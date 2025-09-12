5 Key Defensive Matchups Broncos Can't Afford to Lose vs. Colts
In the first week of the season, the Indianapolis Colts' offense had some success, as they ranked top-10. However, it's worth noting that the sample size is small.
The New Orleans Saints had the best offense after the first week, and the Miami Dolphins' defense, which got blown out by the Colts, isn’t on the same level as the Denver Broncos.
When studying the Colts' offense, they appear to be fundamentally sound and could pose some issues for the Broncos' defense, particularly in the trenches. What are the key matchups for the Broncos' defense in Week 2?
Let's examine which matchups the Broncos need to exploit to walk out with the win.
DL Zach Allen vs. OL Matt Goncalves
In Indy's first game, Goncalves effectively shut down his opponent throughout the game. He allowed only one of the five pressures the Colts relinquished, and he killed it as a run blocker.
Now, Allen didn’t have the best start to the season, even with a cleanup sack and six total pressures. The Titans were able to limit Allen and find success with him on the field when running the ball.
One area where the Broncos' defense can find success is by applying pressure on quarterback Daniel Jones, with rush linebackers Nik Bonitto and Jonathon Cooper playing a key role, but they need support from the interior. Jones has serious issues handling interior pressure, which puts the onus on Allen and the other interior rushers to do well.
DL John Franklin-Myers vs. OL Quenton Nelson
Nelson is a name that can strike fear into opponents, given his years as a top guard, but lately, he hasn’t quite been at that level. Don’t get things twisted, he's still very good, but he is showing areas that can be exploited, and Franklin-Myers is one of those interior defenders who can take advantage of it.
Franklin-Myers was basically shut out against the Titans, with only a single pressure, and he struggled as a run defender. So, the advantage goes to Nelson, but again, Franklin-Myers is a type of rusher that Nelson has had issues with.
S Talanoa Hufanga vs. TE Tyler Warren
The Colts' offense ran through Warren, so there is a necessity to limit him in coverage. There is a chance linebacker Dre Greenlaw could play, which would mean Denver needs him to step up against Warren, but he will likely be on a pitch count if he plays.
If Greenlaw is limited or is held out, the Broncos should consider Hufanga to cover Warren in the game. Hufanga has the size and physicality to have success, as well as being a solid eliminator in coverage when matched up with someone.
CB Surtain II vs. WR Michael Pittman Jr.
Some suggest putting Surtain on Warren, but the presence of Pittman keeps that from happening. After Surtain shut out Calvin Ridley in the first week, with zero catches for Ridley with Surtain covering him for 27 of his 32 routes, you let Surtain shut down Pittman.
The Colts' offense has some weapons, so you want your best defender shutting down their best receiver. It does leave an opening, especially for a player like Warren, but that's part of why you brought in Hufanga and Greenlaw.
Surtain on Warren isn’t the best matchup for Warren in the first place. Let Surtain focus on taking the top receiver out of it, which would allow the Broncos to adjust coverages to take out Warren or another receiver if they are having a big day. Trust your top guy against their top guy.
CB Riley Moss vs. WR Alec Pierce
Pierce can have a big day, but it also depends on which version of him shows up. Either way, Moss is a good matchup for him. Moss is coming out with an outstanding first game, allowing only three catches on eight targets for 21 yards.
Moss won’t completely take Pierce out of the game, but he can severely limit him and take him away as an outlet for Jones. That would put a lot of pressure on Ja’Quan McMillian in the slot and the rest of the coverage unit, but if your two boundary corners can shut down or limit their matchups, it will allow you to shift coverages to help out where needed.