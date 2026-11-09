Jonathan Taylor's Price Tag Just Changed Again—And That's Big for Broncos

Late last week, the Denver Broncos reportedly cooled on the prospect of trading for running back Jonathan Taylor .

When the Indianapolis Colts decided to ask for first-round value in exchange for Taylor, the Broncos backed away. At the start of last week, the Broncos were the odds-on favorites to land Taylor before the November 10 trade deadline, but they're no longer the frontrunners.

The New York Giants have leapfrogged the Broncos as the favorites, per Hard Rock Bet , and as of Monday afternoon, even the New England Patriots are rising as a top trade suitor. The odds rank the Giants, the Colts, the Broncos, and then the Minnesota Vikings as the teams Taylor is most likely to be on by Tuesday night.

The Best Possible Offer

Jonathan Taylor looks to run after the catch. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

That being said, the Colts may be shifting their asking price for Taylor in the face of the hard reality that giving up first-round value for a soon-to-be 28-year-old running back so close to the dreaded 2,000-carry milestone may be a bridge too far for interested teams. It is now believed that Indianapolis will accept the best available offer for Taylor.

That may re-pique the Broncos' interest. The best possible offer will, of course, be dictated by the demand for his services. The more teams that throw in an offer, the more likely the price is to rise.

Teams will likely stop short of a first-round pick, though, so it may come down to a second-rounder, plus some additional mid-to-late-round compensation. The San Francisco 49ers gave up a second-, third-, fourth-, and fifth-round pick to the Carolina Panthers for running back Christian McCaffrey four years ago, but he was younger than Taylor is now and much farther away from the 2,000-carry milestone.

Still, a second-rounder plus a fourth- and, say, a fifth-round pick? I could see the Broncos being willing to part with such draft capital to acquire a difference-making running back of Taylor's caliber.

Again, though, it all depends on the market. The laws of supply and demand will factor in. With there being only one Jonathan Taylor, the supply is extremely limited, though a team like the Broncos could look at other potential backs around the league, like Tennessee's Tony Pollard or Baltimore's Derrick Henry.

I just don't expect any team to be willing to part with a first-round pick for Taylor. Never say never, though, as desperation can make teams do strange things, and that's especially true when backed up against a deadline.

The Takeaway

Jonah Coleman has become the Broncos' bona fide RB1 . But to get the Broncos' run game out of the doldrums, the team can't expect the rookie to do it alone.

Coleman had 17 carries against the Panthers on Sunday, while J.K. Dobbins got only four. The Broncos will continue to lean on Coleman, but he needs help .

Whether that comes in the form of the Broncos figuring out what's wrong with their blocking schemes over the bye week or whether it's a trade ahead of Tuesday's deadline remains to be seen. But last year serves as a cautionary tale for the Broncos when it comes to relying so heavily on a rookie running back down the stretch.

Coleman is far more suited to the RB1 responsibilities than RJ Harvey was last year, but the takeaway remains the same. And given that Coleman has already missed four weeks on injured reserve with an ankle injury, how much are the Broncos willing to tempt fate?

Because, after Tuesday at 2 p.m. MDT, the Broncos' options will be limited to guys who are available on the street. The trade window will have closed until the 2027 offseason.

Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.

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