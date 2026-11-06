Broncos' Stance on Jonathan Taylor Trade Has Shifted, Insider Claims

Time is running out on the Jonathan Taylor sweepstakes.

The Indianapolis Colts have upped the ante, reportedly asking for a first-round value in exchange for the three-time Pro Bowl running back ahead of this coming Tuesday's NFL trade deadline. If the Colts can't get a first-round value for Taylor, they're looking for a Christian McCaffrey-type haul, which would be something like a second-, third-, fourth-, and fifth-round draft pick, according to Sports Illustrated's Albert Breer.

The Broncos have called the Colts; GM George Paton and head coach Sean Payton have discussed Taylor, but per Breer, Indy's steep asking price for the soon-to-be 28-year-old running back has cooled Denver's heels.

"The Giants, Broncos and Vikings have inquired, and discussed it, and it appears Denver and Minnesota might be a little less inclined to trade for Taylor now," Breer wrote on Friday .

The Giants are serious suitors for Taylor, and if the Broncos and the Vikings are bowing out, Taylor's market could dry up quickly. The Colts claim they want to keep Taylor as the cornerstone of their coming rebuild, and if they were to trade him, it would be at a premium.

Time will tell on that front.

Potential Sellers?

J.K. Dobbins looks on. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

If the Broncos make a move ahead of the November 10 trade deadline, they're expected to be buyers, not sellers. Even Payton said as much at the podium this week.

At 6-2, the Broncos are poised to make a run as their schedule opens up, but they're in dire need of a reliable run game, as that will separate the men from the boys down the stretch and into the playoffs.

Jonah Coleman has offered the Broncos they're only glimpse of rushing hope thus far. He's only touched the ball in three games this season — spending four weeks on injured reserve with an ankle sprain — but he's averaging 4.5 yards per carry and has been instrumental in the Broncos' last two wins, as well as Week 2's home victory over the Jacksonville Jaguars.

J.K. Dobbins, however, has been a near-bust this season. He's appeared in all eight games with seven starts, but he's averaging a career-low 3.3 yards per carry, and has seen his RB1 role erode in the wake of Coleman's rise.

Coleman had 41 snaps to Dobbins's 13 last week, and out-earned him in touches by far. Dobbins doesn't appear to be happy with how things are shaking out in Denver, which makes it no surprise that Breer has heard his name floated in trade talks.

"J.K. Dobbins’s name was raised in some trade talks, as Broncos rookie RB Jonah Coleman broke out, but it’s less likely now that RJ Harvey is hurt," Breer wrote on Friday.

That's the rub: Harvey's injury. The second-year back suffered a knee injury during practice last week and was placed on IR. That puts him out of commission until Week 13, at the soonest — assuming his knee is healthy.

For this reason and more, the Broncos are looking to add to their running back stable ahead of the deadline, but because of Dobbins's veteran presence, they won't overpay. And unless Dobbins was included in a trade for, say, Taylor or another back, like Tennessee's Tony Pollard or Baltimore's Derrick Henry, he'll serve as the fail-safe behind Coleman.

Complicating matters is Tyler Badie's thumb injury. He's got two more games to go on IR himself, which is why the Broncos elevated Cody Schrader from the practice squad last week against the Kansas City Chiefs.

The Takeaway

There's one more game to go before Tuesday's deadline. Barring a massive maneuver, the Broncos are likely going to see how Sunday's road game against the Carolina Panthers shakes out before deciding on a path forward.

If the Broncos are able to run the ball well with Coleman and Dobbins, perhaps the Broncos stand pat and bide their time for Harvey's return. If it's another inconsistent struggle session, even if Coleman flashes a few big plays, it might be enough to spur the Broncos to action before 4 p.m. EST on Tuesday.

I can't see the Broncos giving up a first-round pick for a running back so quickly nearing the 2,000-carry milestone, but if Sunday is another rough rushing outing, perhaps Paton and Payton come around to the idea of giving up a few early- and mid-round picks in a facsimile of the McCaffrey trade.

Stay tuned.

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