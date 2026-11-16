Sean Payton Pushes Back on Chargers' Accusations: 'There's No Loophole'

The botched Daiyan Henley trade has garnered no small amount of scrutiny and criticism around the NFL, intensified by Los Angeles Rams head coach Jim Harbaugh's complaint that a " loophole " in the rulebook allowed the Denver Broncos to ask for a lesser compensation package after the linebacker failed his physical.

Some have all but accused Denver of operating in bad faith, or at the very least, trying to exploit a post-deadline opportunity, while L.A. had no other options, given that the deadline had passed.

In his regular Monday morning Zoom press conference, Broncos head coach Sean Payton declined to go into detail about the trade that never was, but he did dismiss Harbaugh's "loophole" critique.

“I saw it all. There’s no loophole," Payton said. "It just is part of the trade process every step of the way.”

Payton's morning presser began with a question about what had changed with the in-principle trade agreement Denver had with L.A. for Henley.

“Nothing changed. It was already stated," Payton said on Monday. "Everything was pretty clearly spelled out. I’m not going to get into the specifics. He’s a prospect we thought—and still do [think]—very highly of. It just didn’t work out and it’s not uncommon with trades. That’s kind of where it went, and I’ll leave it at that.”

'No Loophole'

Daiyan Henley celebrates after a game. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Payton wasn't interested in stirring the pot, but he came prepared on Monday, knowing that it was the media's first chance to get a Broncos shot-caller on the record regarding the Henley trade. But Payton's a savvy guy who'd been around the NFL block, so he offered nothing really, besides "there's no loophole."

It's important to remember that both the Broncos and the Chargers spoke with the NFL front office after Henley failed his physical in Denver. The Broncos sought clarity on what their rights were and whether they could ask to amend their offer to L.A. for Henley, while the Chargers needed to hear from the NFL that Denver had the right to do so.

It didn't go anywhere, and the trade was canceled. That was that. It disappointed Broncos fans, though, that's for sure.

Henley returned to L.A. and promptly practiced in full on Thursday and Friday, with no restrictions or limitations on his puportedly arthritic knee that so scared the Broncos. That only enflamed fans who were trying to understand how bad Henley's knee must have been to cause Denver to back out of the trade.

Daiyan Henley was a full participant in the Chargers' two final practices of the week after his brief sojourn to the Mile High City. Playing on that arthritic knee, no problem, it would seem. *Sigh* pic.twitter.com/FBirY7OTAu — Chad Jensen (@ChadNJensen) November 15, 2026

Cynics said, "Well, of course Henley practiced in full. The Chargers would have listed him as a full regardless just to score points in the PR arena." I'm not so sure.

One thing we know is that Denver really likes Henley. Payton's comments further reinforced that, so if the Chargers are unable to get him re-signed between now and the new league year in March, expect the Broncos to pursue him in free agency.

The Broncos saw Henley as more than a short-term rental, which is why they were willing to give up a fourth- and fifth-round pick to acquire him, and were still willing to offer up the fourth-rounder and an additional pick after he failed his physical, just not a fifth-rounder, from what I've gleaned.

The Takeaway

It's all water under the bridge now. What hasn't changed since the botched Henley trade is Denver's need for a coverage linebacker . Going into Week 10, the Broncos had allowed the most receiving yards to running backs in the NFL, and the second-most yardage to tight ends.

This team will now have to figure out how to solve that problem with the horses it has. The Las Vegas Raiders are up next, as the Broncos emerge from their bye week.

Whether it's been Kirk Cousins or Fernando Mendoza, the Raiders like targeting their tight ends and running backs in the passing game, so let's hope Vance Joseph has a good plan in place when the Broncos host their long-time division rival on Sunday at Mile High.

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