Broncos' RB Jonah Coleman Will 'Embarrass' Teams, Draft Expert Claims

The Denver Broncos are only days away from training camp. The rookies will report on July 22 , with the veterans following six days later.

From July 28 on, the whirlwind of the Broncos' 2026 season will begin. One player that Broncos fans are excited to see in training camp is rookie fourth-round running back Jonah Coleman.

Coleman looked as advertised during the Broncos' offseason workouts. As a rookie, he'll start at the bottom of the running back depth chart, but he's already penciled in as the No. 3 guy behind J.K. Dobbins and RJ Harvey.

Suffice it to say, for a fourth-round pick, there's been an inordinate amount of hype surrounding Coleman. NFL Draft On SI 's Justin Melo has been one of the most vocal admirers of Coleman's game , and he recently listed the Broncos' running back first among 10 rookies poised to "embarrass" the team's that passed them over.

"Jonah Coleman is a potential three-down back whose 2024 tape was better than his 2025 film . The Denver Broncos got a sneaky-good back who should have been drafted earlier. Despite having J.K. Dobbins and RJ Harvey in this backfield, head coach Sean Payton will carve out reps for his rookie back. Coleman possesses a high football IQ when it comes to different schemes and protections. His versatility and toughness will force Payton to find a role for him," Melo wrote.

Even the Broncos Passed On Him

It's worth pointing out that the Broncos were among the teams that passed on Coleman — once in Round 2 before trading back and again in Round 3 when they drafted defensive lineman Tyler Onyedim. But Denver had its eye on Coleman the whole time, grading him as one of the few three-down backs in the 2026 class.

Coleman himself really wanted to land in Denver. Before the draft, he made a social media post with himself at the draft podium, reading off the figurative selection card that the Broncos took him in the second round.

It doesn't matter how Coleman ended up in Denver, though. What's important is that he's a Bronco, and the team has plans for him.

Three-Headed Monster

Denver Broncos running back Jonah Coleman (20) during mini camp at Broncos Park. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Last season, Dobbins averaged 15 carries per game when healthy, with Harvey getting five in each contest over that period. Call it 20 planned running back carries.

In the interest of keeping Dobbins on the field this time and getting the rookie involved, it wouldn't be a surprise if Dobbins's carry share is closer to 10 per game, with Harvey and Coleman each taking five. Time will tell exactly how the running back committee takes shape, but Coleman can contribute in a variety of ways immediately.

He's a surprisingly proficient pass protector and receiver out of the backfield. Coleman isn't exactly fast, but he is explosive, and he brings power to the table as a between-the-tackles rusher.

I could see Sean Payton using Coleman as his short-yardage back no matter what, and perhaps on the goal-line. However it shakes out, Coleman is going to see the field.

The Takeaway

The Broncos are three-deep now at running back. If they can get a little luck by way of the injury bug with Dobbins, it's hard to point to a deeper running back room in the NFL.

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