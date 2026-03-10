Broncos Will Save More Than Expected by Releasing Dre Greenlaw

Amid the Denver Broncos' lack of activity in the free-agent market, beyond re-signing several key veterans, the team plans to release veteran linebacker Dre Greenlaw . We learned on Monday that Denver plans to move on, but we didn't know that Greenlaw would be a post-June 1 cut.

The Denver Gazette 's Chris Tomasson reported on Tuesday that the Broncos are waiting until the new league year opens on Wednesday to release Greenlaw so that he can be designated a post-June 1 cut. Doing that almost cuts the dead-money charges in half and kicks loose an additional $2 million in salary-cap space.

Additional Cap Savings

Instead of $6 million in cap savings and $4 million dead, designating Greenlaw as a post-June 1 cut will create $8.19 million in savings, with $2.166 million dead. As a result, the Broncos will save $11 million in 2027, with another $2.166 million dead, per Over The Cap .

The cynics in Broncos Country who have been so underwhelmed by the team's lack of free-agent additions will surely wonder how an extra $2 million is going to avail the franchise. I know it feels like the Broncos aren't going to make a single free-agent addition, but they will.

Over The Cap 's Nick Korte posted on X that Denver has $20 million in salary-cap space, after restructuring offensive guard Quinn Meinerz's contract (freeing up $11 million), and re-signing offensive lineman Alex Palczewski , linebackers Justin Strnad and Alex Singleton , tight ends Adam Trautman and Nate Adkins , and running back J.K. Dobbins .

Remaining Roster Needs

DENVER, CO - DECEMBER 21: Denver Broncos head coach Sean Payton and quarterback Bo Nix (10) have a word before a game between the Jacksonville Jaguars and the Denver Broncos at Empower Field at Mile High on December 21, 2025 in Denver, Colorado. | Dustin Bradford / Icon Sportswire / Imago

That gives Denver plenty of wiggle room to make a few strategic free-agent signings while still budgeting for the 2026 draft class that will hit the books in a month and a half. It's hard to say how the Broncos perceive their roster needs internally, but from the outside looking in, they could still use another running back to complement Dobbins and RJ Harvey, a defensive lineman to replace John Franklin-Myers ( Tennessee ), and perhaps some safety depth to account for P.J. Locke's defection to Dallas.

In a perfect world, I'd like to see the Broncos sign one more tight end to give them a better in-line option than Trautman, but something tells me the decision-makers don't view it the same way. I'd also like to see a difference-making wide receiver acquired to give Bo Nix some help, but there aren't really any on the market who jump out.

Trade Options

The Broncos could still leverage the trade market to add such a receiving weapon. For months, there has been speculation that the Broncos want Jaylen Waddle, but the Miami Dolphins' asking price has been steep.

Other wideouts the Broncos should at least call on include Chris Olave in New Orleans and Garrett Wilson with the New York Jets. The Madden-esque blockbuster target would be Justin Jefferson in Minnesota, but even if the Broncos could afford the cost to acquire him and his contract, there's been no indication that the Vikings are open to dealing him.

The Takeaway

Again, many fans will feel unenthused about the Broncos' freeing up $8 million by designating Greenlaw a post-June 1 cut, but that money will come in handy at some point. As the first wave of NFL free agency begins to die, we'll see whether the Broncos make any additions in the second and third waves.

Keep in mind that the Broncos' 2026 draft haul will likely check some of the remaining roster needs boxes.