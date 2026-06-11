Why Broncos May Be 'Potential Landing Spot' for QB Mason Rudolph

Another day, another pass through the backup quarterback rumor mill for the Denver Broncos.

After being urged to look into New Orleans' Spencer Rattler, the Broncos have been named a "potential landing spot" for Steelers reserve signal-caller Mason Rudolph, who could become a salary cap casualty before the 2026 season.

"The Steelers might attempt to carry four quarterbacks or explore trade options, but neither outcome seems particularly likely. If no trade materializes, Rudolph might find himself released before Week 1," Bleacher Report's Alex Kay wrote Tuesday. "Should that happen, the Denver Broncos would be a logical landing spot. The Broncos need an upgrade to Jarrett Stidham in wake of last year's AFC Championship Game calamity, and Rudolph fits the bill as the ideal QB2 behind Bo Nix."

A 2019 third-round pick, Rudolph has completed 64.4 percent of his passes for 4,925 yards, 30 touchdowns, and 22 interceptions across 34 NFL appearances — 26 with Pittsburgh, eight with the Tennessee Titans in 2024. He's made 19 career starts, compiling a 9-9-1 record.

Rudolph, who turns 31 in July, is entering the final year of his contract, scheduled to take home $3 million in base salary while counting $4.622 million against the salary cap, according to Spotrac.

Rudolph has been viewed as expendable with the Steelers, who brought back veteran Aaron Rodgers as its starter and have two younger options, Will Howard and Drew Allar, waiting in the developmental wings.

Nov 23, 2025; Chicago, Illinois, USA; Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Mason Rudolph (2) warms up prior to a game against the Chicago Bears at Soldier Field. Mandatory Credit: David Banks-Imagn Images | David Banks-Imagn Images

A Non-Zero Chance, But ...

Same as with Rattler, the Broncos are unlikely to upend a quarterback depth chart they apparently feel comfortable rolling into the fall with: Bo Nix as the starter, and Jarrett Stidham and Sam Ehlinger battling for the No. 2 and No. 3 jobs, respectively.

The case can be made that Rudolph would be a QB2 upgrade over Rattler (and possibly over Stidham, too). Still, nothing to this point suggests head coach Sean Payton and new offensive coordinator Davis Webb are ready or willing to explore that route.

“I think considerably," Payton said Thursday of Ehlinger's deeper understanding of the system this offseason. "Today there were a handful of plays maybe a year ago at this time from a terminology standpoint or just the rhythm... But I definitely feel like you can see that, and that’s encouraging.”

What the media wants the Broncos to do and what the Broncos actually do are often two radically different things.

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