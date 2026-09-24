Broncos Injury Update: Encouraging RB News and Latest on Puka Nacua

The Denver Broncos are getting healthier as the week progresses.

All three of Denver's top running backs are listed on the injury report this week, which is less than ideal as the Los Angeles Rams come to town for a Sunday Night Football tilt.

Meanwhile, the Rams are arguably more banged up than the Broncos. Let's take a look at Thursday's practice report to see how the injury bug could be shaping this Broncos-Rams matchup.

Broncos' Practice Report

Full

J.K. Dobbins | RB (Hip)

RJ Harvey | RB (Hamstring)

Limited

Marvin Mims Jr. | WR/R (Foot)

Did Not Participate

Jonah Coleman | RB (Ankle)

Analysis

Sep 29, 2025; Denver, Colorado, USA; Denver Broncos running back RJ Harvey (12) rushes during the second quarter against the Cincinnati Bengals at Empower Field at Mile High. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Seeing Dobbins and Harvey — Denver's top two running backs — return to full participation on Thursday is great news. Harvey is coming off the first missed game of his NFL career, and as such a key weapon in this offense, the Broncos could really use his versatile skill set against the Rams.

Dobbins remains the Broncos' most experienced and efficient runner, and given the 4x raise he received this offseason, this offense needs that money on the field, not the sideline. When he's healthy, the Broncos' rushing attack is efficient.

Mims was still limited — just as he was on Wednesday — but after missing Week 2, hopefully he's getting the rest and recovery needed to dress on Sunday night. He can be an explosive and reliable weapon in the Broncos' passing game, but what he brings to the table as a punt return is literally game-changing.

Coleman being a DNP for two straight days doesn't bode well for his Week 3 availability. But we'll have a much better idea of what Sunday might look like for him when Friday's final injury report drops.

Hopefully, Coleman can progress to limited on Friday and perhaps be listed as questionable on the final injury report. That would at least render him a game-time decision.

Rams' Practice Report

Full

Terrance Ferguson | TE (Ankle)

Alaric Jackson | OT (Knee)

Limited

Nate Landman | LB (Shoulder)

Jordan Whittington | WR (Quad)

Did Not Participate

Kam Kinchens | S (Hamstring)

Puka Nacua | WR (Hip)

Colby Parkinson | TE (Knee)

Analysis

Puka Nacua runs after the catch. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Nacua wasn't seen at practice on Thursday, so his Week 3 availability is not looking good. Broncos defensive coordinator Vance Joseph believes that Nacua is going to play; at least, he's preparing his unit for the possibility.

Whether Nacua plays or not, the Broncos will need answers for Davante Adams, a dynamic veteran receiver with plenty of experience going against Patrick Surtain II back when he was with the Las Vegas Raiders.

“I think Puka is going to play, but obviously he didn’t play [Monday], and it was no different for those guys," Joseph said on Thursday. "If he doesn’t play, we have to figure out how to get Adams stopped. But it’s not just Adams, it’s the run game. This 13-personnel stuff, it forces you to play big and also play small on some passing downs, so it’s kind of brilliant."

Speaking of tight ends, Parkinson hasn't practiced this week. As the Rams' top tight end, his absence would be a major boon to the Broncos' defense.

However, Whittington did progress from DNP to limited on Thursday, while Landman, a starter at linebacker, has been limited both days.

Jackson seems good to go for Sunday night. As the Rams' left tackle, his matchup with Nik Bonitto will be one of the keys to the game.

Ferguson's role will be even more important if Parkinson doesn't progress on Friday. Ferguson is coming off a big Week 2 game, catching six passes for 54 yards and a touchdown.

The Broncos will need a good plan to limit Ferguson. Perhaps it's a Jahdae Barron type of game , where he can be matched up with Ferguson one-on-one in obvious passing situations as a tight end neutralizer.

Joseph will be prepared for Sean McVay's unique, tight end-heavy offense that can run the ball as efficiently as it passes, with the NFL's reigning MVP Matthew Stafford calling the signals. McVay loves using 13 personnel (one running back, three tight ends), and the Rams can run the ball or pass with equal efficiency from that look because of their tight end talent.

McVay should be credited with popularizing it in the NFL. Even Broncos offensive coordinator Davis Webb has jumped on the 13 personnel train.

"The three-tight-end sets with one receiver, it can look like 13 or 11 or 10. So he has the ability to obviously make you play big and if you do play big with extra linemen, extra backers, he can spread you out and play small," Joseph said of McVay. "So that’s the first challenge for us is stopping the 13 personnel run and pass game. Then obviously getting them in known passing downs, and rushing the right way, and covering their main guys, that’s the key, but it starts with stopping the run game.”

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