Broncos' Biggest Winners & Losers in 26-21 Comeback Win Over Panthers

The Denver Broncos did it again.

Despite jumping out to an early 10-point lead over the Carolina Panthers, the Broncos found themselves in a one-point hole entering the fourth quarter. However, a crucial takeaway sparked two consecutive touchdown drives, as the Broncos emerged victorious in yet another one-score victory, beating Carolina 26-27 .

The Broncos now get to enjoy the fruits of their Week 10 bye as the leaders in the AFC West. There's plenty to fix over the next two weeks, but the Broncos are 7-2.

It was a complementary team performance in Carolina, as all three phases contributed to Denver's victory. As we sift through the aftermath, let's talk about the Broncos' biggest winners and losers.

Winner: Devon Key | S

Devon Key heads for the locker room victorious. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Without Key's acrobatic interception in the end zone, I'm not sure the Broncos would have been able to storm back. Maybe. But at that point in the game, the Panthers had wrested control of the momentum, holding onto it for nearly two full quarters.

Perfect place at the perfect time!



Devon Key with an improbable INT for the @Broncos!



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Key pulled off a timely takeaway — his first career interception — and that swung the momentum back in the Broncos' favor. Given the absence of injured starters Talanoa Hufanga and Brandon Jones, it was especially cool to see Key make such a big play. He deserves a game ball.

Loser: Alex Singleton | LB

Alex Singleton can't quite get home. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

He may be the reigning AFC Defensive Player of the Month , but Sunday was arguably Singleton's worst game of the season. His run fits were off, he missed several tackles, and Singleton failed to get past Panthers running back Chuba Hubbard on his A-gap blitzes.

His six tackles (two solo) were a season low. You expect more from the team captain, especially after being awarded such a huge conference honor.

Winner: Jonah Coleman | RB

Jonah Coleman stiff-arms an opponent on his way to pay-dirt. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Coleman is officially the Broncos' new RB1. He had a season-high 17 carries against the Panthers, rushing for 57 yards and a touchdown, and catching four passes for 31 yards.

Jonah Coleman gets the @Broncos back in the end zone!



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Coleman's 3.4 yards-per-carry average looks subpar on paper, but he was met in the backfield as soon as he touched the ball on three different hand-offs. The Broncos' offensive line let him down consistently, but aside from his burst, power, and football IQ, the rookie's ability to create on his own sets him apart from his fellow running backs.

Coleman has been a tremendous difference-maker since returning from injured reserve. Will his continued emergence cool the Broncos' heels on trading for a running back ahead of Tuesday's deadline? That's the question.

Loser: J.K. Dobbins | RB

J.K. Dobbins bobbles a pass. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Dobbins again took a back seat in the Broncos' offense, carrying the ball just four times for 18 yards. He averaged 4.5 yards per carry, but that was significantly weighted by his first carry going for 11 yards. He totaled just seven yards on his three subsequent carries.

The veteran back also had a four-yard reception, but if he hadn't bobbled it, it would have been a gain of 10-plus yards. Things just aren't flowing for Dobbins as the Broncos hit the bye, which is why his name as come up in trade talks of late.

Winner: Pat Bryant | WR

Pat Bryant runs after the catch. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

In his first game back from a four-week stint on IR, Bryant was an impact player. He had four receptions for a team-high 56 yards and a touchdown, helping to hammer the death knell into the Panthers in the fourth quarter.

Bo Nix's 2nd TD pass of the game goes to Pat Bryant!



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Bryant is a spark plug and he clearly gives his quarterback a lot of confidence. Bryant's after-the-catch ability and refusal to go down on first contact is a bonus.

Welcome back, Patty Ice.

Loser: Jahdae Barron | CB

Jahdae Barron gets there early. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Barron played starter snaps in relief of Riley Moss, who exited the game early with a concussion. With Kris Abrams-Draine ruled out of this game, Barron was the first off the bench, and it didn't go well.

Vance Joseph tried to put Barron on Panthers tight end Darren Waller, but that didn't go well. On the boundary, Barron was consistently beaten, too, turning in, easily, his worst game of the season. He allowed seven completions on 11 targets for 69 yards.

The former first-rounder led the Broncos in tackles, with eight, but he was a liability in coverage and a bone-headed pass-interference penalty set the Panthers up on the 1-yard line, practically gifting them a touchdown.

Winner: Nik Bonitto | OLB

Nik Bonitto tackles Chuba Hubbard for a loss. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Bryce Young was getting rid of the ball the second he hit the back foot of his drop, which made it tough for Bonitto and the Broncos' edge rushers to get home, but eventually, the coverage held up long enough for the pressure to mount.

Defending a five-point lead with under two minutes to go, an absolutely gassed-out Broncos defense was trying to get one more stop. Bonitto made sure they got it, strip-sacking Young and recovering the fumble. That was all she wrote for Carolina.

NIK BONITTO WHAT A PLAY! BRONCOS BALL!



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Much like Von Miller, Bonitto has a penchant for coming up big for the Broncos when the chips are down. As a bit of extra credit, Bonitto's big tackle-for-a-loss on Hubbard was great to see, especially given the Broncos' lingering tackling woes.

Loser: Ben Powers | LG

Ben Powers and Bo Nix exit the tunnel. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

You could put the entire Broncos offensive line here, but Powers was downright terrible in Carolina. He struggled mightily against the Panthers' big defensive tackles and was the culprit on two Coleman carries that were met in the backfield the moment he got the ball.

Powers is in a contract year, and while fans are more jazzed up at the prospect of trading for a tier-one running back, you have to wonder how much an upgrade at left guard would change the fortunes of the Broncos' run game. He was terrible on Sunday.

Winner: Courtland Sutton | WR

Courtland Sutton scores a touchdown. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Sutton led the team with five receptions for 45 yards and caught his second touchdown of the season. He's begun to look like the Sutton of old over the past three games, getting off the line of scrimmage, using his body as a weapon, and attacking the ball at the catch point.

With Jaylen Waddle exiting the game early with a concussion, Sutton led the Broncos with nine targets. This young quarterback is most comfortable when targeting his Pro Bowl wideout and most trusted receiver.

Loser: Bo Nix | QB

Bo Nix keeps his eyes downfield as he scrambles. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Hats off to Nix for going 180 passing attempts without an interception, but his turnover in Carolina was a doozy. He simply failed to see the cornerback sinking into coverage in Carolina's Cover 2 defense.

The Broncos had dominated the game up until that point, and were about to go up by three scores. Alas, that interception proved to be a turning point, as the Panthers seized the momentum and may not have ever let it go, were it not for Key's spry pick in the end zone late in the game.

I don't mean to crucify Nix, as he was also a big difference-maker and a key reason the Broncos were able to storm back in the fourth quarter. But the impact of that interception illustrates why he is so risk-averse as a passer; turnovers can swing a game.

Otherwise, though, Nix was quite good in Carolia, going 25-of-37 for 237 yards and two touchdowns. It was one of his best games of the season. The last three weeks have proven that he has his confidence back, and it continues to grow with each victory.

For what it's worth, Nix's 180-attempt streak without an interception is the fifth-longest in team history, and the longest since Case Keenum's streak of 200 in 2018. If Nix's interception in Carolina hadn't been so costly, he would have easily made the winners column.

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