Broncos' New-Look Depth Chart Projection Comes Into Focus After Minicamp

The Denver Broncos are still a long way off from announcing their first depth chart of 2026. Sean Payton usually waits until Week 1 of the regular season, and even then, it's an "unofficial" depth chart.

With the offseason training program officially in the books , though, I'm going to take a stab at projecting the Broncos' depth chart. On a Payton-coached team, rookies typically start off at the bottom of the depth chart, but some quickly rise, like Bo Nix in 2024.

This depth chart projection will be based on what we've seen and will factor in individual players' momentum instead of just burying every rookie at the bottom. With that said, let's dive in and see what's changed since our last projection in May .

Quarterback

Bo Nix Jarrett Stidham Sam Ehlinger

Ehlinger is making a strong push for the QB2 job, but for now, Stidham has maintained his spot there. QB2 is up for grabs this summer, though, so we'll be watching this important camp battle closely.

Running Back

J.K. Dobbins RJ Harvey Jonah Coleman Jaleel McLaughlin Tyler Badie Cody Schrader

Coleman is clearly the No. 3, despite being a rookie. When training camp rolls around, he'll likely start at the bottom, but will quickly work his way up to No. 3.

Fullback

Adam Prentice Nate Adkins

Prentice is the only true fullback on the roster. Adkins is a tight end with a little H-back in him.

Wide Receiver 1

Courtland Sutton Pat Bryant Lil’Jordan Humphrey Hakeem Butler Dane Key Joseph Manjack

The Broncos signed Butler, a UFL standout, the day before mandatory minicamp. The 6-foot-5, 242-pound wideout quickly made his presence felt .

Key and Manjack are undrafted rookies, and based on minicamp, I'm ranking Butler ahead of them. Butler is the reigning UFL Offensive Player of the Year and a former Arizona Cardinals fourth-round draft pick.

Wide Receiver 2

Denver Broncos wide receiver Jaylen Waddle catches a pass during OTA practice at Broncos Park Powered by CommonSpirit. | Gabriel Christus/Denver Broncos

Jaylen Waddle Troy Franklin Marvin Mims Jr. Michael Bandy Kolbe Katsis Cameron Ross

Waddle headlines this group, but Franklin looked very good in minicamp. Never sleep on Mims, but he's looking for a new contract, so we'll see how that impacts his play in training camp.

Tight End

Evan Engram Adam Trautman Nate Adkins Lucas Krull Caleb Lohner Justin Joly Dallen Bentley

Lohner missed OTAs and minicamp after deciding to undergo a clean-up procedure on his lower body. He's supposed to be good to go by training camp, which is why, based on his one year of experience with the Broncos, he's ahead of Joly.

Left Tackle

Garett Bolles Frank Crum Matt Peart Kage Casey

I'm keeping Peart and Casey here, because Payton likes his backups on the offensive line to be based on one side. So Peart and Casey factor into left tackle and left guard, though both are viewed more as guards.

Left Guard

Ben Powers Alex Palczewski Kage Casey Gavin Ortega

Powers was excused from minicamp with an undisclosed injury, which saw Palczewski and Casey get some extra reps. The Broncos fully expect to have Powers for training camp.

Center

Luke Wattenberg Alex Forsyth Michael Deiter

This group is unchanged from our last depth chart projection. Wattenberg is entering a big year, after being extended on a four-year, $48 million deal last fall. Forsyth is entering a contract year, meanwhile.

Right Guard

Denver Broncos guard Quinn Meinerz (77) during mini camp at Broncos Park. | Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images

Quinn Meinerz Nick Gargiulo Calvin Throckmorton

This group changed only because Nash Jones was waived last week. Gargiuolo is still working back from his torn ACL, and did not do on-field drills during the offseason program. He'll be back at some point in training camp.

Right Tackle

Mike McGlinchey Frank Crum Tyler Miller Reid Holskey

Crum is the swing tackle, but Miller is an interesting 6-foot-8 undrafted rookie. We'll see if he can put any pressure on Crum this summer. Holskey was just barely signed and is a right tackle-only player.

