What Jonathon Cooper's New Court Date Means for the Broncos

Denver Broncos linebacker Jonathon Cooper has a virtual hearing on Friday in Douglas Country. He has been charged with felony assault stemming from two arrests back in June involving his then-girlfriend.

According to 9NEWS ' Mike Klis , Cooper will appear virtually on Friday with his attorney Harvey Steinberg. Cooper's arraignment for the felony assault charges will be on August 31.

We also learned via Klis that Cooper has "completed an in-patient counseling, therapy, mental health, and overall wellness program," which lasted more than a month. Cooper stayed in close contact with the Broncos throughout that process.

What all this new information means is that Cooper's legal issues are going to stretch well into the summer, and likely the regular season, especially if he enters a plea of not guilty at his August 31 arraignment.

Cooper was arrested alongside his girlfriend following the Broncos' first voluntary OTA camp in June, in a dispute that was tied to a cell phone. Both were charged with misdemeanors.

Exactly one week later, after Denver's second voluntary OTA camp, Cooper was arrested a second time for violating a protection order. The girlfriend's charges were then dismissed by the Douglas County District Attorney. Cooper's initial domestic violence and criminal mischief charges were then enhanced to felony assault.

What it Means For the Broncos

Denver Broncos linebacker Jonathon Cooper (0) walks off the field after practice at the Hanbury Manor. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Even if Cooper's criminal case was expected to be resolved by August 31, the Broncos still have to plan for the possibility of the NFL handing down discipline for violating its Personal Conduct Policy. A six-game suspension is very possible, and even if Cooper were to successfully appeal it, the best-case scenario is the NFL whittling it down to four games.

On the heels of Cooper's second arrest, which happened exactly one week after his first arrest, the Broncos excused him from mandatory minicamp. That decision was perceived as the Broncos creating some distance between the team and Cooper's drama, but it may have been fueled, in part, by his in-patient counseling program.

The veterans will report to Broncos training camp next week on July 28 , and it will be interesting to see whether Cooper shows up or if the team again excuses him. If the Broncos are going to hold onto him, it would make sense for him to start getting some training camp reps.

If the Broncos are considering moving on from Cooper, excusing him first from training camp would be the smart move. It would maintain distance between the team and Cooper and minimize any potential risk of a distraction while the legal process unfolds.

Cooper was a 2021 seventh-round pick. He has totaled 31.5 sacks as a Bronco, and reached double-digit sacks in 2024 for the first and only time in his career.

Contract Implications

Denver Broncos linebacker Jonathon Cooper (0) celebrates a fumble recovery in the AFC Divisional Round playoff game vs. the Buffalo Bills. | Derek Regensburger / IMAGO / Zuma Press Wire

In November 2024, Cooper signed a four-year, $54 million extension with the Broncos, which came with $31.7 million guaranteed. Because of how his signing bonus was structured, his 2026 salary-cap number is only $5.780 million.

After restructuring his contract this past March to free up $8.2 million on the salary cap, if the Broncos were to cut Cooper, they would incur all $5.780 million in a dead-money charge this year. However, in 2027 and 2028, the Broncos would save $27 million combined, with an additional $8.1 million dead.

Considering how deep the Broncos are at outside linebacker and the number of high-profile extensions coming down the pike , including quarterback Bo Nix next year, the team could be incentivized to rip off the Cooper Band-Aid and release him. The domestic violence nature of the charges laid against him is as ugly as it gets PR-wise, and the Broncos will have to factor that into their decision-making.

Cooper staying in close contact with the Broncos during his in-patient program is worth noting. But it doesn't necessarily mean that the team is supporting him through this process.

Because Cooper is one of the team's highest-paid players and assets, of course the Broncos want to stay abreast of his treatment in as close to real time as possible. It will be interesting to see how the team ultimately maneuvers around this situation.

OLB Depth Chart

Denver Broncos linebacker Jonah Elliss (52) looks to make a play in the second half of the AFC Divisional Round playoff game against the Buffalo Bills. | Derek Regensburger / IMAGO / ZUMA Press Wire

With Nik Bonitto, a two-time Pro Bowler, at the top of the depth chart, the Broncos are still in good shape at outside linebacker, whether Cooper stays on the roster or not. 2024 third-round pick Jonah Elliss stands to be the first player Denver will turn to as a potential starting replacement.

The Broncos have been looking for ways to get Elliss on the field more, even creating some packages with him at inside linebacker to be deployed this season, thanks to his versatility. Both Elliss and 2025 fourth-rounder Que Robinson are viewed as " future starters " by the team.

Robinson didn't play much as a rookie, outside of special teams, but when he did, he made an impact. He also looked very good during the Broncos' offseason workouts.

Dondrea Tillman is another reliable depth player at outside linebacker. He has totaled nine sacks over the past two years in relief of Bonitto and Cooper.

2023 third-rounder Drew Sanders is also part of the conversation at outside linebacker. Entering a contract year, the Broncos decided to move him back to outside linebacker , a position they've tried him at before and one that he has experience playing in college, though he was drafted as an inside linebacker. Injuries have decimated his last two seasons.

At the bottom of the depth chart, the Broncos have Johnny Walker and Dasan McCollough, both of whom are former undrafted free agents. McCollough is a rookie.

The Takeaway

The Broncos have the horses at outside linebacker to withstand a Cooper suspension and/or a release. Time will tell whether the team ultimately chooses to stand behind Cooper, and that may depend on the outcome of his criminal case.

We know those court proceedings are likely to conflict with the Broncos' 2026 preparations at best, and maybe even the regular season at worst. Because of that, we'll be watching to see if Cooper is further excused from any portion of training camp.

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