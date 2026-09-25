Mile High Roundtable Drops its Predictions & Picks for Broncos-Rams

The Denver Broncos have the chance to get above .500 this week.

But it won't be easy.

The Los Angeles Rams are coming to town , and they're equally incentivized to get to 2-1. This Week 3 tilt will take place under the primetime lights of Sunday Night Football, and it will be the Broncos' first of four games against NFC West opponents this season.

It's a tough division that sent three teams to the NFC playoffs last season. That means the Broncos really need to capitalize on their two home games against NFC West opponents, starting with the Rams this week.

The Mile High Huddle annual Meet and Greet will take place at the stadium, starting at 3 p.m. MDT and running all the way up until kickoff. The Broncos are 4-1 all-time in Meet and Greet games, so hopefully that positive ju-ju can contribute to some Mile High Magic.

How will it all shake out? It's time to go around the Denver Broncos On SI/Mile High Huddle table to see how our editors and staff writers envision this one unfolding. We'll make our picks and share our bold predictions for Broncos-Rams.

Take the extra step and connect with us on X, as each writer's handle is linked next to their name. Join the Broncos conversation and coverage taking shape this season.

Keith Cummings ( @KeithC_NFL ) 1-1: Coming from behind to beat the Jacksonville Jaguars showed the Broncos can compete with top-tier opponents. Now comes an even tougher challenge in Sean McVay's impressive Rams, so the Broncos need to milk every last ounce of their home-field advantage. With a shaky backfield bill of health, Broncos offensive coordinator Davis Webb dials up two Jaylen Waddle touchdowns, while Riley Moss picks off Matthew Stafford for a house call as Denver makes a statement win on SNF.

Pick: Broncos 24, Rams 21

Carl Dumler ( @CarlDumlerMHH ) 1-1: The Broncos have the opportunity to get a statement win against a Super Bowl favorite. Thankfully, the Broncos seemed to figure something out offensively last week, and the defense reminded the league that it's still a top unit in the NFL. Bo Nix has another good game, using his legs a bit more this time around, while the defense makes life difficult up front for Stafford to get anything going.

Pick: Broncos 24, Rams 17

Chad Jensen ( @ChadNJensen ) 1-1: With Puka Nacua and Colby Parkinson up in the air for this one , the Broncos could catch a break. McVay will try to put Vance Joseph's defense on its heels with his 13 personnel sets, but it might not be easy without two key weapons in the mix, potentially. The Broncos need Nix to turn in a full 60-minute performance and not throw a pick or fumble, but with J.K. Dobbins and RJ Harvey poised to play, I smell a productive night running the ball. Nik Bonitto is due for a big game , and it happens against Rams left tackle Alaric Jackson, who's been nursing a knee injury. The Mile High Faithful makes it hard for Stafford to communicate, and the Broncos ride that wave of support to a big statement win on primetime.

Pick: Broncos 27, Rams 24

Zack Kelberman (@KelbermanNFL) 1-1: This one is a bit difficult to call. We saw the Bad Broncos in Week 1. We saw the Good Broncos (for the most part) in Week 2. Which will we get in Week 3, Jekyll or Hyde? I’ll lean toward the Good, especially with Dobbins and Harvey potentially returning and Nucua limited or out. The home-field advantage could also play a factor. I genuinely wouldn’t be surprised if this game went either way, but...

Pick: Broncos 24, Rams 20

Bob Morris ( @BobMorrisSports ) 1-1: After a good showing in Week 2, the Broncos need to follow up with another good showing against the Rams. Even though the Rams will be without Myles Garrett and perhaps Nucua, they have plenty of players who can make an impact. Expect this to be a close game, maybe even another come-from-behind showing for the Broncos. In the end, it comes down to a game-winner from Wil Lutz that puts the Broncos at 2-1.

Pick: Broncos 23, Rams 20

Nik Bonitto (15) and Jonah Elliss (52) talk between snaps. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Lance Sanderson ( @LanceS_MHH ) 1-1: If the Broncos can't get their offense rolling early in this game, it could be a very long night. Even if Nacua doesn't play, the Rams' offense has a ton of firepower and a wicked running game. Davanta Adams and Pat Surtain II have had epic battles over the years, but the former showed he still has it, with almost 200 receiving yards and two touchdowns last week. It's going to take everything they have, and home-field advantage, for the Broncos to win on Sunday night. I don't think it happens this week.

Pick: Rams 27, Broncos 21

James Campbell ( @JamesC_MHH ) 0-2: It's Week 3, but it feels like the Broncos are already at a critical juncture. This is the game where they either show that they are the contenders that had an excellent second half last week, or sadly, the inconsistent and sloppy team we saw in the season opener. The Broncos have seemingly caught several breaks in playing the Rams this early, given they are coming off their excursion to Australia; Garrett is out, Nacua is questionable, and All-World Aaron Donald is working his way back. The Broncos play better, with the defense looking more fundamentally sound and the offense generating some explosive plays early, but Stafford's experience and the Rams' talent tilt this contest in their favor late.

Pick: Rams 24, Broncos 17

Nick Kendell ( @NickKendellMHH ) 0-2: The Broncos rectified things last week. Nix and the pass protection looked like we had hoped, and the defense remembered to tackle. Can Denver’s offense do enough to put up points to keep the pressure on the reigning MVP in Stafford? Surtain gets a potential last laugh versus Adams, while Nix and the Broncos' offensive line play a game thankful to not have Garrett on the other side.

Pick: Broncos 23, Rams 20

Erick Trickel ( @ErickTrickel ) 0-2: It's a battle of two early Super Bowl favorites who got blown out in their respective season openers. While both teams got back on track in Week 2, the Broncos had a tougher fight with Trevor Lawrence and the Jaguars, compared to the Rams getting the Jaxson Dart-less New York Giants, led by Jameis Winston. It's a tough matchup between two good teams, but it's also the MHH Meet and Greet weekend. The Broncos maintain their overwhelmingly good record on the MHH M&G weekend by beating the Rams.

Pick: Broncos, 24 Rams 16

Dylan Von Arx ( @DylanVonArxMHH ) 0-2: The Broncos proved that Week 1 wasn't who they are after coming from behind to defeat Jacksonville last week. The Rams present a different challenge with Stafford and McVay leading the offense and Donald anchoring the defense. The Broncos have the chance to put the NFL on notice with a win against the Super Bowl favorites, and I think Denver is motivated to prove that it's still the class of the AFC. The Broncos do so with a dominant defensive performance to the tune of five-plus sacks.

Pick: Broncos 21, Rams 20

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