What Broncos’ Snap Counts Revealed in Loss to 49ers

The Denver Broncos are coming off an ugly loss to the San Francisco 49ers.

The Broncos looked flat offensively for most of the game, a common theme this season, while the defense hung tough until the very end, bending, bending, bending... and then finally breaking late in the fourth quarter. Denver fell 24-14.

This game was heavily influenced by a trio of injuries to key players: cornerbacks Patrick Surtain II and Riley Moss, and wide receiver Pat Bryant . Unfortunately, the Broncos were unable to overcome that many crucial losses against one of the NFL's juggernauts.

On offense, Bo Nix and the offensive line played 100% of the snaps, finishing with 65 snaps on the day. Alex Palczewski was in for one snap in a heavy package; otherwise, the entire starting five and the quarterback played the entire game.

Let's examine the Broncos' snap share in Week 4 and what takeaways can be gleaned from how the coaches rolled once the injury bug began to strike.

Running Backs

RJ Harvey runs hard. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

RJ Harvey: 29

J.K. Dobbins: 21

Tyler Badie: 12

Adam Prentice: 7

This was a Harvey day. Dobbins led as a ball carrier, rushing 11 times for 40 yards, but Harvey garnered the most playing tim e and total touches, finishing with 10 catches for 68 yards and seven rushes for 25.

Credit to Badie, who played a bit more in this game than usual. He made a few big plays for the Broncos as a receiver, and picked up a crucial third down and two-point conversion.

Wide Receivers

Jaylen Waddle scores a touchdown. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Courtland Sutton: 48

Jaylen Waddle: 45

Troy Franklin: 32

Pat Bryant: 24

Marvin Mims Jr.: 18

The receivers' snap share was going to be impacted by the return of Mims, but losing Bryant in the third quarter saw Franklin's playing time increase. Waddle scored his first touchdown as a Bronco, but he also dropped a gotta-have-it pass, and was otherwise a non-factor.

Speaking of non-factors, you'd be forgiven for thinking that Sutton didn't play in this game, even though he led in snap share. He was targeted six times, but Nix connected with him just once for four yards.

Mims looked rusty as a receiver, while Franklin failed to garner even one target, despite playing 32 snaps. Nix completing only two passes beyond 10 yards and throwing 14 of his 25 completions to running backs had a lot to do with the receivers' overall lack of production at Levi's Stadium.

Tight Ends

Adam Trautman is blown up by Fred Warner. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Evan Engram: 44

Adam Trautman: 32

Nate Adkins: 14

Once again, Engram led all tight ends in snap share, which illustrates how much more the Broncos are relying on him as a blocker, but it didn't translate to production as a receiver. He was targeted five times with one catch for six yards.

Trautman was used as a blocker mostly, as usual, but he was targeted once. He took a huge hit from Fred Warner and was unable to haul it in. For the first time since Week 1, Adkins was held without a catch or a touchdown.

Defensive Line

Zach Allen and D.J. Jones line up. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Malcolm Roach: 43

Eyioma Uwazurike: 43

Zach Allen: 42

D.J. Jones: 35

Jordan Jackson: 14

Sai’vion Jones: 12

It's pretty rare when Allen doesn't lead the defensive line in snaps, but he was edged out by not one but two players against the 49ers. I can only wonder why Roach and Uwazurike saw one more snap than the All-Pro, but Allen certainly had a great game, finishing with a team-high four pressures and four QB hits, while also blocking a field goal.

It's interesting to see the Broncos giving Jackson and Jones more playing time, though it's not resulting in much production. It is ostensibly helping to keep Roach and Allen fresher. D.J. Jones and the D-line did a great job of limiting the 49ers' run game in this one.

Outside Linebackers

Nik Bonitto walks off the field. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Que Robinson: 43

Jonah Elliss: 40

Nik Bonitto: 39

For the first time ever, Robinson led all of Denver's outside linebackers in snap share. With Dondrea Tillman sidelined with an injury, Robinson was the only backup edge defender, so he played a lot, finishing with just two tackles and one pressure.

Bonitto was neutralized by Trent Williams, limited to just two pressures and two tackles. Elliss had a bad game, with just one tackle and zero impact on the quarterback. Zero pressures.

Inside Linebackers

Alex Singleton makes a tackle. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Alex Singleton: 66

Justin Strnad: 56

Singleton played 100% of the defensive snaps, and turned in his best, most consistent game of the season. He was flying to the football, filling the right gaps, and making the tackles, finishing with a team-high 14.

Strnad was also good in this one, giving up just two completions on four targets for 19 yards. Singleton allowed all four of his targets to be caught for 17 yards. They shined as run defenders and while they weren't perfect in coverage, as a duo, Singleton and Strnad showed progress.

Cornerbacks

Jahdae Barron's hit on Kyle Juszczyk injures the fullback. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Jahdae Barron: 40

Riley Moss: 34

Kris Abrams-Draine: 34

Patrick Surtain II: 29

Ja’Quan McMillian: 21

Barron was the first man up when Surtain went down, and he played very well. Barron was only targeted twice in coverage, but he allowed one completion for just six yards and broke up the other pass on third down.

Barron's hit on Kyle Juszczyk injured the 49ers' fullback, alas. But it was a great open-field tackle.

I don't want to speak too soon, but Barron looked like a legit starting-caliber corner out there. Here's to hoping he can sustain it.

Things didn't go so well for Abrams-Draine in coverage, as he allowed all three of his targets to be completed for 33 yards, but only one of them was to a receiver. McMillian was targeted five times, allowing four catches for 49 yards, including a couple to Mike Evans in the clutch. That was a bad matchup.

If Surtain and Moss miss extended time, this is your cornerback trio, Broncos Country: Barron, Abrams-Draine, and McMillian. Hold on to your hat.

Safeties

Brandon Jones hits Mike Evans. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Brandon Jones: 66

Talanoa Hufanga: 66

Devon Key: 2

Jones had a good game in run support, flying all over the field, and finishing with nine tackles. In coverage, though, he wasn't so good. He only gave up one completion on one target, but it was a 56-yard touchdown by George Kittle that iced the game for the 49ers. Ouch.

After a huge Week 3 performance, Hufanga missed four tackles and gave up a big completion to Evans on his only target (18 yards). Hufanga also played 100% of snaps and finished with just four tackles, but if he had made all his tackle attempts, he would have doubled that number.

Sign up for our free Denver Broncos On SI newsletter and get breaking Broncos news delivered to your inbox daily!