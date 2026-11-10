Broncos Raid AFC West Rival in Trade for LB Daiyan Henley

You don't often see intra-divisional trades, but one just went down in the AFC West.

The Denver Broncos have acquired Los Angeles Chargers linebacker Daiyan Henley via trade for a 2027 fourth-round draft pick and a 2028 fifth-round pick, per ESPN 's Adam Schefter . The Chargers remain winless, so in this unprecedented situation they find themselves in, the Broncos get to benefit.

Schefter forecasted a Broncos move on Monday , and he was right.

Henley's Road to Denver

Henley, 26, is in his fourth NFL season and the final year of his rookie contract. In 2023, the Chargers drafted him in the third round out of Washington State, and he has 41 career starts under his belt.

In Year 2, Henley became a starter, totaling 147 tackles (84 solo), seven tackles for a loss, a sack, and an interception. He followed that up in Year 3 with 103 tackles (54 solo), five for a loss, 3.5 sacks, and two interceptions.

With eight games under his belt this season, Henley has already totaled 51 tackles, a half-sack, a forced fumble, two fumble recoveries, and an interception. He's a difference-making linebacker, with a nose for the ball and the ability to cover.

Henley led the Chargers in tackles in each of the past two seasons, and exits L.A. as the club's leader in that department this season, too. He's a two-time team captain (including this season), so from a make-up perspective, he checks the boxes Denver covets as well.

How Henley Fits

Daiyan Henley celebrates an interception. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

That coverage ability is what the Broncos surely coveted, given that they've allowed 268 yards and two touchdowns to tight ends over the last three games. Alex Singleton may be the reigning AFC Defensive Player of the Month , but he's a liability in coverage.

Justin Strnad is better than Singleton in coverage, but not by a long stretch. The Broncos re-signed both Singleton and Strnad this past offseason to serve as their starting linebacker duo, and the results thus far have been a mixed bag.

Henley can step in for Singleton in obvious passing situations and make a huge difference to Denver's passing defense. Singleton plays 100% of the Broncos' defensive snaps, as a team captain and the man with the green dot on his helmet, but the team might finally be considering alternatives.

Singleton is a great run-defending linebacker and a bona fide tackling machine, but his coverage is lacking. Strnad is a solid all-around linebacker, but the Broncos need a true answer in neutralizing opposing tight ends, and Henley gives it to them.

With the Broncos on bye this week, Henley will get plenty of time to assimilate the system. The NFL trade deadline came at the most opportune time for the Broncos, especially with them actually making a trade.

After the bye, the Broncos will host the Las Vegas Raiders in Week 11, who just traded Kirk Cousins to the Minnesota Vikings. That means Denver will face Fernando Mendoza — the No. 1 overall pick in this year's draft — for the first time.

I'd expect to see plenty of Henley in that game. Now, what this means for backup linebackers Jordan Turner and Karene Reid remains to be seen, but both are key special teams contributors, so it wouldn't be a shock if the Broncos try to find a way to keep them on the 53-man roster.

But if they have to waive one of them, it'll likely be Turner. And odds are, he'd pass through waivers unclaimed to be re-signed to the practice squad, where he could be elevated on game day.

The Takeaway

Broncos fans may have been hoping for a running back or a tight end , but Henley absolutely checks a box and gives the team something it was missing. The Broncos are better with Henley on the roster, and he'll get half the season to prove whether he deserves an extension in the spring.

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