The Denver Broncos are 7-2, but head coach Sean Payton knows some things need to change coming out of the bye.

The Broncos were back in the building on Monday, and in the first team meeting since Week 9's road win over the Carolina Panthers, Payton laid out to the players "certain areas" that need to improve moving forward.

“Specifically, I mentioned this last week, we need to block better on offense and we need to be in the right place," Payton said on Monday morning. "I thought we did an average job against Carolina, and I think that’s an area of focus relative to more consistency in our run game."

Run Game: Failure to Launch

Bo Nix hands off to J.K. Dobbins. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The Broncos' run game has failed to launch this season, and the only thing keeping it out of the NFL doldrums has been the emergence of rookie running back Jonah Coleman, since he returned from injured reserve in Week 7. J.K. Dobbins has struggled as a ball-carrier, but the Broncos' biggest issue has been their run blocking, whether it's the offensive line or the tight ends.

Payton sounds much more forgiving of the Broncos' blocking foibles in Carolina now than he did a couple of days after the game. On Wednesday of last week, Payton appeared on The Herd with Colin Cowherd, pointing to the Broncos' run-blocking woes vs. Carolina, and hinting that personnel changes could be in store as he and the coaches drilled down on the subject over the bye.

In Monday's Zoom presser , though, Payton was a bit dismissive of the potential for personnel changes on the offensive line, doing his level best to walk back his comments to Cowherd.

“I don’t think there’s any tie to the interview last week with Colin. I just want to make sure we’re clear," Payton said. "I think in that interview, I made sure to make a point about evaluating all assets of what we’re doing in our front in the offense. So I want to make sure one story doesn’t lead to another. We’ll spend an inordinate amount of time looking at mid-season cutups where we’re at relative to scheme and personnel.”

I'll say it again, just as I wrote last week, the Broncos were always extremely unlikely to bench one of their O-line starters. This team is proud of the fact that it returned the same starting five for the third straight season, and it has a lot of money invested up front; the problem is that Denver has been completely unable to capitalize on such a football blessing.

The Broncos rank 26th in rushing, averaging 91.4 yards per game on the ground through nine weeks. Again, Coleman has moved the needle, and while that's been encouraging, the rookie can't be expected to elevate the Broncos' entire rushing offense on his own. He needs help, and that's, ostensibly, what Payton and run game coordinator Zach Strief spent a lot of time on over the bye.

Pass Game Improvements Already Underway

Bo Nix uncorks a pass against Carolina. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The Broncos' pass protection early in the season wasn't on par with the previous couple of years, with Bo Nix taking pressure at a career-high rate, but they turned that ship around starting in Week 5 when Payton took back the play-calling responsibilities from first-year offensive coordinator Davis Webb. Since then, the Broncos have done well in protecting Nix; he remains one of the NFL's toughest quarterbacks to sack.

Speaking of Nix, he's taken some big leaps forward since Payton took back the play sheet, but he really began to build momentum in Week 7. Nix's 62-yard touchdown run against the Arizona Cardinals seemed to unlock something in his return from offseason ankle surgery, and his confidence came flooding back.

Nix has thrown for over 200 passing yards in each of the past three games, which, on the surface, isn't exactly an illustration of a quarterback blowing the doors down, but compared to the four sub-200-yard passing days he had between Weeks 1 and 6. If the Broncos can get the ground game truly rolling, it'll open up all kinds of passing opportunities for Nix, especially in the play-action game.

"The run game hasn't been great. It's something we need as an offense, [that] Bo needs as a quarterback, we need some play-action. It just ties everything in," tight end Adam Trautman said on Monday via 9NEWS ' Mike Klis . "That's our biggest emphasis on offense and we're working to get it fixed."

Payton and the coaches dove deep into the run-game subject over the bye, we can assume with confidence. With the players back in the building to prepare for Sunday's home game against the Las Vegas Raiders, now it's time for the coaches to begin implementing the points of emphasis they discovered over the bye.

Defensive Improvements

Vance Joseph calls in a play alongside Sean Payton. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Payton is looking for improvements on defense, too. Vance Joseph's unit has been great at rushing the passer and has established itself as one of the NFL's best clutch-time defenses, but Payton demands better execution on third and fourth down.

"Then there were some third-down, fourth-down-and-longs defensively that was an Achilles heel for us a year ago, and the other day became one," Payton said. "Those are just a few things.”

The Broncos rank 21st in third-down efficiency, allowing conversions on 41.2% of opponents' attempts. That's actually an improved mark, compared to where the Broncos ranked for much of the season on third down, so there's reason to believe the improvements have already begun.

On fourth down, the Broncos' defense ranks 20th, allowing conversions 58.8% of the time. Teams are going for it on fourth down more frequently in the modern NFL, and the Broncos will need to improve this area of defense for their stretch run into the playoffs.

The Takeaway

The Broncos are 7-2 for a reason. This defense keeps most games close, buying Nix and the still fledgling offense the time to come together and finish strong in the fourth quarter.

Payton would still prefer not to be in so many one-score games, his team's success in them notwithstanding. Denver's early-season gauntlet of a schedule played a big role in some if the inefficiencies Payton addressed in his Zoom presser.

With the schedule opening up now, it's time for the Broncos to prove they can make use of the callus they built up from going against the NFL's toughest first-half-of-the-season schedule. Next up, it's Fernando Mendoza — the No. 1 overall pick in the draft — and the 4-6 Raiders.

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