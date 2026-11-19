Just when Denver Broncos fans had written off the possibility of GM George Paton getting any in-season extensions done, the Riley Moss news hit the wire on Thursday morning.

It wasn't technically done over the bye week — as Paton has done with four different players over the past two years — but the Broncos extended Moss to a four-year, $67 million deal that'll keep him in the fold through 2030.

Moss gets $16.75 million per year as one of the NFL's best No. 2 cornerbacks, which is a pretty nice bargain, given the projections this past offseason that he could command $20-plus million on the open market.

It's great news for Moss and the Broncos' defense. But what does it mean for nickel cornerback Ja'Quan McMillian?

Many Broncos fans fear that since the Broncos obviously prioritized Moss first, perhaps McMillian doesn't fit into the team's post-2026 plans. That trepidation was only intensified by The Denver Gazette 's Chris Tomasson , who reported on Thursday afternoon that there "haven't been serious discussions" yet between McMillian and the Broncos.

Tempering Tomasson's report, though, was 9NEWS' Mike Klis, who said in an appearance on 104.3 The FAN's Dover and Cecil show on Thursday that the Moss deal "doesn't affect Ja'Quan."

"Ja'Quan's going to get his deal, too. I think they're going to work on securing him also," Klis said on The FAN.

McMillian's Outlook

Ja'Quan McMillian celebrates a big play against Seattle. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

So, if you're pining for a McMillian extension , let not your heart be troubled. The NFL trade deadline, coming a few days into the Broncos' bye, likely pushed some of Paton's plans back.

The drama of the failed Daiyan Henley trade and its subsequent fallout only further delayed any extension actions Paton could take. McMillian will get his — of this, I have no doubt.

McMillian is one of the NFL's best nickel cornerbacks. And he's the Broncos' best ballhawk, which is important for a defense that has struggled, at times, to take the ball away over the past few years.

The Broncos' have improved their takeaway numbers this season, even though McMillian only has one interception. But it was a doozy, picking off Sam Darnold in overtime to help seal a big win over the Seattle Seahawks in Week 6.

In the four years McMillian has been the Broncos' nickel, his fingerprints have been on seven interceptions, five forced fumbles, two fumble recoveries, and 10 sacks. He's also broken up 31 passes, and this doesn't count playoffs.

McMillian has the clutch gene. It was his amazing overtime interception in the divisional round of the playoffs that helped the Broncos clinch a 33-30 win over the Buffalo Bills to advance to the AFC championship game.

The only knock on McMillian is his 5-foot-10, 183-pound size, though he plays much bigger. He's an extremely physical player, as evidenced by his sack totals and tackle numbers (221 over his four-year run as a starter).

However, the NFL has transitioned to bigger nickels over the past two years as offenses have prioritized two- and three-tight-end personnel sets. We're seeing more 'big nickel' types, meaning guys like, say, a Devon Key, who may otherwise be a safety, but is just a little bit bigger and well-equipped to handle the physical assignment of running with tight ends in coverage and shedding their blocks to make tackles in the run game.

For the most part, though, McMillian has gotten around this obstacle against opponents, like the Los Angeles Rams, who've deployed heavy tight-end sets. And while it's a factor that defensive coordinator Vance Joseph has to take into consideration as a schemer and play-caller, it's the last thing on Denver's mind when it comes to McMillian.

Undrafted out of Eastern Carolina in 2022, McMillian appeared in one game as a rookie, before beating out experienced nickel K'Waun Williams for the starting job in 2023. McMillian has never looked back.

As a restricted free agent this past offseason, the Broncos tendered McMillian at the second-round level, which guaranteed him $5.8 million in 2026. He's been worth every penny.

The Takeaway

Ja'Quan McMillian gives Jahdae Barron a five. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

McMillian's time will come. And it wouldn't surprise me if an extension gets done before the 2026 season ends.

Kris Abrams-Draine and Jahdae Barron have played a lot this season, thanks to a three-game absence of Patrick Surtain II and a couple of Moss injuries. While the young tandem turned in some admirable play, especially in Week 6's win over the Seahawks, it wasn't enough to persuade the Broncos to kick the Moss can down the road.

The same will hold true for McMillian. Abrams-Draine, a 2024 fifth-round pick, has another year left on his rookie deal, while Barron is in just his second year as a 2025 first-rounder. Abrams-Draine is clearly a boundary corner, while Barron has proven that he's not reliable outside the numbers, and belongs inside.

When it comes to their top three cornerbacks — Surtain, Moss, and McMillian — there's a comfort and a confidence there for the Broncos. The Broncos want to keep that trio intact, and will find a way to get McMillian re-signed; it's just a matter of when.

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