that," Paton told reporters on Aug. 30. "He has all the traits: the size, he can run, he has great ball skills being a basketball player. This would have been a really important preseason and training camp for him. He just needs reps. We’re still excited about him. He’s here every day working, but we won’t see him until late October or so.”

August 9, 2025; Santa Clara, California, USA; Denver Broncos tight end Caleb Lohner (84) before the game against the San Francisco 49ers at Levi's Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kyle Terada-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

An Impending Boon to Passing Attack?

An aforementioned basketball convert, Lohner had a brief but incredibly productive football stint for the Utah Utes, recording 54 receiving yards across four receptions — all of which went for touchdowns. He also scored a two-point conversion.

Upon drafting him, Broncos head coach Sean Payton compared Lohner to his former Pro Bowl tight end with the New Orleans Saints, Jimmy Graham. Payton also singled out the latter in May among the early standouts of the offseason program.

I’ll tell you who stood out, Caleb. He looks entirely different in this camp," Payton said. "Now he was here in this camp a year ago as a draft pick, but he stood out. ... You just start with total reps in the bank in football, and there was just a lot less. You’re drafting traits at that point in the draft. We’ve done that before, and sometimes you’re drafting traits [and] you see a receiving tight end. The one thing I know watching him is he’ll be plenty and very physical."

While it could take Lohner some time to meaningfully see the field — if he does at all — the Broncos' league-worst TE corps offer a fairly easy path to opportunity, with only Evan Engram, Adam Trautman, and Nate Adkins comprising the depth chart.

In a best-case scenario, Lohner will provide quarterback Bo Nix with another big-bodied weapon in the red zone and between the hashes. In a worst-case, he remains buried under the veteran players, his extended absence too much to overcome as far as 2026 is concerned.

But the upside is there.

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