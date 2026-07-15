Broncos' Courtland Sutton Finally Gets His Due in NFL Top 100

The Denver Broncos––for the first time in a long time––are able to see one of their wide receivers listed in the annual NFL Top 100; voted on by players around the league stacking up who the best 100 talents are in the league heading into the coming season.

We don't know where new addition Jaylen Waddle is going to end up on the list, if at all. However, the Broncos' No. 1 wideout for five of the last seven seasons, Courtland Sutton, did find his way into the mix: just inside the top 70 spots at No. 69.

Courtland Sutton Falls Inside the Top 70 of NFL's Annual Top 100

It marks some long-awaited and deserved recognition from Sutton amongst his peers, who's fresh off of back-to-back 1,000-yard, 70-reception seasons with Bo Nix leading the way at quarterback; the first time of his career accomplishing such a feat in two-straight seasons.

And as a result, it felt only right for players around the league to give Sutton some shine as the reliable, consistent force in the passing game that he's become.

No. 68 on the NFL Top 100 Players of 2026…@Broncos WR Courtland Sutton! @NFLFilms pic.twitter.com/YOcO3FI2pD — NFL (@NFL) July 14, 2026

Along with Sutton's evaluation, he was also met with several eye-catching comments from some of the better pass-catchers in the game–– including one of his division rivals in the AFC West.

"They just throw it up to him on the edge. It's kind of frustrating. You think you have 'em. It's like third-and-long, you just throw it up to him, he just makes a play," Brock Bowers said.

"Courtland has a lot of technique. Comes to play every week. He's always got that dog mentality," Keenan Allen said.

'He just plays perfectly with his body type. He's a bigger, stronger receiver–– kind of like me," Christian Watson said. "Regardless of where the ball is thrown, he's going and getting it. Whether that's a back shoulder, he's going up, catching it. Anywhere the quarterback seems to put it, he finds a way to come down with it."

While Sutton is set to turn 31 during the 2026 season, and likely be in a bit more of a crowded offense with the presence of Jaylen Waddle claiming some targets his way, it's hard to imagine Sutton really falling off a cliff anytime soon–– at least for the year ahead.

He's been a secure set of hands for both Bo Nix and head coach Sean Payton to utilize since their respective arrivals to the Mile High. He’s coming off a pair of some of the best seasons of his pro career, and if anything, could actually benefit from the arrival of the Broncos' newest weapon in the receiver room by having a little bit less attention drawn to him on a weekly basis.

So maybe this isn't the last we've seen of Sutton in the mix of the best 100 players in the NFL. Regardless, it's been a long time coming for the Broncos' receiver, who's found himself as one of the most underrated forces at his position for the past several years.

Sign up for our free Denver Broncos On SI newsletter, and get breaking Broncos news delivered to your inbox daily!