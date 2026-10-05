3 Disheartening Takeaways From Broncos' 24-14 Loss to 49ers

The Denver Broncos started on solid footing in their 24-14 loss to the San Francisco 49ers . Denver even went into halftime tied 3-3.

Against a tough 49ers team on the road, though, the margin for error was always going to be slim. Sure enough, the tide didn't turn until a Marvin Mims Jr. fumble in the second half.

Unfortunately, the Broncos didn’t leave Levi's Stadium unscathed, with three key players getting hurt — including cornerback Patrick Surtain II, who exited the game with a lower-leg injury . This will be something to watch with two games coming in 11 days.

What did we learn from the Broncos' second loss of the season? Here are my key takeaways from this game.

Run Game Issues Becoming Alarming

J.K. Dobbins has nowhere to go. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

If anything is going to hold the Broncos back this year, it will be their run-game inefficiency on both sides of the ball . Offensively, the Broncos can’t get a run game going — not even a boom-or-bust level rushing attack.

Denver's interior offensive line is inconsistent at best and is getting no push. Even All-Pro right guard Quinn Meinerz is struggling, though not as much as left guard Ben Powers and center Luke Wattenberg.

The Broncos' tackles, especially Mike McGlinchey, and the tight-end blocking also remain significant problems for this offense. Now, the issues aren't only on the offensive line, as the running backs' vision has been terrible.

J.K. Dobbins looks like Javonte Williams, running into contact when there is an open lane, and RJ Harvey still seemingly can't see defenders because he runs right into their arms. The play designs are actually fine. If the Broncos could execute the blocking, we’d probably see a solid run game.

The Broncos showed some offensive improvements in the fourth quarter after sticking with the run game, wearing down the 49ers' defense, but it was ultimately too little, too late. The Broncos absolutely have to get the run game going earlier.

The Broncos have to get to the bottom of why the run-game execution is so poor.

As for the defense, the Broncos had some big moments against the 49ers, including some huge short-yardage stops, but their consistency issues remain. Late in the game, the 49ers found a way to run the ball at will.

The Broncos lack mass on the defensive line, and the players who normally thrive against the run have been playing poorly, which has a trickle-down effect on the rest of the defense.

'Electrical Substation' Curse Hits Broncos Hard

Pat Bryant is carted off the field. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

By now, every football fan should know about the 49ers' electrical substation, or at least the memes and jokes stemming from it. Well, the substation curse seemingly hit the Broncos hard in this one, as well as the 49ers, with multiple key players suffering injuries that took them out of the game.

Denver lost Surtain to a non-contact ankle injury. Shortly after Surtain exited, fellow cornerback Riley Moss was lost to a rib injury in the first half, so the Broncos had to play the whole second half with their fourth and fifth corners.

Wide receiver Pat Bryant was carted off after a big catch-and-run in the second half. Over the past few years, Denver has had relatively good luck with injuries, but these are three key players, with two of them making up one of the best starting cornerback duos in the NFL.

Hopefully, these injuries aren’t long-term, especially with Surtain and Moss. Kris Abrams-Draine and Jahdae Barron are solid depth, but neither has shown enough to be a full-time starter for multiple weeks.

With Bryant, at least the Broncos have good depth, including Troy Franklin and Lil’Jordan Humphrey, the latter of whom is on the practice squad. Denver can rotate them in to fill the void Bryant leaves, though it'll be hard to replicate his reliability if he misses extended time.

Bo Nix Too Comfortable in the Dink-and-Dunk Offense

Bo Nix looks to dump one off to a running back. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

We know that Nix can push the ball downfield and look for big plays, but against the 49ers, the Broncos were more than happy to play the short passing game. Sure, the 49ers pressured at times and forced the short throws, but Nix was quick to dump it off to Harvey or Dobbins out of the backfield — like that was the plan.

When you face an explosive offense, such as the 49ers, you have to find a way to generate your own big plays, and the Broncos were unable to manage it. Before the fourth quarter, the Broncos had just two explosives on about 45 offensive plays, compared to six on about 50 plays for the 49ers.

In the fourth quarter, the 49ers had two explosive plays on 15 non-kneel-down plays, while Denver had zero on 18 offensive plays.

Averaging 5.1 yards per attempt isn’t going to get it done, as again Nix lived the check-down life with his backs. Not to take away from the effort of the running backs; they did a lot with with very little.

But 14 of Nix's 25 completions going to running backs makes it even harder to walk out of Levi's Stadium with a win. Maybe it's on the game plan and coaches, but Nix has to be held accountable here, as he has always shown to be more aggressive as a game unfolds, almost to a fault, only for him to be so passive in this one.

This is an issue because when Denver needed big, explosive plays, there was a clear disconnect between Nix and his receivers, and his ball placement was consistently off. It's about getting into a rhyth.

Honestly, Denver played a solid game, but offensive complacency ultimately cost them. That and the same ol' too-little, too-late problem.

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