We have been examining the Denver Broncos' draft history at three different positions , all of which most fans would likely say need to be addressed .

Now we come to a fourth position: the interior defensive line. Though the Broncos have some quality players returning, they lost a key cog on the D-line as John Franklin-Myers signed with the Tennessee Titans in free agency.

Thus, the Broncos may want to address the defensive line in the draft. The Broncos do have a couple of players who could potentially replace JFM, but they still need more depth in the trenches.

Let's take a look at the Broncos' draft history on the defensive line since 2011, the first year the rookie pay scale was implemented.

Jeremy Beal, 2011, seventh round

Derek Wolfe, 2012, second round

Malik Jackson, 2012, fifth round

Sylvester Williams, 2013, first round

Quanterus Smith, 2013, fifth round

Darius Kilgo, 2015, sixth round

Adam Gotsis, 2016, second round

DeMarcus Walker, 2017, second round

Dre'Mont Jones, 2019, third round

McTelvin Agim, 2020, third round

Marquiss Spencer, 2021, seventh round

Eyioma Uwazurike, 2022, fourth round

Matt Henningsen, 2022, sixth round

Sai'vion Jones, 2025, third round

What it Means

Eyioma Uwazurkie and Sai'vion Jones. | Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images

That's a long list of players the Broncos have drafted at the defensive line. The players range from those who turned into quality starters to solid depth players to those who failed to pan out.

Fans will remember Wolfe, Williams, and Jackson as the three who started for the Broncos when they won Super Bowl 50. Gotsis was a player that former defensive line coach Bill Kollar loved, while Jones turned into a good starter, but the Broncos allowed him to leave in free agency after signing Zach Allen.

But history has shown that the Broncos are more likely than not to take a defensive lineman at some point in the draft. The only question is how soon they might take one.

The Takeaway

The case for taking an interior defender in the second round, particularly if it's a player with pass-rushing impact, is that you address a premium position. You can never have too many pass rushers, so why not invest an earlier pick in that position if you need one?

On the other hand, because this draft isn't believed to be filled with players who can immediately contribute, it may be better to wait until Day 3 to take an interior defender. That way, there's less pressure for him to start immediately, and he can be developed as a depth player who might start down the road.

While it's not a given that the Broncos will take an interior defensive lineman with their second-round pick — No. 62 overall — it might be the position that warrants the most consideration. However, some of that could depend on how soon the Broncos believe there are D-linemen who can become contributors as soon as possible.