Broncos Opponent Breakdown: Jaguars' Biggest Threats & How to Stop Them

The Jacksonville Jaguars were one of only three teams to defeat the Denver Broncos in 2025 .

Denver struggled on both sides of the ball in its 34-20 loss. The Broncos never found their rhythm on offense, and the defense took a major step back.

The Broncos have the chance to exact revenge in Week 2, but they must watch out for the fierce talent the Jaguars boast across the board. As we continue to preview the season, let’s take a look at the dangerous Jaguars and how the Broncos can slow them down.

Offense: Trevor Lawrence | QB

Lawrence was touted as the best quarterback prospect since Peyton Manning, and while he hasn’t been close to living up to that billing, he had his best season as a pro in 2025. Lawrence possesses a great combination of size, arm strength, and mobility that make him a franchise quarterback.

Jaguars head coach Liam Coen has cracked the code for unleashing Lawrence. The veteran QB threw for 4,007 yards and a career-high 29 touchdowns, along with 359 yards and nine scores as a rusher, making him a dangerously versatile signal caller.

The Solution: Get Pressure with Four

Lawrence dropped 279 yards and three touchdowns on the Broncos in Week 16, with an additional rushing touchdown, thriving against the blitz. Vance Joseph’s defense ranked top 10 in blitz rate, and while it usually does the trick when hunting the quarterback, Lawrence was more comfortable than your dad sleeping on a La-Z-Boy.

If the Broncos want to best him this time around, they’ll have to generate pressure without sending an extra man. Nik Bonitto and the rest of Denver’s defensive line are talented enough to get after any quarterback, and Joseph must trust them to do so if they’re to terrorize Lawrence.

Offense: Parker Washington | WR

Jacksonville Jaguars wide receiver Parker Washington (11) makes a catch for a touchdown against the Denver Broncos. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Washington had an underrated 2025 season, catching 58 passes for 847 yards and five touchdowns. His best game came against the Broncos, in which he caught six passes for 145 yards and a touchdown, torching Denver's secondary.

With Jakobi Meyers and Brian Thomas Jr. at receiver, Washington gets overlooked, and that’s exactly what Jacksonville wants for its secret weapon. Whether Washington lines up outside or in the slot, he finds ways to separate and make game-changing plays, making him a hassle for any secondary.

Solution: Riley Moss Steps Up

With the volume of throws in Moss’s direction, he’s played as well as any No. 2 cornerback could. Moss has had penalty issues, some on him and some questionable, but his overall play has been solid.

Slowing down Washington won’t be easy, but Moss has the speed and skill set, so there’s no reason he can’t shut down any wideout that lines up across from him.

Defense: Josh Hines-Allen | OLB

Jacksonville Jaguars defensive end Josh Hines-Allen (41) stands on the field during pregame warmups against the Indianapolis Colts. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The Jaguars have one of the more underrated edge rushers in the NFL, Hines-Allen has 61 career sacks and 10 forced fumbles.

He has a variety of pass-rush moves and a high motor, which allow him to consistently put pressure on opposing quarterbacks. He may not always get the sack, but he’ll always be around the quarterback, making them uncomfortable, whether he’s moving them off their spot or giving them a solid hit moments after they release the ball.

Solution: Garett Bolles

The Broncos' All-Pro left tackle played 1,126 snaps in 2025 and surrendered zero sacks. Bolles went toe-to-toe with the likes of Khalil Mack, Trey Hendrickson, Brian Burns, Danielle Hunter, and Micah Parsons and still kept Bo Nix clean the entire season.

While Hines-Allen is a quality edge rusher, he’s severely outmatched against the unconquerable Bolles.

The Takeaway

The Broncos have the early opportunity to avenge their loss to the Jaguars last season in a Week 2 rematch. Lawrence and Washington are real threats on offense, and Hines-Allen is no slouch off the edge, but the Broncos have the horses in the stable to combat all three Jaguars.

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