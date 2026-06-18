6 Things We Learned From Broncos Mandatory Minicamp

Mandatory minicamp is in the books. Head coach Sean Payton opted to end it one day early because he's comfortable with his team's progress and the Denver Broncos are ready to move into their new state-of-the-art facility.

Although it was only two practices instead of three, we learned quite a lot about the state of the Broncos during mandatory minicamp. We've highlighted minicamp's biggest winners and losers , along with a rookie stock report , so now it's time for the biggest takeaways.

Bo Nix is Just Fine

Denver Broncos quarterback Bo Nix (10) during mini camp at Broncos Park. | Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images

Nix returned to the practice field on Day 1 of minicamp, though he was limited to individual drills. He looked good, though. He looked comfortable and was sharp with his throws.

Day 2 saw Nix take another step forward , as the Broncos allowed him some minor team work. He received a possession during 7-on-7 drills, which was highlighted by a nice touchdown pass to RJ Harvey.

Following Tuesday's practice, Nix explained that bothersome bone spurs prompted his decision to undergo that clean-up procedure in April, which is why he missed the on-field portion of OTAs. He could have waited until after the 2026 season to address the bone spurs, but because he was so far ahead of schedule in his recovery from ankle surgery, he and the team felt it was best to just get it out of the way.

On Day 2, we saw that Nix's right ankle is still taped up pretty tightly when he's out on the grass. He took of his cleat during warm-ups, which allowed us to see the tape job as he also removed his sock and fiddled with his right foot and ankle.

Then Nix proceeded to attack practice, and all that ensued, including the 7-on-7 work. Seeing Nix out there was encouraging enough, but seeing him also progress to an increased work load over two days was even better.

Payton said that Nix will likely be fully cleared by the end of June. Nix said he feels good enough to be a full go now if the Broncos wanted it. It all points toward him being fully unencumbered when training camp rolls around in late July. Cross this concern off the list.

Jaylen Waddle Beyond 'As Advertised'

Denver Broncos wide receiver Jaylen Waddle catches a pass during OTA practice at Broncos Park Powered by CommonSpirit. | Gabriel Christus/Denver Broncos

We knew Waddle was fast. His explosiveness was no secret when the Broncos acquired him via trade from Miami back in March.

Seeing him on the field, though, in Orange and Blue regalia, his speed and explosiveness were palpable. Compared to what the Broncos have fielded at wide receiver for the past several years, Waddle just looks... different.

After acknowledging that the Broncos have lacked "an element of explosiveness" over his two years in Denver, Nix provided the full review of Waddle, with a quarterback's eye for detail.

"You could be first-and-10 and starting a drive and go one-and-done because he takes it 75, 80 yards. That’s the kind of weapon that we added, and that’s, I think, what we all have been out here watching and sort of really enjoy watching," Nix said of Waddle. "Just seeing him get out here and move and run around. You just can’t replace speed. That’s just what he brings to the table."

"He’s extremely fast with the ball in his hands. He looks like he doesn’t really slow down to make cuts, which is pretty tough to do for a fast guy. He’s just going to add an element of relief for everybody else and take a little bit of the touches so that other guys don’t have to take them all... I think a guy like that makes everybody on the offense better, and then it obviously helps the defense in the same way.”

Waddle has been in the NFL since 2021, but his stock is about to explode onto a whole other level. And his rise is going to bring a lot of different Broncos along with him.

No Cooper, No Problem

Denver Broncos rookie outside linebacker Que Robinson performs a drill at rookie minicamp at Broncos Park Powered by CommonSpirit. | Gabriel Christus/DenverBroncos.com

Beleaguered outside linebacker Jonathon Cooper was absent from minicamp, excused by the team due to his off-the-field legal troubles. As a starter and a former draft pick who earned a second contract from the team, you'd think his absence would create a little trepidation in the troops.

Nope, especially among the Broncos' outside linebackers. The second-year Que Robinson was one of the big winners of minicamp. He looked really, and I mean really, good.

Entering Year 3, Jonah Elliss looks poised for another step forward in his development, too. Plus, the Broncos have Dondrea Tillman, who's delivered nine sacks as a depth rusher over the past two seasons, and Drew Sanders, whom Payton complimented following Wednesday's practice.

"He’s doing well out here playing an edge position," Payton said of Sanders. "He’s instinctive... There’s a young player that, knock on wood, we feel like is really talented, and stay healthy and really get a good… This is one of the offseasons he’s coming into this portion of training camp healthy, so I’m encouraged with that.”

Sanders is a talent. All he needs is a little luck by way of the injury bug, and it's only a matter of time before that talent gets put on full display.

