Broncos’ Bye Week Timing Might Be Better Than Fans Realize

Denver Broncos fans are justifiably anxious about the team's first six games of the season. Factoring in the Broncos' rematch at home vs. the Kansas City Chiefs in Week 8, the first half of Denver's schedule is one of the toughest in the NFL .

But it's not all bad. Based on FTN Fantasy's DVOA metric, the Broncos face the third-toughest first half of the season, but face the 31st-hardest, or second-easiest, second half. In terms of the AFC West race, notice how the Los Angeles Chargers have the hardest first-half schedule.

NFL Schedule DVOA Rollercoaster 🎢 pic.twitter.com/3XNJIhuo9I — FTN (@FTNFantasy) May 15, 2026

Silver Lining

As tough as things are to open, with road games at the Chiefs, Chargers, and San Francisco 49ers, and home games against the Los Angeles Rams, Seattle Seahawks, and Chiefs, one silver lining is that Denver's bye comes smack-dab in the middle of the season in Week 10.

That's a fortuitous bye week slot, especially given that first slate of games . The only other opponents I haven't mentioned in the first nine weeks before the bye are the Arizona Cardinals and Carolina Panthers, both on the road in Week 7 and Week 9, respectively.

If the Broncos can get to their bye with no more than three losses, they'll be in phenomenal shape for the final eight games. Even if they hit the bye at 5-4, the Broncos would still be in great position to weather the remaining storm, though their margin for error would be much thinner.

Last season, the Broncos' bye came in Week 12, and it worked out well for them. This year's bye comes a couple of weeks earlier, but it'll be a welcome and much-needed break by the time the Broncos get there.

After the Bye

Denver Broncos Head Coach Sean Payton on the sidelines during a game between the Los Angeles Chargers. | Kevin Langley / IMAGO / Icon Sportswire.

After the bye, the Broncos have an iffy opponent in Week 12's road game against the Pittsburgh Steelers, but besides that one, we're talking about two Las Vegas Raiders matchups, the Miami Dolphins at home, and the New York Jets on the road, not in that order.

Starting in Week 16, the schedule stiffens up again, starting with a Christmas Day rematch at Mile High with the Buffalo Bills, followed by a road trip to take on the New England Patriots, and then back home to host the Chargers.

By that late point in the season, the Broncos are either going to be a very sharp, potent weapon or completely worn down by the attrition of their schedule. Considering the leaps and bounds this team made last year, I believe it'll be the former. The Broncos will bow up to meet the high-profile demands of this schedule, a slate of games they earned by finishing first in the division and the conference last year.

The Takeaway

Broncos fans are understandably anxious, but take heart: the bye comes at an opportune time this year, giving this team the break it needs just in time to hit the more favorable final eight games on the schedule.

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