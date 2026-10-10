Entering Week 5's divisional road matchup against the Los Angeles Chargers , the Denver Broncos bit the bullet on Pat Bryant, placing him on injured reserve .

That'll put Bryant out of commission until Week 9, at the soonest. To fill his spot on the 53-man roster, the Broncos promoted veteran wideout Lil'Jordan Humphrey from the practice squad.

The Broncos will be without Bryant for the foreseeable future. As for Week 5, the Broncos will also be missing their two starting cornerbacks — Patrick Surtain II and Riley Moss — both of whom were ruled out of action on Friday. Fortunately, the Chargers are also banged up, but the onus will fall on the young Jahdae Barron and Kris Abrams-Draine to step in and keep the ship afloat alongside veteran nickel corner Ja'Quan McMillian.

With a practice squad spot open, the Broncos worked out eight players on Friday, all of whom were either defensive backs or linebackers. Ultimately, Denver liked what it saw from veteran cornerback Ugo Amadi, signing him to the practice squad.

Amadi joins rookie Brent Austin and the first-year Sean Fresch Jr. as cornerbacks on the practice squad. But Amadi is significantly more experienced than either.

Why Amadi Was Signed

Ugo Amadi looks to make a play as a Seahawk. | USA TODAY Sports

A 2019 fourth-round pick by the Seattle Seahawks, Amadi is now on his seventh NFL team. The 5-foot-9, 201-pound Oregon product has appeared in 85 NFL games, with 17 career starts.

Amadi spent the previous three years with the New Orleans Saints. In 2024, he started five games for the Saints, totaling 65 tackles (52 solo), six tackles for a loss, two sacks, and seven pass break-ups. As you can see, physicality is not an issue for the 29-year-old defensive back.

As a nickel corner, Amadi is one inch shorter than McMillian, but he's nearly 20 pounds heavier. With how much big nickel the Broncos have had to play this season to counter the heavy tight end packages opponents have thrown at them, McMillian's snap share has gone down a little bit.

As the league moves toward this multiple-tight-end trend, it's forcing teams to prioritize bigger, more physical nickel players. Amadi doesn't have great height, but he's physical and can hang in the box.

McMillian is a feisty, physical nickel himself, but he's been neutralized somewhat by opponents' game plans this season. Amadi isn't coming in to replace anyone, but if the Broncos opt to elevate him in the near future — probably not this week — he could be rotated in to help against bigger tight end packages, if needed.

The Broncos have increasingly given No. 3 safety Devon Key more snaps to help counteract the way teams are attacking them with tight ends. It's mostly a run game thing. McMillian is physical enough to hang with most tight ends in coverage, even though he can be outsized height-wise, but when the Broncos are caught in their nickel package and opponents run the ball, that's where having a bit more size in the defensive backfield can be helpful.

Time will tell how Amadi ultimately fits in and whether the Broncos ever elevate him, but it's good to add some experience to cornerback room, especially with Surtain and Moss being injured currently.

List of Tryouts

In terms of the workouts the Broncos held on Friday, it's worth knowing the names because this team will often circle back to sign players it has worked out, sometimes several weeks in the past.

Ugochukwu Amadi | DB

Shemar Bartholomew | DB

Natrone Brooks | DB

Stephen Hall | DB

Kobe King | LB

Owen Pappoe | LB

TJ Quinn | LB

Ambry Thomas | DB

It's interesting that Denver is keeping an eye on the linebackers available out there currently. With Alex Singleton and Justin Strnad as the starters, the Broncos also have Karene Reid and Jordan Turner on the 53-man roster, with rookie Red Murdock on the practice squad.

The Takeaway

The Amadi addition is about more than just depth. The Broncos are facing the reality that Surtain and Moss could miss more than just Week 5, and after Barron, Abrams-Draine, and McMillian, none of their cornerbacks had real NFL experience.

Amadi brings 208 tackles, 22 pass break-ups, a pair of sacks, an interception, two forced fumbles, and a fumble recovery to the table. He's played for vetearn defensive coordinators like Steve Spagnuolo and Ken Norton Jr., as well as younger coaches like Jonathon Gannon and Brandon Staley, among others.

It's good to have some experienced depth at cornerback as the Broncos roll with the injury punches.

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