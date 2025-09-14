Broncos CB Pat Surtain II Highlights Threat Posed by Colts TE Tyler Warren
As the reigning Defensive Player of the Year, Denver Broncos All-Pro cornerback Patrick Surtain II doesn't have to obsess over statistical achievements. Entering Week 2's matchup against the Indianapolis Colts, Surtain proved in the season-opener that his lockdown abilities are still elite.
As Tennessee Titans' wide receiver Calvin Ridley can attest to, throwing a blanket over opposing pass-catchers is what motivates Surtain. The Broncos' shut-down corner didn't relinquish a single catch last week, but that's not how he'd define the perfect game.
"Shoot, maybe like three picks and three touchdowns or something like that," Surtain said this week. "A crazy stat line. It's crazy because I feel like a great corners, you don't often see them fill a stat sheet up. A lot of people tend to look at highlights and stats, but I feel like, as a cornerback, the main job for you to do is to eliminate opposing receivers from getting yards and getting completions. I feel like when you're doing your job in that part, it speaks louder than just a highlight reel."
Each week, Surtain's assignment is to nullify the opposing No. 1 receiver, and that won't change, but the threat Colts' rookie tight end Tyler Warren will pose on Sunday has put the entire Broncos defensive unit on high alert. Fans wonder if the Broncos will put Surtain on Warren.
"I think he's very dynamic," Surtain said. "From the first game, they utilize him a lot, motioning him, putting him in different sets around the offensive scheme. We definitely have to keep an eye out for him because they utilize him a lot in the passing game, and once he gets the ball in his hands, he has the ability to make a big play after that. We've got to do the best we can to contain him and eliminate that."
No matter what challenge Surtain is given, his polished technique puts him in an advantageous position to win the one-on-one battles. As a result, many opposing offensive coordinators focus their efforts on the Broncos' other cornerbacks, which can lead to long stretches of Surtain being rendered a spectator.
That presents a challenge in terms of maintaining the levels of concentration required to play out on an island in this league, but Surtain embraces all of it.
"I think it's tough throughout the game. You always think that every play that they are going to throw your way," Surtain said. "You are never going to go through a play and be lax and think like, 'Ok, they're going to avoid me, this and that.' I feel like as long as I'm doing my job the right way and causing pressure on the offense and locking down my side, I think that makes my job easier in a way."
Daniel Jones' stellar debut performance for the Colts provided the Broncos' defense with a timely reminder that the talent pool runs deep in the NFL. One team's trash can become another's treasure from one season to the next, particularly when it comes to veteran quarterbacks who really know the ins and outs of the game.
The Broncos aren't sleeping on Jones. While the confidence in Bo Nix and the Broncos' offense has been called into question this week, the defense appears fully focused on feasting once again.
Surtain is never one to let his mouth get ahead of his actions. He believes his unit's confidence starts at the top with defensive coordinator Vance Joseph.
"I think it gives the whole defense confidence. With his play calling and his schemes, it's not easy for the common folk to go out there and just be his defense," Surtain said of Joseph. "You really have got to excel at it; you've got to work at it. Vance knows the work that we put in through training camp. We put in a lot of work. We honed in on small details within this scheme, and that helped us a lot. His ability to get plays out and coach a great game, that's very important for our defense's success."
The Colts will be uniquely motivated themselves, especially after they threw away their playoff chances last year by losing in Denver, but the hyper-focused Surtain lies in wait regardless.