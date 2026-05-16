Broncos’ 5 Biggest Non-Divisional Threats on the 2026 Schedule

The Denver Broncos’ schedule has been revealed after much anticipation, and it’s a doozy . With the Broncos winning the No.1 seed and the AFC West in 2025, they were bound to face a brutal schedule in 2026.

Denver's AFC West opponents will bring the heat every year, but let’s take a look at which non-division teams will give them the most trouble, starting with a 2025 playoff team from out west.

Los Angeles Rams | Week 3

Los Angeles Rams wide receiver Puka Nacua (12) on the field in the first quarter in an NFC Wild Card Round. | Bob Donnan-Imagn Images

An early-season contest against Matthew Stafford and the Rams will be one of the biggest tests of the entire season . The Sean McVay/Matthew Stafford combo is a dynamic offensive force, and this Broncos’ defense will have its hands full.

The Rams have talent across the board on offense, from wide receivers Puka Nacua and Davante Adams to running backs Kyren Williams and Blake Corum, all of whom will put a strain on Denver’s defensive plan. Defensively, the Rams acquired two former Kansas City Chiefs cornerbacks, in Trent McDuffie and Jaylen Watson, to bolster their secondary.

Paired with Jared Verse and Braden Fiske on the defensive line, the Rams will be a formidable defense overall. With the expectations heading into this season, we could be looking at a preview of the Super Bowl bout in Week 3.

at San Francisco 49ers | Week 4

San Francisco 49ers middle linebacker Fred Warner (54) during the third quarter against the Jacksonville Jaguars. | Darren Yamashita-Imagn Images

49ers head coach Kyle Shanahan is one of the best in the NFL, and his offensive cast is a who’s who of stars, from do-it-all running back Christian McCaffrey and All-Pro offensive tackle Trent Williams to newly acquired Pro Bowl wideout Mike Evans.

Defensively, the 49ers have plenty of firepower, with Nick Bosa bulldozing off the edge and Fred Warner commanding the defense as the best inside linebacker in the league. The 49ers are a team full of seasoned playoff veterans, and when quarterback Brock Purdy is locked in, their offense is a hard beast to tame. Healthy or not, the 49ers are not to be overlooked.

Seattle Seahawks | Week 6

Seattle Seahawks wide receiver Jaxon Smith-Njigba (11) runs the ball during the third quarter against the New England Patriots in Super Bowl LX. | Cary Edmondson-Imagn Images

The NFC West might be the best division in the NFL, and sitting at the top of the mountain is the defending Super Bowl champion Seahawks, led by head coach Mike Macdonald, who is the mastermind behind Seattle’s suffocating defense. With players like defensive lineman Leonard Williams and Byron Murphy II, along with defensive backs Devon Witherspoon and Nick Emmanwori patrolling the secondary, it’s easy to see why they were so dominant.

Quarterback Sam Darnold isn’t the flashiest signal caller in the league, but when you’re throwing to the NFL's 2025 receiving yards leader Jaxon Smith-Njigba, it’s hard to look bad. Seattle returned most of its Super Bowl roster and will be determined to prove that it can continue its success in 2026.

This game will be on Thursday Night Football .

Buffalo Bills | Week 16 (Christmas)

Buffalo Bills running back James Cook III (4) runs against Denver Broncos linebacker Jonah Elliss (52) and defensive end Eyioma Uwazurike (96). | Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images

The Broncos and Bills have a bit of a rivalry building after Buffalo bounced Denver from the playoffs in 2024, and then the Broncos returned the favor this past season. Josh Allen is one of the best quarterbacks of this generation with a howitzer arm, tank-like rushing ability, and overall grit and toughness.

The Bills traded for former Chicago Bears wide receiver DJ Moore to pair with Khalil Shakir and running back James Cook, making for a more versatile offensive core. Former Broncos’ secondary coach Jim Leonard is now the defensive coordinator for the Bills. Leonhard will be coaching another former Bronco, edge rusher Bradley Chubb.

Defensively, the Bills aren’t a powerhouse, but they have enough pieces to put a strain on the Broncos’ offense. After Denver eliminated the Bills in the divisional round of the playoffs last season, Buffalo will have a major chip on its shoulder come Christmas.

New England Patriots | Week 17

New England Patriots cornerback Christian Gonzalez (0) reacts after an interception against the Denver Broncos during the second half in the 2026 AFC Championship Game. | Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images

Drake Maye and the Patriots overachieved in 2025, climbing all the way to the Super Bowl after finishing fourth-worst in the NFL the year before. Maye is on his way to becoming a superstar quarterback as he was the runner-up MVP in only his second year.

Even though the Patriots’ offense lacks punch, their defense is sneaky good with corner Christian Gonzalez and defensive lineman Milton Williams holding down the fort. With this matchup coming so late in the season, it’s hard to predict what either team will look like in terms of health and skill.

The Patriots’ special teams unit is among the best in the NFL and could be the deciding factor in whether the Broncos win or lose so late in the season.

The Takeaway

The Broncos have a full slate of difficult matchups in 2026 that will determine whether their 2025 campaign was just a blip or if they belong in the NFL’s elite class. This schedule is far from easy, but for Bo Nix and the Broncos to solidify themselves as perennial Super Bowl contenders, they’ll have to surpass their 2025 effort and never look back.

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