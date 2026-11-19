It was Garett Bolles in 2024. Then Luke Wattenberg in 2025. Now it's Riley Moss' turn to cash out with the Denver Broncos coming out of a bye week.

And cash out he did, agreeing to a four-year, $67 million contract extension on Thursday, ahead of the team's Week 11 home matchup against the Las Vegas Raiders. The deal was reported by multiple media outlets and confirmed by 9NEWS insider Mike Klis.

Moss is now the NFL's 23rd-highest-paid cornerback at $16.75 million per year — a substantial leap from the $1.36 million he's earning in 2026 as part of his initial rookie deal.

A former third-round draft pick, Moss has appeared in eight games this season (missing one due to a rib injury), notching 17 solo tackles, eight pass breakups, and one interception across 434 defensive snaps.

Moss ranks as the league's 28th-best CB among 105 qualifiers, according to Pro Football Focus, which also assigned him the 21st-highest coverage mark (71.6).

“The one thing about him is his grit and his competes, and those guys [are] out there on an island a lot of times, so there’s going to be times where it’s not always what you want and yet, and he’s onto the next play. I think that’s a great skill set he has," Broncos head coach Sean Payton said of Moss in September.

Oct 25, 2026; Glendale, Arizona, USA; Arizona Cardinals wide receiver Jalen Brooks (86) cannot make a catch against Denver Broncos cornerback Riley Moss (21) during the second half at State Farm Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Joe Camporeale-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Getting Ahead Of It

Especially after the Daiyan Henley ordeal, this was an especially pragmatic move by Broncos general manager George Paton, who continues his longstanding habit of locking down players during the regular season.

Denver secured Moss on an extremely team-friendly pact, certainly less than he would've gotten by testing the unrestricted free-agent waters this coming offseason. It ensures both starting CBs — Moss and Patrick Surtain II — are manning the defensive backfield for the long term.

Some fans will express disappointment that Moss was signed over several other extension candidates, including CB Ja'Quan McMillian, wide receiver/returner Marvin Mims, and safety Brandon Jones. McMillian now seems destined to shop his wares on the open market.

But young, capable boundary cornerbacks don't exactly grow on trees, and Moss has shown more good than bad during his starting tenure in the Mile High City, which makes his new contract palatable — if not preferable.

Sign up for our free Denver Broncos On SI newsletter and get breaking Broncos news delivered to your inbox daily!