Left Defensive End

Zach Allen Jordan Jackson Matt Henningsen

Henningsen played better than Jackson, but he's still got to translate that into training camp. For now, Henningsen brings up the rear but I fully expect him to leapfrog Jackson.

Nose Tackle

D.J. Jones Malcolm Roach Kristian Williams

Can Williams find a way to stand out in a deep D-line room? I have my doubts based on what we've seen thus far.

Right Defensive End

Denver Broncos rookie defensive lineman Tyler Onyedim runs a drill at rookie minicamp | Ben Swanson / Denver Broncos

Eyioma Uwazurike Sai’vion Jones Tyler Onyedim

Jones was excused for portions of minicamp, but I'm still keeping him in the No. 2 spot for seniority's sake. Onyedim looked very good in minicamp, so Jones is going to have his work cut out for him in training camp.

Strongside Linebacker

Jonathon Cooper Jonah Elliss Drew Sanders Dasan McCollough

Cooper was excused from minicamp due to his legal troubles. Elliss looked good, and Sanders earned some praise from Payton. McCollough is still facing an uphill battle.

Inside Linebacker

Alex Singleton Jordan Turner Karene Reid Red Murdock

This spot remains unchanged. It's going to be a hot camp battle.

Inside Linebacker

Justin Strnad Levelle Bailey Red Murdock Taurean York

Elliss is still starring on the outside, so he's no longer a factor in the depth chart supremacy, though he'll take some snaps in certain packages at inside linebacker. Murdock will get snaps at both spots.

Weakside Linebacker

Nik Bonitto Dondrea Tillman Que Robinson Johnny Walker

This spot remains unchanged, although Tillman has to be worried a little, based on how good Robinson was in minicamp.

Left Cornerback

Patrick Surtain II Jahdae Barron Reese Taylor Blake Cotton

The Broncos waived Paul Manning, but signed Cotton recently. He's 6-foot-2, so don't sleep on Cotton.

Nickel Cornerback

Ja’Quan McMillian Jahdae Barron Ahmari Harvey Sean Fresch Jr.

Harvey has a long row to hoe if he's going to steal some shine away from McMillian and Barron. No easy task. Fresch was signed when the UFL season ended, but his best path to the roster is through the return game.

Right Cornerback

Riley Moss Kris Abrams-Draine Jaden Robinson Brent Austin

Barron isn't listed here, but he's basically the primary backup to all three cornerback spots. Keep an eye on Robinson and Austin, though. Robinson is a young incumbent whose career has mostly been spent on Denver's practice squad, while Austin is an undrafted rookie looking to break into the NFL.

Free Safety

Denver Broncos 2025-2026 safety Brandon Jones (22) during mini camp at Broncos Park. | Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images

Brandon Jones Devon Key Tycen Anderson Miles Scott

This spot remains unchanged. It'll be interesting to see if Scott can move up the depth chart this summer.

Strong Safety

Talanoa Hufanga JL Skinner Tycen Anderson Parker Robinson

The Broncos have a great safety competition brewing. They have a handful of guys competing for one roster spot. Skinner and Anderson will be throwing down, but don't sleep on the undrafted rookie, Robinson, or Scott, both of whom will get reps at both safety spots.

Kicker

Wil Lutz

Lutz remains the only kicker on the roster.

Punter

Jeremy Crawshaw

The same holds true for the punter.

Long-Snapper

Mitchell Fraboni Luke Basso

Basso is an undrafted rookie and he's survived this far, which means Fraboni will have to sing for his supper in training camp.

Kick Returner

Marvin Mims Jr. Jaleel McLaughlin Tyler Badie Kolbe Katsis Sean Fresch Jr.

It will be fun to see whether Fresch can push this competition.

Punt Returner

Marvin Mims Jr. Riley Moss Michael Bandy Kolbe Katsis Sean Fresch Jr.

Mims is the All-Pro. But the Broncos are looking for fail-safe options for the future.

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