Broncos' Draft History Shows a Clear Pattern at Safety

As we inch closer to the NFL draft, we're continuing to break down the Denver Broncos' draft history at a few positions they might consider this year.

While the Broncos have seven total picks, most of them come on the third day of the NFL draft. But those picks could still represent potential contributors, whether as quality depth or as potential starters down the road.

One position that the Broncos might consider is safety. After losing P.J. Locke in free agency, the Broncos signed Tycen Anderson to a one-year deal and have depth players such as Devon Key and JL Skinner returning.

Key was great on special teams in 2025 and showed promise on defense when he took the field, while Skinner and Andersen are also good in the third phase. However, it wouldn't hurt for the Broncos to add depth.

Let's look at the past picks the Broncos have used on safeties since 2011.

Rahim Moore, 2011, second round

Quinton Carter, 2011, fourth round

Justin Simmons, 2016, third round

Will Parks, 2016, sixth round

Delarrin Turner-Yell, 2022, fifth round

JL Skinner, 2023, sixth round

What it Means

Denver Broncos safety JL Skinner (34) breaks up a pass to Philadelphia Eagles tight end Dallas Goedert (88) in the final minute at Lincoln Financial Field. | Bill Streicher-Imagn Images

You'll notice that's a short list of safeties the Broncos have drafted. Moore and Carter both contributed to the Broncos, and while the former may be remembered most for his infamous breakdown in the 2012 playoffs, a fair assessment showed he did some good things in his time with the Broncos.

However, it's possible Moore let that play get to him, to the point he tried to play through a leg issue in 2013 — and that may have set him back just as he was turning a corner with his play. As for Carter, he showed promise as a rookie, but injuries kept him off the field for the bulk of his next two seasons.

The Broncos had better luck in 2016, as Simmons became a quality starter for multiple seasons and Parks proved to be quality depth. Turner-Yell showed promise as a depth player, but like Moore and Carter, injuries set him back.

But it's worth noting the Broncos have seldom drafted a safety since the rookie pay scale was implemented in 2011 — and in every instance that they did, they picked one outside of the first round.

The Takeaway

Since George Paton took over as general manager, the Broncos have looked more to free agency to find starting safeties, while the draft has focused on depth. That might signal that if the Broncos take a safety this year, it will come on Day 3 and be more about depth.

That's not necessarily a bad thing, though. Quality safeties can be found in free agency, and the Broncos have a history of doing so. The likes of T.J. Ward, Darian Stewart, Kareem Jackson, Talanoa Hufanga, and Brandon Jones all made significant contributions in their time with the Broncos.

We'll wrap up this series with another position that seems to be getting the Broncos' attention this year: offensive tackle.

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