Broncos’ Pat Surtain II Injury Update Could Have Been Far Worse

The Denver Broncos have dodged not one, but two major bullets following Sunday's costly loss to the San Francisco 49ers.

The Ringer's Tom Pelissero reported Sunday that Broncos cornerback Patrick Surtain II, who left the Week 4 game with an apparent non-contact injury, "avoided any worst-case scenario" and his Achilles' tendon remains "intact."

Further testing revealed an ankle injury for Surtain, who's classified as "week-to-week" and is expected to miss only a short period of time, ESPN's Jeremy Fowler reported Monday.

Surtain was having a solid game prior to being assisted off the field, recording four combined tackles including two solo stops while helping limit San Francisco's passing attack.

The perennial All-Pro defender was among multiple players to suffer injuries amid the 24-14 defeat in the Bay Area; Denver also lost wide receiver Pat Bryant to an ankle injury and fellow starting cornerback Riley Moss to a rib injury.

Predictably, head coach Sean Payton offered little by way of an official update.

"Of course today and throughout the week, really we’ll stay away from any updates," Payton told the media on Monday. "Guys were all in today getting work and rehabbing. We’ll make sure we go through the process well, and then we’ll have a report Wednesday."

The Broncos stay on the road to face the 0-4 Los Angeles Chargers in Week 5.

Aug 21, 2026; Denver, Colorado, USA; Denver Broncos cornerback Pat Surtain II (2) following the preseason game against the Green Bay Packers at Empower Field at Mile High. Mandatory Credit: Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Where They Go From Here

The Broncos' schedule doesn't get any easier after Week 5, with matchups against the Seattle Seahawks, Arizona Cardinals, Kansas City Chiefs, and Carolina Panthers yet to come over the next month — all teams with viable passing games.

Much will hinge on the status of Moss, who may or may not play through his rib issue. If he does, he'll be locked in as the club's No. 1 corner, with Jahdae Barron or Kris Abrams-Draine starting opposite him and Ja'Quan McMillian holding down his familiar slot role.

If Moss cannot go in Week 5, Barron and Abrams-Draine will be the top two CBs. In that instance, it's likely Denver would comb the market for help at the position, as they have only Brent Austin on the practice squad.

“Relative to their play yesterday, I thought they came in and did a real good job. It was good to see," Payton said of Barron and Abrams-Draine on Monday. "I think it’s a position we have depth at, and those guys both kind of got thrown into the fire and I thought they handled it well.”

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