With Cooper's future somewhat up in the air, the Broncos have to feel quite encouraged and even a little reassured about their edge depth. I mean, I haven't even mentioned the All-Pro yet, Nik Bonitto.

Top Two Rookies Are NFL-Ready

Denver Broncos rookie defensive lineman Tyler Onyedim runs a drill at rookie minicamp | Ben Swanson / Denver Broncos

The Broncos' first two picks in the 2026 draft looked NFL-ready in minicamp. Third-round defensive lineman Tyler Onyedim and fourth-round running back Jonah Coleman drew plenty of praise in the two minicamp practices open to the press.

Onyedim was disruptive at times during team drills, and looked like John Franklin-Myers out there, especially with his No. 98 jersey. It's harder for front-seven players to really stand out in the non-contact format of minicamp, but Onyedim certainly did.

Coleman, meanwhile, looked like a running back the Broncos could plug into the starting job come September and not miss a beat. Now, that's not the plan, obviously, not with J.K. Dobbins re-signing and RJ Harvey looking to build on his impressive rookie showing.

If the Broncos were hoping for a little RB1 insurance against Dobbins's injury history, they pulled the right policy in Coleman. The rookie will be this team's No. 3 back, but his early performance could be a harbinger of a bigger 2026 role than we may have anticipated, even if Dobbins and Harvey stay healthy.

Matt Henningsen Isn't Going Away

Denver Broncos defensive end Matt Henningsen (91) returns to the field after halftime of the NFL regular-season game against the Las Vegas Raiders. | Max Siker / IMAGO / Newscom World

After suffering an Achilles tear last summer going into a contract year, Henningsen was dealt a brutal career blow by the Football Gods. He rehabbed hard, though, and the Broncos, not wanting to give up quite yet on their 2022 sixth-round pick, re-signed him in the spring to a one-year deal.

Fast forward to minicamp, and Henningsen was not only healthy and a full go, but he was out there wrecking shop and making plays. On Day 1, he penetrated the backfield, got his hands up, and tipped a Sam Ehlinger pass that he was also able to come down with and return to the house amid a raucous roar from his fellow defenders.

I don't recall Henningsen making it much into my offseason or training camp notebooks in his first three years with the club, so it's more than a little encouraging to see him forcing his way into the conversation. The Broncos' top six defensive line jobs are a lock, but they carried seven last season, and he is making an early play for that final roster spot.

Whose Offense? The Broncos'

Denver Broncos quarterbacks coach Davis Webb during Denver Broncos Training Camp. | Isaiah J. Downing-Imagn Images

Since Davis Webb was named the offensive coordinator and primary play-caller, there have been plenty of fair questions about just whose offense this will actually be. We know it's Payton's playbook, but surely Webb has added some of his own wrinkles to the offense.

After Wednesday's practice, Payton was asked the question straight-up: Who's offense is this, yours or Webb's?

“It’s the Broncos’," Payton said. "I said this at the beginning, and I mean it. I’m fully supportive of wanting us to be successful because when you get older, you just want to win. You always want to win, but you recognize maybe some of the things, maybe mistakes that you made when you were younger, where you paid too much attention to other things."

Payton doesn't care how the cat gets skinned, just so long as it happens. He's taking on more of a CEO role now, but it his remarks made it clear that he's not interested in any territorial pissings and delineating who gets credit for what.

This is the Broncos' offense. And Payton just wants to win. If all the stars align, Payton has the chance to become the first head coach in NFL history to win a Super Bowl with two different teams. It's an exceedingly rare and tough thing to accomplish.

UFL Additions: Watch Out

St. Louis Battlehawks wide receiver Hakeem Butler (88) celebrates after scoring a touchdown against the Seattle Sea Dragons. | Steven Bisig-Imagn Images

The Broncos signed wide receiver Hakeem Butler and cornerback/returner Sean Fresch Jr. the day before minicamp began. The pair had worked out for the Broncos late last week after the UFL's season ended.

Their team — the St. Louis Battlehawks — came up short in the UFL United Bowl last week, but as soon as it was in the books, Butler and Fresch turned their attention toward the NFL. Both players are intriguing and each arrives on a depth chart that logjammed with talent.

Butler is a 6-foot-5, 242-pound wideout with 4.48 speed. If he can showcase the same playmaking ability that has made him a two-time UFL Offensive Player of the Year, while also assuring the coaches he can block on the perimeter, he could push his way into the sixth wide receiver spot, which would mean leapfrogging Lil'Jordan Humphrey, a long-time Payton guy.

Fresch is buried on an absolutely stacked cornerback depth chart, but the Broncos are combing the earth for returner ability and he has some. That could be his path to the roster.

It will be interesting to watch these two UFLers this summer. The Broncos have had success pulling from the UFL ranks, which is where they found Tillman in 2024.

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