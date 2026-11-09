Jonathan Taylor Next Team Market: Vikings, Broncos, Packers, Giants

The NFL trade deadline is practically here, and all eyes are on Colts running back Jonathan Taylor and where he’ll land. His NFL next-team market on Kalshi has four teams trending towards the top of the list, with the New York Giants leading the market at 29%.

Aside from the Indianapolis Colts, the Minnesota Vikings, Denver Broncos, and Green Bay Packers are all trending up. The Giants took over the top spot just under a week ago and have remained there since. Kalshi settles the market based on which team Taylor is with by December 1. A $10 trade that he lands with the Giants profits $22.82.

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Headed to the Big Apple?

ESPN’s Adam Schefter reported that the Giants made an offer of a second- and fifth-round pick to the Indianapolis Colts in exchange for Taylor. However, the Giants have since pulled that offer, with the Colts holding out for a steeper package. Following the Giants' Week 9 win over the Philadelphia Eagles, reporters asked head coach John Harbaugh about the deal.

"I'm not saying that report's not true. Those conversations are taking place," Harbaugh said. "If something happens for any player, can't talk about any [specific] player because they're with other teams right now, but we're not ruling anything out–I don't see anything particularly imminent right now either," Harbaugh continued. "So we'll see what happens."

Vikings, Broncos, Packers falling in the race?

While these three sit at the top of the board, each has slid over the last week. There are reports on each of them that contradict what the market says. Sports Illustrated’s Albert Breer reported that the Vikings and Broncos are taking a step back from pursuing Taylor.

“The Giants, Broncos and Vikings have inquired, and discussed it, and it appears Denver and Minnesota might be a little less inclined to trade for Taylor now. Conversely, the indication I’ve gotten is that while the Giants aren’t offering what Indy wants, they are a serious suitor.”

Analysts hint that the Packers might be out of the race for a running back in general, with Josh Jacobs likely not facing any more absences since returning from the commissioner’s exempt list. The Athletic’s Matt Schneidman went as far as saying the Packers would not pursue any running backs ahead of the deadline.

“I don’t see the Packers trading for a Jonathan Taylor, Breece Hall or Tony Pollard.”

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