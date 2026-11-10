Broncos' Evan Engram Emerges in 11th-Hour Trade Buzz

To buy or to sell, that is the question.

The Denver Broncos have been perceived as buyers at the NFL trade deadline, given their 7-2 record. But we've heard veteran running back J.K. Dobbins's name floated in trade discussions , and as of Tuesday, tight end Evan Engram.

Per ESPN's Jeremy Fowler, the 32-year-old Engram is "on the radar" around the NFL, as teams make final arrangements ahead of today's 2 p.m. MDT deadline.

"Another TE on the radar is Broncos' Evan Engram, who has garnered interest. But he's considered unlikely to be moved in part because Denver doesn't have a replacement (though the Broncos have called around just in case)," Fowler reported on X .

Broncos' TE Interest

The Broncos have been checking the tight end trade market, looking for upgrades. Alas, Denver's wishlist target — Trey McBride — plays for a team that has zero interest in trading him.

Sam LaPorta is another intriguing option, though the Detroit Lions have been telling teams that he's not available. All it takes is the right offer, though, to blast open the door of possibilities, especially given that LaPorta is in a contract year and has publicly voiced his disappointment in not having an extension yet.

Why Denver Might Be Open to Trading Engram

Evan Engram runs after the catch. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Engram is in his second year with the Broncos, and suffice it to say, his production hasn't been comensurate with his two-year, $23 million contract. He finished third on the team in 2025, with 50 receptions for 461 yards and one touchdown.

This year, though, Engram has been a bit of an afterthought, though Bo Nix's early-season slump didn't help matters. Engram is coming off one of his most productive games of the season, catching four passes on five targets for 33 yards in the Broncos' 26-21 win over the Carolina Panthers.

The Broncos don't have an obvious replacement on the roster, were they to trade Engram, but they do have seventh-round rookie Dallen Bentley, who's been a healthy scratch all season. Beyond the rookie, the Broncos have Adam Trautman and Nate Adkins, both of whom are blocking tight ends who play in-line.

Engram has played in-line far more this season, but he's an 'F' tight end the Broncos try to use as a mismatch weapon. Alas, they haven't been able to exploit many matchups with Engram, whether that's due to Father Time slowing him down, Nix's middle-of-the-field avoidance, or the scheme/play-calling is anyone's guess.

The Takeaway

We've heard that Denver is more interested in tight end and safety than running back ahead of the trade deadline. If true, Jonah Coleman's emergence has much to do with why, but it's hard to see a tight end coming in and elevating this offense in the same way that an experienced running back could.

The trade deadline is rapidly approaching, so keep it locked here with Denver Broncos On SI for real-time reporting on any moves and developments.

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