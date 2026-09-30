Broncos WR Pat Bryant Admits Part in Controversial DPI Call

It seems the entire NFL media landscape is still clamoring about the Los Angeles Rams committing a defensive pass interference infraction in the waning stages of Sunday's loss to the Denver Broncos.

On 3rd-and-6 with roughly a minute remaining, and Denver trailing 26-23, Rams defensive back Josh Wallace was flagged for interfering with Broncos wide receiver Pat Bryant, granting the home team an automatic first down. Wallace seemingly intercepted the ball on the play, but his turnover was negated by the penalty.

The Broncos maintained possession and went on to score the game-deciding touchdown a few seconds later, snatching victory from the jaws of defeat amid the 30-26 comeback win on Sunday Night Football.

Onlookers were split on whether Bryant was actually impeded or if his acting skills won out to the officiating crew. For his part, the second-year wideout came clean: he (mostly) sold it.

"It was a little pass interference. I did sell it just enough to get the flag. But he definitely gave me a nudge that I felt, and I felt like I couldn't get the ball," Bryant told Romi Bean of CBS Sports Colorado. "So it was either the ball or the call — and we ended up getting the call. ... He definitely gave me a shove."

Don’t worry guys, I asked Pat Bryant: pic.twitter.com/3i46wA0yQP — Romi Bean (@Romi_Bean) September 29, 2026

In addition to the controversy, Bryant finished second on the team in receiving yards (44) across two catches, one of which went for a touchdown. He also snagged a two-point conversion.

“He has real good hands away from his body," Broncos head coach Sean Payton said of Bryant after the game. "He high points the two-point play. It was really covered, and [QB] Bo [Nix] and he do a great job of just finding a throwing lane. Because of how he can catch, he’s good with run after the catch. We saw a few snaps of it last night. You guys saw it all through training camp, so it’s good to see him come up in a game like that.”

Shades of 2018 NFC Title Game?

Obviously a Week 3 regular-season game and a conference championship aren't created equal. However, there were notable similarities between the call against the Rams and what occurred in 2018 when Payton's Saints were facing Sean McVay's Rams for the right to go to the Super Bowl.

In that contest, Rams DB Nickell Robey-Coleman blatantly interfered with Saints WR Tommylee Lewis — but no yellow laundry landed on the field. Los Angeles went on to win, with some claiming it was aided by referee Bill Vinovich, who ironically enough worked Sunday's matchup in the Mile High City.

“Well this is years later, so a completely different game, different players," Payton said in his post-game press conference. "I think there were two calls really that I guess that a lot of people were looking at, one over on [WR] Pat Bryant’s side and then the one that was a little bit later. Each week when these things come up… The longer you get in this thing, the less you discuss penalties. You just got to go out and play. I’ve yet to see one get changed either way. You hope that when the game’s over with, the season’s over with, you’re on the positive side of the ledger. I focus a little bit more on the penalties that we can control relative to pre-snap, post-snap, those types of things, but that’s really where I sit with it.”

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