Broncos Reshuffle End of Roster After Mandatory Minicamp

After wrapping mandatory minicamp, the Denver Broncos are done with on-field work until the start of training camp in late July. But the motion isn't stopping behind the scenes.

Per 9NEWS' Mike Klis, the Broncos on Thursday signed offensive tackle Reid Holskey and cornerback Blake Cotton to the 90-player offseason roster. Both Holskey and Cotton participated in minicamp on a tryout basis.

Denver waived offensive lineman Nash Jones in a corresponding transaction.

A five-year contributor at Miami University, Holskey (6-6, 306) went unselected in the 2025 NFL draft and had cups of coffee with the Baltimore Ravens and Houston Texans during his rookie campaign. He latched on this offseason with the New York Giants, who waived him in May.

"Holskey has been a familiar name along the RedHawks line over the last four seasons, starting all 54 contests at the right tackle position," reads one scouting report. "Holskey was named to all-MAC teams in 2023 (second-team) and 2024 (first-team), and helped pave the way for Miami’s run-based offense, which graduated two 1,000+ yard rushers over the last two seasons. Holskey made the Hula Bowl as a prospect, and could be an attractive late pick or priority UDFA in the right system."

Cotton is a 6-foot-2, 190-pound corner who played collegiately at UC-Davis and Utah. In 2025, he recorded 22 solo tackles and seven pass deflections for the Utes, but went undrafted last year and has since bounced around the league.

"A long, physical outside corner who earned a starting job at Utah after transferring from the FCS level at UC Davis," says his scouting report. "Cotton's 6-2 frame and willingness to play press man are his calling cards, and he held up reasonably well in Morgan Scalley's man-heavy scheme — but one year of Power 4 tape with no interceptions and modest ball production doesn't give NFL teams much to hang their hat on. The lack of turnovers, combined with an FCS pedigree and limited starting experience at the Power level, places a hard ceiling on his projection. He's a tryout-caliber player whose best-case NFL path runs through an UDFA minicamp where his size and physicality earn him a camp invite."

This is the latest batch of roster moves by the Broncos, who added wide receiver Hakeem Butler and cornerback/returnman Sean Fresch Jr. earlier this week, while also waiving WR Michael Woods and CB Paul Manning.

Nov 1, 2025; Salt Lake City, Utah, USA; A view of the hand painted helmet worn by Utah Utes cornerback Blake Cotton (16) during the second half of a game against the Cincinnati Bearcats at Rice-Eccles Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Rob Gray-Imagn Images | Rob Gray-Imagn Images

Where They Fit In

Same as with Butler and Fresch, the Broncos picking up Holskey and Cotton at this stage of the offseason — at its conclusion — doesn't necessarily scream "53-man roster lock." All four will have to fight for spots, more than likely, on the practice squad when training camp and the preseason begin.

Technically, Holskey slides in at the back end of the tackle depth chart, grouped with the likes of Tyler Miller, Gavin Ortega, and Matt Peart. The Broncos have RT Mike McGlinchey and LT Garett Bolles locked into starting spots for the 2026 season.

Cotton also joins a crowded room, where Jaden Robinson, Brent Austin, and Ahmari Harvey are fighting for relevancy behind Patrick Surtain II, Riley Moss, Ja'Quan McMillian, and Kris Abrams-Draine.

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